CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 8

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 7, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo Rajshree Hospitals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 60 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4.50crs) Gopinath Chem-Tech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 72.8 Issuer not cooperating Gulshan Polyols Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 55.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 12.18crs) Jimmy Mode International ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn P.N. Gadgil And Sons ST Bk Fac CARE A1 50 Reaffirmed Prathishta Weaving And Knitting Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 47 Reaffirmed S Chand And Company Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 30 Revised from CARE A1 S Chand And Company Ltd Proposed CP CARE A1+ 200* Revised from CARE A1 *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company S. R. Ballary ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 45 Assigned The Delhi Flour Mills Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 36.7 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 0.57crs) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakar Motors LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Aatulya Lifecare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 52 Assigned Adani Agri Logistics (Mansa)Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 289.4 Assigned Adani Agri Logistics (Mansa)Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 39 Assigned A3+ Adani Agri Logistics (Moga)Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 289.4 Assigned Adani Agri Logistics (Moga)Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 39 Assigned A3+ Aguamenti Ifmr Capital 2017(OriginatorSeries A2 PTC ProvCARE BBB - Assigned Light Microfinancepvt Ltd) (SO) Aguamenti Ifmr Capital 2017(OriginatorSeries A1 PTC ProvCARE BBB+ - Assigned Light Microfinancepvt Ltd) (SO) Apollo Rajshree Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 450 Reaffirmed Avadh Builders LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Balaji Packplast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 107.1 Reaffirmed Brijbhoomi Expressway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1377.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.145.23 crore) Bst Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Facilites – CARE BBB 150 Assigned Fund based – LT –CC Btm Corp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 270 Revised from CARE BB Btm Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 270 Revised from CARE BB- Ferani Hotels Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ 3700 Reaffirmed Ferani Hotels Pvt. Ltd. Long- Term Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed (Overdraft) Gopinath Chem-Tech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 15 Issuer not cooperating Gopinath Chem-Tech Ltd LT/ Short- Term Bk CARE BB+/CARE 198 Issuer not Fac A4 cooperating Gulshan Polyols Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1994.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 170.51crs) Jimmy Mode International LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Keshvanand Ceramic Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 41 Reaffirmed Majestic Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 54.5 Assigned Majestic Exports Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 160 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ Modern Metaalics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Natsteel Asia Pte Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE AA- (SO) 30600 Revised from CARE AA (SO) * equivalent to USD 460 million converted at 66.52 INR|USD Nipman Fasteners Industries Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1847.7 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 71.19crs) P.N. Gadgil And Sons LT Bk Fac CARE A 225 Reaffirmed (reduced from from 32.50crs) P.N. Gadgil And Sons LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A12050 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 195.00crs) Prakash Electrical Engineering LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Corporation Prathishta Weaving And Knitting Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 0.50crs) S Chand And Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 800 Revised from CARE A+ S. R. Ballary LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 54 Assigned S.B. Impex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Sagar And Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 350 Assigned Sukhmaa Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Sunil Charitable Society LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1073.2 Reaffirmed T S Global Holdings Pte Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE AA- (SO) 100000 Revised from CARE AA (SO) * equivalent to USD 1500 million converted at 66.66 INR|USD The Delhi Flour Mills Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2873.3 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 254.51crs) Vindhyachal Expressway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5107.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.500.60 crore) Wainganga Expressway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3221.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.325.77 crore) Zuariinfraworld India Ltd LT Bk FacStand by CARE A-(SO) 1890 Reaffirmed LOC -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.