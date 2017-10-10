CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 10

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 9, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aavantika Gas Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 50 Assigned Abc India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 70 Revised from CARE A3 Allure Gift Wraps Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 46 Reaffirmed Anjaney Ferro Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 735 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 19) Avni Yarns Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.5 Reaffirmed (Increased from 0.33) B. Sureshkumar And Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Binani Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 4360 Reaffirmed Blue Ocean Biotech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Assigned Cesc Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Cesc Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 13000 Reaffirmed *The aggregate amount of CP and other working capital borrowings should be within the sanctioned working capital limits of the company. Chemfab Alkalis Ltd (Formerly Known AsST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 185 Assigned Teamec Chlorates Ltd) Diligent Pinkcity Center Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 128 Reaffirmed Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1480 Revised from CARE A1+(SO) (enhanced from 70.00 CR) Edayar Zinc Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 2470 Reaffirmed Energy Development Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 300 Revised from CARE A3+ Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 500 Revised from CARE A3 (enhanced from 41.00 CR) Fincare Small Finance Bank Ltd ST instrumentsCP CARE A2+ 250 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.75 crore) Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1(SO) 70 Revised from CARE A1+(SO) Harrisons Malayalam Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 172.6 Reaffirmed Hdfc Bank Ltd CDs CARE A1+ 400000 Reaffirmed Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd Bk FacNon-FB - CARE A1(SO) 100 Reaffirmed ST-BG/LC ^ ^ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of SSL. Il& Fs Financial Services Ltd CP (CP) / ST Debt CARE A1+ 12500 Reaffirmed (STD) Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdST Market CARE A1+ 120000 Reaffirmed Borrowing Programme (FY’18) Indian Synthetic Rubber Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 3500 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs.300 crore) Infrastructure Leasing & Financial CP issue (CP) / ST CARE A1+ 9750 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Debt (STD) Intex Technologies (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 2740 Revised from CARE A1 (reduced from 411.00 CR) Jupiter Solar Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 684.4 Reaffirmed Jm Ferro & Alloy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 120 - (Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information) Khadim India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 155 Revised from CARE A2 (reduced from Rs.16.00 crore) Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 550 Revised from CARE A4 (Enhanced from 42.00 CR) L&T Finance Holdings Ltd CP/ ST debt CARE A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed L&T Finance Ltd. CP CARE A1+ 185000 Reaffirmed L&T Housing Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd CP CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd CP CARE A1+ 110000 Reaffirmed Maxim Tubes Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.20.00 crore) Mirc Electronics Ltd (Mirc) ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1610 Reaffirmed (reduced from 400.00 CR) R3 Crop Care Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 266 - (Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information) Raymond Ltd CP (CP) Issue CARE A1+ 5500 Reaffirmed [enhanced from Rs.250 crore] Seam Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+(SO) 300 Reaffirmed Shivalaya Construction Company Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 4000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 200 CR) Sunil Hitech Solar (Dhule) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac$ CARE A (SO) 174.5 Reaffirmed /CARE A1 (SO) $ backed by letter of comfort from PTC India Financial Services Limited Shopper Stop Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 215 Reaffirmed Shopper Stop Ltd CP* CARE A1 1000 Reaffirmed *The CP/STD issue shall be maintained such that the outstanding CP/STD & fund based working capital limit utilized will not exceed the lesser of sanctioned fund based limits or the Drawing Power at any point of time. Shyamali Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Assigned State Bank Of India CD Programme^ CARE A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed ^Transferred from State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur to SBI consequent to the merger with SBI Stemkor International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1(SO) 250@ Reaffirmed @ backed by 100% fixed deposit margin Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 4085 Reaffirmed Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 3250 Reaffirmed The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac Non-Fund CARE