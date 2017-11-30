CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 30

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 29, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Metering Technology Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 40 Revised from CARE A4 Aercomfort Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 52.5 Assigned Ajai Builders ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 11.50 CR) Avon Meters Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 800 Assigned Drt-Anthea Aroma Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Fund CARE A2+ 6250 Revised from Based) CARE A2 Drt-Anthea Aroma Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A2+ 240 Revised from Fund Based) CARE A2 Eastern Copper Manufacturing Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Assigned Pvt Ltd Focuz Corporation Pvtltd ST Bk Fac: Non -- Withdrawn Fund Based- BG G.K. Sales Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Issuer not cooperating Gasgen Ferro Alloys Llp ST Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Greenlam Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2600 Revised from CARE A1 Jsw Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 350 Reaffirmed (reduced from 50 CR) Jyothy Laboratories Ltd CP CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Kasuya Gpp Auto Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Mrmc Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 152 Reaffirmed Poornima Handicrafts Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Rama Phosphates Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 220 Assigned Usha Martin Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 22750 Revised from CARE A3 Vinayak International Housewares Pvt LST Bk Fac CARE A4 170 Reaffirmed Vipul Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 180 Reaffirmed Wadhawan Global Capital Pvt Ltd. CP (CP) issue CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.300 crore) Yadav Construction Company ST Bk Fac -- Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhilasha 11 2017 (Originator: SpandanSeries A PTC# CARE A+ Sphoorty Financialltd) # Series APTCs are rated on Ultimate Payment basis Advance Metering Technology Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 350 Assigned (Proposed TL) Advance Metering Technology Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 30 Revised from CARE BB Advance Metering Technology Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 20 Revised from CARE BB/ A4 Aercomfort Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 37.5 Assigned Ajai Builders LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 24.7 Revised from CARE B+ (Reduced from 2.93 CR) Atria Solar Power (Chamrajnagar) Pvt LLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3597 Assigned Avon Meters Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250 Assigned Bareilly Highways Project Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1400 Reaffirmed Dehradun Highways Project Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 5284.5 Reaffirmed Drt-Anthea Aroma Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A- 350 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.50.00 crore) Drt-Anthea Aroma Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE A- 30 Reaffirmed Based) Eastern Copper Manufacturing Company LT Bk Fac CARE C 38.8 Assigned Pvt Ltd Focuz Corporation Pvtltd LT Bk Fac: Fund -- Withdrawn Based CC Focuz Corporation Pvtltd LT Bk Fac: TL -- Withdrawn G.K. Sales Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Issuer not cooperating Ganga Spintex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 199 Assigned Gasgen Ferro Alloys Llp LT Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Greenlam Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2370 Reaffirmed (reduced from 246.20 CR) H.P. Cotton Casuals Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE BB+ 220 Revised from CARE BB H.P. Cotton Casuals Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac (TL 1) CARE BB+ 85.2 Revised from CARE BB (Reduced from 11.47 cr) H.P. Cotton Casuals Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac (TL 2) CARE BB+ 14 Revised from CARE BB /A4 (Reduced from 1.83 cr) Ivrcl Chengapalli Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 7973 Reaffirmed Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 114746.5Reaffirmed (reduced from 15,170.49 CR) Jsw Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 13947.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1796.68 CR) Jyothy Fabricare Services Ltd NCD@^ CARE AA (SO) 400 Reaffirmed '@ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Jyothy Laboratories Limited; ^ The instrument is a Long term Redeemable Zero Coupon NCD with a bullet repayment at the end of third year from the allotment date i.e. January 12, 2015 Jyothy Laboratories Ltd NCDs CARE AA 4000 Reaffirmed Kasuya Gpp Auto Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Mrmc Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 463.8 Revised from CARE B+ Palette International LT Bk Fac CARE BB Reaffirmed Parsa Kente Collieriesltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2500 Reaffirmed Patliputraequipments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Issuer not cooperating Poornima Handicrafts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 16.8 Revised from CARE B Pt Barasentosa Lestari LT Bk Fac (TL)^ CARE BB (SO) 2440 Revised from CARE BBB- (SO) ^The facility is backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by GMR Infrastructure Ltd. (GIL) rated CARE BB; Stable/CARE A4. Raghuleela Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL CARE BBB- 7600 Reaffirmed (reduced from 810 CR) Raghuleela Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL CARE BBB- (SO) 8100 Reaffirmed (reduced from 930 CR) Raghuraj Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 98.7 Assigned Rama Phosphates Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 505 Assigned Redd Mica Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 51.4 Revised from CARE B (reduced from 6.25 CR) Redd Mica Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ /A4 87.5 Revised from CARE B Rupa Dyeing And Printing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 22.4 Revised from CARE BB+ (enhanced from Rs.0.58 CR) Rupa Dyeing And Printing Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 40 Revised from CARE BB+ /A4+ Shri Gargi Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Star Plastics LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Susee Premium Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 144.8 Assigned Vaidya Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 138.8 Issuer not cooperating Vaidyav & I Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 41 Revised from CARE BB- Issuer not cooperating Vinayak International Housewares Pvt LLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 15 Reaffirmed Vipul Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 4251.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 432.00 CR) Vivriti Windu 010 2017(Originator: Series A PTC# CARE A- (SO) Provisional Fusion Microfinancepvt Ltd) # Series APTCs are rated on Ultimate Payment basis Yadav Construction Company LT Bk Fac -- Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)