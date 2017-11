CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 6

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amitasha Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac- Non CARE A3 950 Assigned fund based Asm Spun Tex ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6.8 Issuer Not Cooperating Balajee Infratech And Constructions PvST Bk Fac CARE A2 1200 Assigned Ltd Eps Instrumentation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Issuer Not Cooperating Gujarat Industries Power Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 6700 Reaffirmed Integrated Cleanroom Technologies Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Ltd Jai Bharat Rice Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Issuer Not Cooperating Jumax Foam Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Assigned Melstar Information Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 30 Revised from CARE A4 Kanyaka Parameshwari Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 310 Reaffirmed Kamat Construction Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac Withdrawn Kora Shoes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 164.5 Reaffirmed Maheshwari Technocast Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Maithan Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 4300 Reaffirmed Neumann Components Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50.9 Issuer Not Cooperating Reliance Industries Ltd CP CARE A1+ 190000 Reaffirmed Restoration Engineers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 67.5 Assigned Rmbay ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed Shri Uma Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7 Assigned Sri Ganesh Timber Traders ST Bk Facility CARE A4 75 Assigned Sri Vinayaka Timbers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 85 Assigned Viraj Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 155 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accuarate Infra Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 88.8 Revised from CARE B+ Amitasha Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk CARE BBB- 180 Assigned Facility -fund /CARE A3 based Amitasha Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk CARE BBB- 420 Assigned Facility -fund /CARE A3 based/ Non fund based Arham Arts LT Bk Fac CARE B- 53.6 Assigned Asm Spun Tex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 123.2 Issuer Not Cooperating Avinash Chalana & Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Avinash Chalana & Company LT/Shortterm Bk FacCARE BB+ /CARE 100 Reaffirmed A4+ B. J. Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 61.2 Assigned Balajee Infratech And Constructions PvLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 300 Assigned Ltd Belstar Investment And Finance Pvt LtdSubordinated Debt CARE A- 900 Assigned issue (Proposed) C.M.Builds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Deepshikha Exim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac # CARE A-(SO) 237 Final Rating # Bank facilities are backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Jindal Worldwide Limited Encana International LT Bk Fac CARE B 79.2 Assigned Eps Instrumentation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 15 Issuer Not Cooperating Fast Track Cfs Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 130 Issuer Not Cooperating Gujarat Industries Power Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 10154.8 Reaffirmed Gujarat Industries Power Co. Ltd LT/ Shortterm Bk CARE AA- /CARE 3902.6 Reaffirmed Fac A1+ Gujarat Jhm Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 892.2 Reaffirmed Gulmohar Traders LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Gulmohar Traders LT/Shortterm Bk FacCARE BB+ /CARE 100 Reaffirmed A4+ Hi-Tec Rock Fibre Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Integrated Cleanroom Technologies Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE A 401.3 Revised from Ltd CARE A- Integrated Cleanroom Technologies Pvt LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE A /CARE 550 Revised from Ltd Fac A2+ CARE A- /CARE A2+ Jai Bharat Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 165.5 Issuer Not Cooperating Jai Bharat Rice Mills LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A460 Issuer Not Cooperating Jsons Foundry Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 600 Assigned Jumax Foam Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Assigned Kamat Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac Withdrawn (Proposed) Kanyaka Parameshwari Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 80 Reaffirmed Kora Shoes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 24.9 Reaffirmed Maheshwari Technocast Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 72 Assigned Maithan Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1309.9 Reaffirmed Manipal Health Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac Stand by CARE BBB- (SO) 1250 Assigned LOC Maxima Traders Bhopal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 230 Reaffirmed Maxima Traders Bhopal Pvt Ltd LT/Shortterm Bk FacCARE BBB- 425 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Melstar Information Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 140 Revised from CARE BB- Million Traders Bhopal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Million Traders Bhopal Pvt Ltd LT/Shortterm Bk FacCARE BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Neumann Components Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 237.8 Issuer Not Cooperating Nsp Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1120 Issuer Not Cooperating Nsp Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 40 A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Rahil Multipack LT Bk Fac CARE B 57.2 Assigned Reliance Industries Ltd NCD (Proposed) CARE AAA 100000 Assigned Reliance Industries Ltd NCD/CP(Proposed) CARE AAA 10000 /CARE A1+ Reliance Industries Ltd NCD CARE AAA; 100000 Restoration Engineers LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 50 Assigned A4 Rmbay LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Reaffirmed Shri Uma Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Reaffirmed Sri Ganesh Timber Traders LT Bk Fac CARE B 20 Assigned Sri Vinayaka Timbers LT Bk Fac CARE B 20 Assigned Tarachand Impex Ltd LT Bk Fac # CARE A-(SO) 313 Final Rating # Bank facilities are backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Jindal Worldwide Limited Tgb Banquets And Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 110 Revised from CARE B+ Viraj Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac Withdrawn Western Precicast Pvt Ltd LT Fac CARE BBB- 320 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)