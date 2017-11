CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 3

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 2, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balaji Electrical & Hardware LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Issuer Not Cooperating Damodar Valley Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A1 44000 Reaffirmed Global Farm Fresh Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Green Facade Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A4 75 Issuer Not Cooperating Hero Wiretex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed Jyoti Spinners ST Bk Fac CARE A4 32 Issuer Not Cooperating Jyoti Vincom Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.8 Assigned Kairali Granites ST Bk Fac CARE A4 11.5 Reaffirmed M K Printpack Industries ST Bk Facility CARE A4 23.3 Assigned Maa Annapurna Sheet Grah ST Bk Facility CARE A4 2.1 Assigned Seema Construction Company LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 400 Issuer Not Cooperating Shiv Rice Mill ST Bk Facility CARE A4 4.7 Issuer Not Cooperating Spinora Tiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17.5 Assigned Sree Rani Sati Overseas Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Issuer Not Cooperating Tiger Steel Engineering (India) Pvt LtNon-FB - STBG/LC CARE A1+ (SO) ^360 Issuer not cooperating ^ Rating for Short Term Bank Facilities (Sr. No. v above) is based on the credit enhancement in the form of the irrevocable stand by letter of credit provided by Bank of Sharjah Tiger Steel Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd Non-FB - STBG/LC CARE A4 385 Issuer Not Cooperating Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A4+ 195 Reaffirmed Virat Spinners Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Waaree Energies Ltd ST Bk Fac –Non CARE A4 Revised from fund based working CARE A3 / capital Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abbott Cold Storages Pvt Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 250 Revised from A4 CARE BB+/ CARE A4+ Angel Feeds LT Bk Fac CARE B 65 Issuer Not Cooperating Arvind Syntex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Issuer Not Cooperating Balaji Electrical & Hardware LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 110 Issuer Not Cooperating Bardiya Real Estate Developers Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac Withdrawn Damodar Valley Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE A 90700 Reaffirmed Damodar Valley Corporation Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A18500 Reaffirmed Damodar Valley Corporation 1 LT Bond Issue CARE AAA (SO) 44000 Reaffirmed (Series II) Damodar Valley Corporation 1 LT Bond Issue CARE AAA (SO) 26000 Reaffirmed (Series III) Global Farm Fresh Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 159.3 Reaffirmed Goa Glass Fibre Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB 250 Revised from Based) CARE B + Goa Glass Fibre Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 60 Revised from (Non Fund Based) A4 CARE B + / CARE A4 Green Facade Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 15 Issuer Not Cooperating Havmor Ice Cream Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 505.8 Reaffirmed Hero Wiretex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 350 Reaffirmed Huhtamaki Foodservice Packaging India LT Bk Fac CARE BB 230 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE BB+ Huhtamaki Foodservice Packaging India ST Bk Fac Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Indiabulls Commercial Credit Ltd Proposed CARE AAA 7500 Assigned Subordinate Debt Indiabulls Commercial Credit Ltd LT Non- CARE AAA 7500 Reaffirmed Convertible Debentures Jyoti Spinners LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 63 Issuer Not Cooperating Jyoti Vincom Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 132.4 Assigned Kairali Granites LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 158.5 Reaffirmed Kapco Electric Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 71.7 Issuer Not Cooperating Kapco Electric Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/A4 78.3 Issuer Not Cooperating Karuna Telelink Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac Withdrawn Karuna Telelink Pvt Ltd ST Bk Facility Withdrawn Kedia Steels (Proprietor Gnd Ispat PvtLT Bk Fac Withdrawn Ltd) Kedia Steels (Proprietor Gnd Ispat PvtST Bk Fac Withdrawn Ltd) M K Printpack Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 133.1 Assigned Maa Annapurna Sheet Grah LT Bk Fac CARE B 111.1 Assigned Mewar University LT Bk Fac CARE B- 167.2 Assigned Mudrakshi Hytech India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Revised from CARE BB+ Mudrakshi Hytech India Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 90 Revised from A4 CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ Nainital Tarai Seeds Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Issuer Not Cooperating Nirmaan Rmbs Trust – Series I – 2014 Series A1 PTC CARE AAA (SO) 155.7 Reaffirmed Nirmaan Rmbs Trust – Series I – 2014 Series A2 PTC CARE AAA (SO) 6.5 Revised from CARE AA (SO) Pune Sholapur Road Development Co. LtdLT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB 8341.2 Reaffirmed R. K. Agarwal Agro Seeds Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 154.7 Issuer Not Cooperating R. K. Frozen Food LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 139.5 Issuer Not Cooperating Seema Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 95 Issuer Not Cooperating Shiv Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE BB 42.8 Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Krishna Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Shree Mangal Trading Company LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Issuer Not Cooperating Shri Krishan Kripa Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Issuer Not Cooperating Shri Ramswaroop Memorial Charitable LT Bk Fac Withdrawn Trust Siddhivinayak Trailers LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Assigned Spinora Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 161.9 Assigned Sree Rani Sati Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Issuer Not Cooperating Stci Finance Ltd NCDs CARE AA- Reaffirmed Sumangal Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 92.4 Issuer Not Cooperating Sumangal Ispat Pvt Ltd LT/Shortterm Bk FacCARE BB/CARE A4168 Issuer Not Cooperating Supermint Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 205 Issuer Not Cooperating Tiger Steel Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd FB - LT-CC CARE C 160 Revised from CARE BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Tiger Steel Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd Fund based/ CARE C/CARE A4 55 Revised from Non-fund based – CARE BB-/CARE LT/ST - CC/LC A4 Tiger Steel Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd FB - LT-TL CARE D 75.7 Revised from CARE BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 210 Reaffirmed Virat Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 89 Reaffirmed Virat Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE BB /CARE 65 Reaffirmed Fac A4 Waaree Energies Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL CARE D Revised from CARE BBB- Waaree Energies Ltd LT Bk Fac – Withdrawn Proposed TL Waaree Energies Ltd LT Bk Fac – Withdrawn Proposed Fund based working capital Waaree Energies Ltd LT Bk Fac – Fund Revised from based working CARE BBB- / capital Withdrawn Waaree Energies Ltd ST Bk Fac – Withdrawn Proposed Non fund based working capital Waaree Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ Withdrawn @The bank facilities of Waaree Industries Private Limited (WIPL) were backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Waaree Energies Limited. The company has repaid the above credit facilities and has approached CARE to withdraw the above ratings. Yashwant Dugdh Prakriya Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 