A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Based The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd CP CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed The Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 500 Reaffirmed Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 125 Assigned Universal Cables Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 4750 Reaffirmed Vindhya Telelinks Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 11762.6 Reaffirmed White House Tiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 7.5 - (Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information) Weizmann Forex Ltd ST Bk Fac – CARE A2 85 Revised from Non-fund based CARE A3+ (Reduced from Rs.48.50 crore) Zuventus Healthcare Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 100 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hdfc Bank Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE AAA(FD) - Reaffirmed L&T Housing Finance Ltd FD CARE AA+(FD) 1000 Reaffirmed The Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd FD CARE A+(FD) 180 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aavantika Gas Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 200 Assigned Abc India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 163.9 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from Rs.18.89 cr) Alkey Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 48.2 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Allure Gift Wraps Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 66.8 Revised from CARE BB- (increased from 1.99 crore) Anjaney Ferro Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 60 Reaffirmed (reduced from 18.5) Aquarelle India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 920 Reaffirmed Avni Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 64.6 Reaffirmed (Increased from 5.93) Bank Of Baroda Basel III CARE AA 15000 Reaffirmed Compliant Tier I Perpetual Bonds issue # Bank Of Baroda Additional Tier I CARE AA 20000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Basel III compliant) # * Includes green shoe option of Rs. 1,000 crore Bank Of Baroda Upper Tier II CARE AA+ 50000 Reaffirmed Bonds @ Bank Of Baroda Perpetual Bonds CARE AA+ 19117 Reaffirmed Bank Of Baroda Lower Tier II BondsCARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Bank Of Baroda Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 20000 Reaffirmed (Basel III compliant)^ * Includes green shoe option of Rs. 1,000 crore Belstar Investment And Finance Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE A 11000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 600 CR) Binani Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 23042.7 Reaffirmed Binani Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE D 4749.3 Reaffirmed Blue Ocean Biotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 262.9 Assigned Cesc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 17801.2 Reaffirmed Chemfab Alkalis Ltd (Formerly Known AsLT Bk Fac CARE A- 215 Assigned Teamec Chlorates Ltd) Crossword Bookstore Ltd LT Bk Fac $ CARE A(SO) 80 Reaffirmed $ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of SSL Crossword Bookstore Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac- CARE A(SO) 100 Reaffirmed Working Capital /CARE A1(SO) Limits $ $ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of SSL Crossword Bookstore Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac- CARE A(SO) 50 Reaffirmed Working Capital /CARE A1(SO) Limits # # To be Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of SSL Diligent Pinkcity Center Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 767.9 Reaffirmed Edayar Zinc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 150 Reaffirmed Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 9910.7 Revised from CARE AA- (enhanced from 845.25 CR) Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 5360 Revised from A1 CARE AA- / CARE A1+ (enhanced from 387.00 CR) Energy Development Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Revised from CARE BBB- Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 338.5 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from 27.50 CR) Fincare Small Finance Bank Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1253.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.200 crore) Fincare Small Finance Bank Ltd LT inst Non CARE A- 350 Reaffirmed convertible issue Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 308 Revised from CARE AA-(SO) (reduced from 33.05) Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 130 Revised from /CARE A1(SO) CARE AA-(SO) / CARE A1+(SO) (enhanced from 4.00) Gravity Ferrous Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150.9 Reaffirmed Gravity Ferrous Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Assigned Harrisons Malayalam Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 908 Reaffirmed Hdfc Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bond*- 50 Withdrawn Hdfc Bank Ltd Additional Tier I CARE AA+ 150000 Reaffirmed bonds (Basel III) Hdfc Bank Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCARE AAA 103970 Reaffirmed Hdfc Bank Ltd Upper Tier II BondsCARE AAA 34159 Reaffirmed Hdfc Bank Ltd Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 12000 Reaffirmed Hdfc Bank Ltd Tier II bond CARE AAA 100000 Reaffirmed (Basel III) Hdfc Bank Ltd Infrastructure CARE AAA 300000 Reaffirmed Bonds Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd Bk FacFB - LT-TL ^ CARE A(SO) 3518.3 Reaffirmed ^ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of SSL. Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd LT-NCD CARE A(SO) 500 Withdrawal Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd Bk FacFB - LT/ CARE A(SO) 400 Reaffirmed ST-CC ^ /CARE A1(SO) ^ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of SSL. Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd Bk Fac-FB-LTTL$ CARE BBB+ (SO) 82.5 Reaffirmed $Backed by letter of comfort of Shoppers Stop Ltd. (SSL) Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd Bk FacFB-LT/ST $ CARE BBB+(SO) 200 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 $Backed by letter of comfort of Shoppers Stop Ltd. (SSL) Icici Prudential Fund Series Xiii A & Close-Ended Cap CARE AAAmfs(so)- Assigned Protection Oriented Fund Il& Fs Financial Services Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed Il& Fs Financial Services Ltd NCDs CARE AAA 48289 Reaffirmed Il& Fs Financial Services Ltd Non-convertible CARE AAA 2500 Reaffirmed Redeemable Cumulative PS Il& Fs Financial Services Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE AAA 11000 Reaffirmed Il& Fs Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Energy Development Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac – Term CARE A+ 10378.5 Reaffirmed Loa Il&Fs Energy Development Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac – CC CARE A+ 500 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Energy Development Co. Ltd LT Non Fund based CARE A+ 500 Reaffirmed Bk Fac – BG Il&Fs Energy Development Co. Ltd NCD CARE A+ 5000 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Tamilnadu Power Company Ltd LT Fund based -Bk CARE BBB+ 56087.6 Reaffirmed Fac Indian Agro And Food Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2942.1 Assigned Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdMarket Borrowing CARE AAA 15700 Reaffirmed Programme (FY’07) Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdMarket Borrowing CARE AAA 24210 Reaffirmed Programme (FY’08) Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdMarket Borrowing CARE AAA 48790 Reaffirmed Programme (FY’09) Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdMarket Borrowing CARE AAA 45298.3 Reaffirmed Programme (FY’10) Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdMarket Borrowing CARE AAA 57314.7 Reaffirmed Programme (FY’11) Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdMarket Borrowing CARE AAA 113850 Reaffirmed Programme (FY’12) Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdLT Market CARE AAA 81060.4 Reaffirmed Borrowing Programme (FY’13) Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdLT Market CARE AAA 88283.4 Reaffirmed Borrowing Programme (FY’14) Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdLT Market CARE AAA 26250 Reaffirmed Borrowing Programme (FY’15) Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdLT Market CARE AAA 192000 Reaffirmed Borrowing Programme (FY’16) Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdLT Market CARE AAA 409850 Reaffirmed Borrowing Programme (FY’17) Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdST Market BorrowingCARE AAA 80000 Reaffirmed Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdLT Market CARE AAA 400000 Reaffirmed Borrowing Programme (FY’18) Indian Synthetic Rubber Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 2500 Revised from CARE A Indianoil Skytanking Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 280 Reaffirmed Infiniti Retail Ltd NCD CARE A+ 1500 Reaffirmed Infiniti Retail Ltd NCD CARE A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Infiniti Retail Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 1250 Reaffirmed A1 Infrastructure Leasing & Financial NCD CARE AAA 61419.4 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Subordinate Debt CARE AAA 68.5 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Infrastructure Leasing & Financial LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 4000 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Redeemable PS CARE AAA(RPS) 15000 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Intex Technologies (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1382.8 Revised from CARE A (reduced from 162.00 CR) J S Spintex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 167.4 - (Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information) J.L Autoparts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB+ 100 Assigned J.R.R. Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 56 - (Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information) Jammu And Kashmir Bank Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA- 6000 Reaffirmed Jaora Nayagaon Toll Road Company Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 5099.4 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 546.11 CR) Jm Ferro & Alloy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 75 - (Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information) Jupiter Solar Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1170.9 Revised from CARE B (reduced from 130.73 CR) Karnataka Bank Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCARE A 4795 Reaffirmed Khadim India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1373.1 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from Rs.147.49 crore) Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 450 Revised from CARE BB (Enhanced from 31.50 CR) L&T Finance Holdings Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed L&T Finance Holdings Ltd Compulsorily CARE AA+(RPS) 22710 Reaffirmed Redeemable NonConvertible Cumulative PS (reduced from Rs.2,311 crore) L&T Finance Ltd. Perpetual Debt CARE AA 5000 Reaffirmed L&T Finance Ltd. NCD CARE AA+ 101250 Reaffirmed L&T Finance Ltd. NCD (Public Issue) CARE AA+ 6000 Reaffirmed L&T Finance Ltd. Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 13000 Reaffirmed L&T Finance Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 143000 Reaffirmed L&T Housing Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA 1000 Reaffirmed L&T Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 29000 Reaffirmed L&T Housing Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 57000 Reaffirmed L&T Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd NCD CARE AAA 50000 Reaffirmed L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd Perpetual debt CARE AA 4000 Reaffirmed L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 80000 Reaffirmed L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 95000 Reaffirmed L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd Infrastructure CARE AA+ 18000 Reaffirmed Bonds L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd Sub. Bonds CARE AA+ 17000 Reaffirmed Madhav (Phoolsagar Niwas Shahpura LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1153.6 Reaffirmed Corridor) Highways Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 105.28 CR) Madhav (Phoolsagar Niwas Shahpura LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 77.5 Reaffirmed Corridor) Highways Pvt Ltd A2+ Madhav (Sehora Silodi Corridor) LT Bk Fac CARE A- 679.2 Reaffirmed Highways Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 54.93 CR) Madhav (Sehora Silodi Corridor) LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 115 Assigned Highways Pvt Ltd A2+ Madhav Infra Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1821.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 162.79 CR) Madhav Infra Projects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3800 Revised from /CARE A2 CARE BBB+ / CARE A3+ (enhanced from 239.00 CR) Madhav Infracon (Bk Corridor) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 275 Revised from CARE BBB+(SO) (Enhanced from 16.52 CR) Madhav Solar (Karnataka) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(FD) 481.9 Revised from CARE BBB+(FD) (reduced from 52.19 CR) Madhav Solar (Karnataka) Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-(FD) 77.5 Revised from CARE BBB+(SO) / CARE A2(SO) Mahindra And Mahindra Financial NCD CARE AAA 32000 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Subordinated Debt CARE AAA 16000 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Maxim Tubes Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 147.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.10.00 crore) Maxim Tubes Company Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 334 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.10.00 crore) Mirc Electronics Ltd (Mirc) TL CARE BB 75.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 50.00 CR) Mirc Electronics Ltd (Mirc) LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1330 Reaffirmed (reduced from 150.00 CR) Mother Lam Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 115.8 - (Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information) Nrss Xxxi (B) Transmission Ltd (NrsstlNCD CARE AAA(SO) 6800 - Ornate Buildcon Developers Proposed TL - - Withdrawn P. D. Agrawal Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed P. D. Agrawal Infrastructure Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 900 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 R3 Crop Care Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Revised from CARE BB (Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information) Reliance Gas Pipelines Ltd LT Bk Fac – Rupee CARE AAA 17090 Reaffirmed TL Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Market Borrowing - - Reaffirmed programme for FY 07 Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Market Borrowing - - Reaffirmed programme for FY 17 Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Market Borrowing CARE AAA 6852 Reaffirmed Programme (FY’08) Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Market CARE AAA 36462 Reaffirmed Borrowing programme (FY’09) Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Market CARE AAA 58494 Reaffirmed Borrowing programme (FY’10) Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Market CARE AAA 101697.8Reaffirmed Borrowing programme (FY’11) Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Market Borrowing CARE AAA 11594 Reaffirmed programme (FY’12) Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Market Borrowing CARE AAA 116926.1Reaffirmed programme (FY’13) Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Market Borrowing CARE AAA 235150 Reaffirmed programme (FY’14) Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Market Borrowing CARE AAA 136310 Reaffirmed programme (FY’15) Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Market CARE AAA 186000 Reaffirmed Borrowing Programme for FY16 Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Market CARE AAA - Reaffirmed Borrowing Programme for FY17 Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1042 Reaffirmed (reduced from 113.58 CR) Sansar Trust June 2017 Series A PTC - - Withdrawn Sansar Trust June 2017 Second Loss - - Withdrawn Facility Seam Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 386.1 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 40.15 cr) Shivalaya Construction Company Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 