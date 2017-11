CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 7

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arvind Og Nonwovens Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 110 Reaffirmed Bluestar Cottspin Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Central U.P Gas Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 750 Reaffirmed Elegant Overseas ST Bk Fac CARE A4 290 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 21crs) Ess Kay Fincorp Ltd. (Erstwhile Ess CP Issues CARE A3+ 420 Reaffirmed Kay Fincorp Pvt. Ltd.) Fiorenza Granito Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 85.2 Revised from CARE A4 Jekin Enterprise ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Issuer not cooperating Kanhaiya Lal Agrawal ST Bk Facility CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 9.00crs) Maa Uttar Bahini Agro Industries Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.8 Issuer not Ltd cooperating Muktar Automobiles Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 1.00 crore) P A Footwear P Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 299.5 Assigned Pavit Ceramics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 23.5 Reaffirmed Permionics Membranes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Reaffirmed S.E.Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.4.50 crore) Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 840 Assigned Sgs Marketing ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Issuer not cooperating Sri Ram Technopack Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Issuer not cooperating Taurus Tiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 15 Reaffirmed The Climate Makers (Sales) ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhikar Microfinance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 500 Reaffirmed Arvind Goodhill Suit Manufacturing PvtLong- Term Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 224.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Arvind Goodhill Suit Manufacturing PvtLT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Ltd /CARE A2 (Enhanced from Rs.10.00 crore) Arvind Og Nonwovens Pvt Ltd Long- Term Bk Fac CARE BBB 325.1 Reaffirmed B. G. Chitale LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 493.8 Issuer not cooperating (reduced from 53.71crs) Bhilwara Green Energy Ltd Sub ordinated - - Withdrawn NonConvertible Debentures Bluestar Cottspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 142.2 Revised from CARE B+ Divya Shree Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 71.2 Issuer not cooperating Elegant Overseas LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 8.5 Reaffirmed Ess Kay Fincorp Ltd. (Erstwhile Ess NCD issue (Tier II)- - Reaffirmed Kay Fincorp Pvt. Ltd.) Ess Kay Fincorp Ltd. (Erstwhile Ess LT Fac (Tier II) CARE BBB 200 Reaffirmed Kay Fincorp Pvt. Ltd.) Ess Kay Fincorp Ltd. (Erstwhile Ess NCD issue (Tier II)CARE BBB 200 Reaffirmed Kay Fincorp Pvt. Ltd.) Ess Kay Fincorp Ltd. (Erstwhile Ess LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3672.2 Reaffirmed Kay Fincorp Pvt. Ltd.) Ess Kay Fincorp Ltd. (Erstwhile Ess NCD issue CARE BBB+ 213.3 Reaffirmed Kay Fincorp Pvt. Ltd.) Ess Kay Fincorp Ltd. (Erstwhile Ess NCD issue CARE BBB+ 94.5 Reaffirmed Kay Fincorp Pvt. Ltd.) Ess Kay Fincorp Ltd. (Erstwhile Ess NCD issue CARE BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Kay Fincorp Pvt. Ltd.) (unsecured) Ess Kay Fincorp Ltd. (Erstwhile Ess NCD issue CARE BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Kay Fincorp Pvt. Ltd.) (unsecured) Ess Kay Fincorp Ltd. (Erstwhile Ess NCD issue CARE BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Kay Fincorp Pvt. Ltd.) Ess Kay Fincorp Ltd. (Erstwhile Ess NCD CARE BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Kay Fincorp Pvt. Ltd.) Ess Kay Fincorp Ltd. (Erstwhile Ess Principal CARE PP-MLD 250 Reaffirmed Kay Fincorp Pvt. Ltd.) ProtectedMarket BBB+ Linked Debenture Ess Kay Fincorp Ltd. (Erstwhile Ess Principal CARE PP-MLD 150 Reaffirmed Kay Fincorp Pvt. Ltd.) ProtectedMarket BBB+ Linked Debenture Fiorenza Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 404.2 Revised from CARE BB Galaxy Stamping Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 5.2 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 1.37crs) Galaxy Stamping Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 120 Reaffirmed A4 Indrayani Sales Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A4125 Assigned Jekin Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 250 Issuer not cooperating K. Girdharlal International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 6500 Reaffirmed Kanhaiya Lal Agrawal LT Bk Facility CARE BB 40 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 1.00crs) Kct Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT ProvCARE BBB+ 8040 Assigned Instrument – NCDs Kunal Spaces Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 763.3 Issuer not cooperating L&T South City Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1900 Reaffirmed (reduced from 252crs) Maa Uttar Bahini Agro Industries Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 34.6 Issuer not Ltd cooperating Mohan Project Contractors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE BB- (SO) 100 Revised from CARE BBB- (SO) ^backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Gayatri Projects Limited (GPL; rated CARE BB-; Negative/CARE A4 ) Muktar Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 135.6 Revised from CARE B (enhanced from Rs. 9.88 crore) Oberoi Realty Ltd LT / ST Bk CARE AA+ /CARE 3000^ Assigned facility (Line of A1+ Credit)* *Letter of Credit Limit (interchangeable with BG Limits) of Rs.30 crores as sublimit of LoC Limits and Bank Guarantee Limit (interchangeable with LC Limits) of Rs.30 crores as sublimit of LoC Limit for Oberoi Realty Ltd./^Out of the total LoC Limit of Rs.300 crores, Rs. 150 crores is earmarked for Oberoi Constructions Limited and Rs 150 crores is earmarked for Incline Realty Private Limited with primary obligor being Oberoi Realty Limited. M Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 282.7 Revised from CARE B P A Footwear P Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 100.5 Assigned Parthas LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 12.45crs) Pavit Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 47.1 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 5.66crs) Pavit Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 45 Reaffirmed A4+ Permionics Membranes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Reaffirmed Polysil Pipes Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 300 Reaffirmed A2+ Radhegovindkripa Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 615.7 Revised from CARE BB- S.E.Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 214.5 Revised from CARE BB+ (reduced from Rs.33.12 crore) Sadaram Jining And Pressing IndustriesLT Bk Fac CARE D 81.9 Revised from CARE B+ Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 390 Assigned A4+ Satsangi Traders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 90 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.6.25 crore) Satsangi Traders Pvt Ltd LT/Shortterm Bk FacCARE BB+ /CARE 150 Reaffirmed A4+ (Enhanced from Rs.12.00 crore) Sgs Marketing LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 25 Issuer not cooperating Sgs Marketing LT / ST CARE B+/A4 20 Issuer not cooperating Simoco Telecommunications (South Asia)LT Bk Fac CARE D 150 Issuer not Ltd cooperating Sri Ram Technopack Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 49 Issuer not cooperating Taurus Tiles Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BBB (SO) 333.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from RS.35.81 crore) Taurus Tiles Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 50 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (SO) The Climate Makers (Sales) LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Reaffirmed Tufropes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 65.3 Reaffirmed Tufropes Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 500 Reaffirmed A1+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.