CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 29

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 28, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhola Nath Zaveri Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Chintoo Creations ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 - Issuer not cooperating Fine Blanking Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3 - Issuer not cooperating G.S.Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9 - Issuer not cooperating Hi-Tech Power & Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 360 Assigned Hi-Tech Resistors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 24 Assigned Hollis Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 27.5 - Issuer not cooperating Indian Oil-Adani Gas Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 2150 Assigned Intergen Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A+ 24760 Revised from CARE A Max Healthcare Institute Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 7.6 Reaffirmed Mono Steel India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2180 Assigned Noken Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Reaffirmed Radico Nv Distilleries Maharashtra LtdST Bk Fac CARE A2 30 Assigned Rashtriya Chemicals And Fertilizers CP (CP) Issue CARE A1+ 10000 Assigned Ltd Samasta Microfinance Ltd Proposed CP CARE A1 1000 Assigned The Western India Plywoods Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 70 Reaffirmed Upper India Steel Manufacturing And ST Bk Fac CARE A4 199 Reaffirmed Engineering Co. Ltd Spandana Sphoorty Financialltd Series A PTC CARE A+(SO) 496.2 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airtravel Enterprises India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 600 Reaffirmed Airtravel Enterprises India Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 80 Reaffirmed A4 Alps Hospitals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 340 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.18 crore) Apical Exim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 25.00 CR) Ayan Foods LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3.79 CR) Bhola Nath Zaveri Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Devki Devi Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1279.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.107.92 crore) Eveready Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2963.8 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from 333.80 CR) Fine Blanking Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55 - Issuer not cooperating G.S.Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 - Issuer not cooperating Hi-Tech Power & Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 790 Assigned Hi-Tech Resistors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 32.2 Assigned Hollis Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 109.9 - Issuer not cooperating Indian Oil-Adani Gas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 9712 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs.945 crore) Intergen Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 15 Assigned Intergen Energy Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 35 Assigned A4 Jay Bharat Steel Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 425 Assigned Jm Financial Products Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE AA 25000 Assigned Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A1 2100 Reaffirmed Kiran Jewelry LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1350 Revised from CARE A Kiran Jewels (India) LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 100 Revised from CARE A Logan Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 175 Revised from CARE BB Mahavir Coal Resources Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BB 250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.11.25 crore) Maruti Bitumen Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 122 Reaffirmed A4 Max Healthcare Institute Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3448.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.314.82 crore) Megastar Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 160 - Issuer not cooperating Mnk Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Assigned Mono Steel India Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 520 Assigned CARE A3 Nasa Brain And Spine Centre LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE BB- /CARE 100 Assigned Fac A4 Noken Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 317.1 Revised from CARE B (reduced from 32 CR) Popular Autoworks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 133.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4.83 CR) Popular Autoworks Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 327.5 Reaffirmed A4 (reduced from 41.44 CR) Powerlite Electricals (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Radico Nv Distilleries Maharashtra LtdLT Bk Fac CARE A- 600 Revised from CARE A (enhanced from 30.00 CR) Rajheramb Properties LT Bk Fac CARE BB 161.3 - Issuer not cooperating Rajparis Civil Constructions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Reena Tinaaz Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1750 Assigned Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 4000 Assigned A2+ Samasta Microfinance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 77.1 Revised from CARE BB+ Samasta Microfinance Ltd NCD CARE A 50 Revised from CARE BB+ Samasta Microfinance Ltd NCD (unsecured, CARE A 50 Revised from subordinated) CARE BB+ Shritirupatisteelcast Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 320 Revised from CARE BB+ The Western India Plywoods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 318.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 32.67 CR) Upper India Steel Manufacturing And LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 516 Reaffirmed Engineering Co. Ltd (reduced from Rs.57.60 crore) Yeshashvi Steels And Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 78 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 7.95 CR) Yogakshemam Loans Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 150 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)