30 CR) Shopper Stop Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 7426.7 Reaffirmed Shopper Stop Ltd NCD CARE A 1000 Reaffirmed Shree Birdev Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.15 crore) Shyamali Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 59 Assigned Srei Equipment Finance Ltd Secured NCD CARE AA- 1500 Assigned (Series XIV) State Bank Of India Tier I Bonds CARE AA+ 91000 Reaffirmed (Basel III)# #CARE has rated the aforesaid Basel III Compliant Tier-I Perpetual Bonds after taking into consideration its key features as mentioned below: - The bank has full discretion at all times to cancel coupon payments. - The coupon is to be paid out of current year profits. However, if the current year’s profits are not sufficient, i.e., payment of such coupon is likely to result in losses during the current year, the balance of coupon payment may be made out of revenue reserves and/or credit balance in profit and loss account provided the bank meets the minimum regulatory requirements for Common Equity Tier I [CET I], Tier I and Total Capital Ratios and capital buffer frameworks as prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India . -The instrument may be written-down upon CET I breaching the pre-specified trigger of 5.5% before March 31, 2019, and 6.125% on and after March 31, 2019, or written-off / converted into common equity shares on occurrence of the trigger event called point of non-viability (PONV). The PONV trigger shall be determined by RBI. - Any delay in payment of interest/principal (as the case may be) due to invocation of any of the features mentioned above would constitute as an event of default as per CARE’s definition of default and as such these instruments may exhibit a somewhat sharper migration of the rating compared with other subordinated debt instruments. State Bank Of India Tier I Bonds CARE AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed (Basel III)#@ #CARE has rated the aforesaid Basel III Compliant Tier-I Perpetual Bonds after taking into consideration its key features as mentioned below: ? The bank has State Bank Of India Tier I Bonds CARE AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed (Basel III)#& &Transferred from State Bank of Hyderabad to SBI consequent to the merger with SBI,#CARE has rated the aforesaid Basel III Compliant Tier-I Perpetual Bonds after taking into consideration its key features as mentioned below: - The bank has full discretion at all times to cancel coupon payments. - The coupon is to be paid out of current year profits. However, if the current year’s profits are not sufficient, i.e., payment of such coupon is likely to result in losses during the current year, the balance of coupon payment may be made out of revenue reserves and/or credit balance in profit and loss account provided the bank meets the minimum regulatory requirements for Common Equity Tier I [CET I], Tier I and Total Capital Ratios and capital buffer frameworks as prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India . - The instrument may be written-down upon CET I breaching the pre-specified trigger of 5.5% before March 31,2019, and 6.125% on and after March 31, 2019, or written-off / converted into common equity shares on occurrence of the trigger event called point of non-viability (PONV). The PONV trigger shall be determined by RBI. - Any delay in payment of interest/principal (as the case may be) due to invocation of any of the features mentioned above would constitute as an event of default as per CARE’s definition of default and as such these instruments may exhibit a somewhat sharper migration of the rating compared with other subordinated debt instruments. State Bank Of India Lower Tier II BondsCARE AAA 81328.4 Reaffirmed State Bank Of India Upper Tier II BondsCARE AAA 117735 Reaffirmed State Bank Of India Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 21650 Reaffirmed (Basel II) State Bank Of India Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 130000 Reaffirmed (Basel III)* * Tier II Bonds under Basel III are characterized by a ‘Point of Non-Viability’ (PONV) trigger due to which the investor may suffer a loss of principal. PONV will be determined by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is a point at which the bank may no longer remain a going concern on its own unless appropriate measures are taken to revive its operations and thus, enable it to continue as a going concern. In addition, the difficulties faced by a bank should be such that these are likely to result in financial losses and raising the Common Equity Tier I capital of the bank should be considered as the most appropriate way to prevent the bank from turning non-viable. State Bank Of India Upper Tier II CARE AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Bonds^ (Reduced from Rs.450 crore),^Transferred from State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur to SBI consequent to the merger with SBI State Bank Of India Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 2000 Reaffirmed (Basel II)^ ^Transferred from State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur to SBI consequent to the merger with SBI State Bank Of India Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 2600 Reaffirmed (Basel II)$ $Transferred from State Bank of Mysore to SBI consequent to the merger with SBI State Bank Of India Upper Tier II CARE AAA 3400 Reaffirmed Bonds$ $Transferred from State Bank of Mysore to SBI consequent to the merger with SBI State Bank Of India Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed (Basel III)*$ $Transferred from State Bank of Mysore to SBI consequent to the merger with SBI,* Tier II Bonds under Basel III are characterized by a ‘Point of Non-Viability’ (PONV) trigger due to which the investor may suffer a loss of principal. PONV will be determined by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is a point at which the bank may no longer remain a going concern on its own unless appropriate measures are taken to revive its operations and thus,enable it to continue as a going concern. In addition, the difficulties faced by a bank should be such that these are likely to result in financial losses and raising the Common Equity Tier I capital of the bank should be considered as the most appropriate way to prevent the bank from turning non-viable. State Bank Of India Upper Tier II CARE AAA 8000 Reaffirmed Bonds@ @Transferred from State Bank of Travancore to SBI consequent to the merger with SBI State Bank Of India Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 1000 Reaffirmed (Basel II)@ @Transferred from State Bank of Travancore to SBI consequent to the merger with SBI State Bank Of India Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 5150 Reaffirmed (Basel III)*@ (Reduced from Rs.1,250 crore),@Transferred from State Bank of Travancore to SBI consequent to the merger with SBI,* Tier II Bonds under Basel III are characterized by a ‘Point of Non-Viability’ (PONV) trigger due to which the investor may suffer a loss of principal. PONV will be determined by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is a point at which the bank may no longer remain a going concern on its own unless appropriate measures are taken to revive its operations and thus, enable it to continue as a going concern. In addition, the difficulties faced by a bank should be such that these are likely to result in financial losses and raising the Common Equity Tier I capital of the bank should be considered as the most appropriate way to prevent the bank from turning non-viable. State Bank Of India Lower Tier II CARE AAA 1600 Reaffirmed Bonds& &Transferred from State Bank of Hyderabad to SBI consequent to the merger with SBI State Bank Of India Upper Tier II CARE AAA 17500 Reaffirmed Bonds& &Transferred from State Bank of Hyderabad to SBI consequent to the merger with SBI State Bank Of India Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 6850 Reaffirmed (Basel II)& &Transferred from State Bank of Hyderabad to SBI consequent to the merger with SBI State Bank Of India Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 7000 Reaffirmed (Basel III)*& &Transferred from State Bank of Hyderabad to SBI consequent to the merger with SBI,* Tier II Bonds under Basel III are characterized by a ‘Point of Non-Viability’ (PONV) trigger due to which the investor may suffer a loss of principal. PONV will be determined by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is a point at which the bank may no longer remain a going concern on its own unless appropriate measures are taken to revive its operations and thus, enable it to continue as a going concern. In addition, the difficulties faced by a bank should be such that these are likely to result in financial losses and raising the Common Equity Tier I capital of the bank should be considered as the most appropriate way to prevent the bank from turning non-viable. State Bank Of India Upper Tier II CARE AAA 11516 Reaffirmed Bonds! (Reduced from 1,451.60 crore) ! Transferred from State Bank of Patiala to SBI consequent to the merger with SBI State Bank Of India Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 3000 Reaffirmed (Basel II)! ! Transferred from State Bank of Patiala to SBI consequent to the merger with SBI State Bank Of India Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 9500 Reaffirmed (Basel III)*! ! Transferred from State Bank of Patiala to SBI consequent to the merger with SBI Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3895 Reaffirmed Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 2250 Reaffirmed A2+ Sunil Hitech Solar (Dhule) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB(so) 74.7 Reaffirmed @backed by corporate guarantee provided by Sunil Hi Tech Engineers Limited Surya Global Steel Tubes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2503.3 Revised from CARE A (enhanced from 233.81) Surya Global Steel Tubes Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac - CARE A+ /CARE 3000 Revised from NFB A1 CARE A / Reaffirmed (enhanced from 185.00) Surya Global Steel Tubes Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac - CARE A+ /CARE 460 Revised from SLC A1 CARE A / Reaffirmed Surya Roshni Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 9429.6 Revised from CARE A (enhanced from 903.64) Surya Roshni Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac - CARE A+ /CARE 6700 Revised from NFB A1 CARE A / Reaffirmed (enhanced from 570.00) Surya Roshni Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac - CARE A+ /CARE 500 Revised from SLC A1 CARE A / Reaffirmed Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A 19448.5 Revised from CARE A+ Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A14250 Revised from CARE A+ / CARE A1 Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA 6000 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 10850 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 34640 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 20000 Reaffirmed Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd