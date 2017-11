CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 28

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 27, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhagawati Cools Priavate Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 44.5 Reaffirmed Him Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 50 Revised from CARE A4 Il&Fs Education & Technology Services CP CARE A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed Ltd India Pesticides Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 150 Reaffirmed J P Extrusiontech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed J.D. Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Ladhar Paper Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Mahavir Foods ST Bk Fac CARE D 150 Issuer not cooperating Rajshree Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A4 37.5 Issuer not cooperating Shree Bajrang Sales Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 130 Assigned Siddhi Weaves Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5.6 Assigned Sidhivinayak Rice Mills ST Bk Fac CARE D 180 Issuer not cooperating Singur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A4 5 Assigned Sudhanva Engineers And Builders ST Bk Facility CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Terram Geosynthetics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 80 Revised from CARE A3 (enhanced from 5.93crs) Usha Breco Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Vishakha Irrigation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 123.9 Reaffirmed Vizag Rebars Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 15crs) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Usha Breco Ltd Medium-term CARE A (FD) 100 Assigned Instruments- Fixed Deposit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bag Poly Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 62.3 Assigned Belstar Investment And Finance Pvt LtdPS (Proposed) CARE A- (RPS) 500 Assigned Bhagawati Cools Priavate Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 95.6 Reaffirmed Chaudhary Ingots Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 115 Issuer not cooperating Earth Solar Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 235.2 Assigned Esaf Microfinance And Investments Pvt Proposed NCD issue - - Withdrawn Ltd Excel Castronics Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Him Cylinders Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 18 Revised from CARE BB- Him Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 500 Revised from CARE BB- Him Valves And Regulators Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 181.4 Revised from CARE BB- India Pesticides Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 98 Reaffirmed (reduced from 13.20crs) India Pesticides Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 480 Reaffirmed A2+ (enhanced from 45.00crs) J P Extrusiontech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 60.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 6.70crs) J P Extrusiontech Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 35 Reaffirmed A4 J.D. Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 76.4 Assigned Kalpanabiri Manufacturing Company Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 120 Assigned Ltd Khushi Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 73.7 Issuer not cooperating Ladhar Paper Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 116.2 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 11.84 cr.) Madhepura Electric Locomotives Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE A- 11630 Assigned Mahavir Foods LT Bk Fac CARE D 70 Issuer not cooperating Maruti Nandan Food Products Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 150 Issuer not cooperating Rajshree Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB 51.4 Issuer not cooperating Shavyaa Geotex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 59.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 7.09crs) Shavyaa Geotex LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A445 Reaffirmed Shree Bajrang Sales Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Assigned Siddhi Weaves Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 735.8 Assigned Sidhivinayak Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE D 41.4 Issuer not cooperating Singur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 79.2 Assigned Sudhanva Engineers And Builders LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 30 Reaffirmed Terram Geosynthetics Pvt Ltd LT / Shortterm Bk CARE BBB 100 Revised from Fac /CARE A3+ CARE BBB- / CARE A3 (enhanced from 8.00crs) The Alleppey Co. Ltd LT / Shortterm Bk CARE BB /CARE 207 Revised from Fac A4 CARE BB- /CARE A4 Unique Impex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 45 Assigned Usha Breco Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1258 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 45.75Crs) Vishakha Irrigation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200.7 Revised from CARE BB Vishakha Irrigation Pvt Ltd LT/ Short- term Bk CARE BB+ /CARE 80 Assigned Fac A4 Vizag Rebars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 950 Revised from CARE BB (Enhanced from 5crs) Wind Urja India Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac– TL CARE A+(SO)^ 1106.6 Reaffirmed [reduced from 131.45 crore]/^Backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by IL&FS Energy Development Company Ltd.[rated CARE A+, Stable] to the long-term bank facilities of Wind Urja India Pvt. Ltd. (WUIPL) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.