Subordinated debt CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Tata Technologies Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ /CARE 2500 Reaffirmed A1+ The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac Fund CARE AA+ 1750 Reaffirmed Based The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd LT Bk FacTL CARE AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 14950 Reaffirmed The Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn The Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1635 Reaffirmed Thermal Powertech Corporation India LtLT Bk Fac CARE A 90550.8 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 9507.47) Timezone Entertainment Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 137.5* Reaffirmed *Backed by Shortfall undertaking by Shopper Stop Ltd Timezone Entertainment Pvt Ltd LT Bk FacProposed CARE BBB+(SO) 62.5^ Reaffirmed ^ To be backed by the Shortfall Undertaking by Shoppers Stop Ltd. Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 25 Assigned Tourism Finance Corporation Of India LLT Subordinated CARE A 1000 Reaffirmed Bonds Tourism Finance Corporation Of India LT Bonds CARE A+ 6815 Reaffirmed Ltd Tourism Finance Corporation Of India CP CARE A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd Union Bank Of India Upper Tier II CARE AA 10000 Revised from Bonds (Basel II) @ CARE AA+ @CARE has rated the aforesaid Upper Tier II Bonds one notch lower than the Lower Tier II Bonds in view of their increased sensitiveness to the Union Bank of India’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR), capital raising ability and profitability during the long tenure of the instruments. The rating factors in the additional risk arising due to the existence of the lock in clause in hybrid instruments. Any delay in payment of interest/principal (as the case may be) following the invocation of the lock-in-clause, would constitute as an event of default as per CARE’s definition of default and as such these instruments may exhibit a somewhat sharper migration of rating compared to conventional subordinated debt instruments Union Bank Of India Perpetual Bonds CARE AA 20000 Revised from (Basel III)# CARE AA #CARE has rated the aforesaid Basel III Compliant Additional Tier-I Bonds after taking into consideration its key features as mentioned below: - The bank has full discretion at all times to cancel coupon payments. - The coupon is to be paid out of current year profits. However, if the current year’s profits are not sufficient, i.e., payment of such coupon is likely to result in losses during the current year, the balance of coupon payment may be made out of revenue reserves and/or credit balance in profit and loss account provided the bank meets the minimum regulatory requirements for Common Equity Tier I [CET I], Tier I and Total Capital Ratios and capital buffer frameworks as prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India . - The instrument may be written-down upon CET I breaching the pre-specified trigger of 5.5% before March 31, 2019, and 6.125% on and after March 31, 2019, or written-off / converted into common equity shares on occurrence of the trigger event called point of non-viability (PONV). The PONV trigger shall be determined by RBI. Any delay in payment of interest/principal (as the case may be) due to invocation of any of the features mentioned above would constitute as an event of default as per CARE’s definition of default and as such these instruments may exhibit a somewhat sharper migration of the rating compared with other subordinated debt instruments. Union Bank Of India Lower Tier II CARE BB+ 8000 Revised from Bonds (Basel II) CARE AAA Universal Cables Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2750 Reaffirmed Universal Cables Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 40 Reaffirmed A2+ Vindhya Telelinks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 6625 Reaffirmed Vindhya Telelinks Ltd NCD CARE AA- 1000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.50 Crore) Waa Solar Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn# (reduced from 20.00 CR) Waa Solar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 985.7 Revised from CARE BBB+ (enhanced from 80.44 CR) Walwhan Renewable Energy Ltd LT Bk FacNon-Fund CARE AA- 2400 Revised from Based - BGs CARE A Walwhan Renewable Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 7718.7 Revised from CARE A Walwhan Renewable Energy Ltd Proposed LT / ST CARE AA- /CARE 12408.3 Revised from Bk Fac A1+ CARE A Walwhan Renewable Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE AA(SO) 3000 Reaffirmed ^ To be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Tata Power Co. Limited (Rated CARE AA,) Walwhan Renewable Energy Ltd LT Instruments - CARE AA(SO) 12000 Reaffirmed NCD& & Backed by unconditional irrevocable corporate guarantee by Tata Power Co. Limited (Rated CARE AA,) Weizmann Forex Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL CARE A- 216.3 Revised from CARE BBB+ (Enhanced from Rs.16.63 crore) Weizmann Forex Ltd LT Bk Fac – CARE A- 2275 Revised from Working Capital CARE BBB+ (Enhanced from Rs.205.50 crore) White House Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 133 - (Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information) Zuventus Healthcare Ltd LT Bk FacTL CARE A+ 900 Reaffirmed Zuventus Healthcare Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 600 Reaffirmed A1 (enhanced from 48.50 CR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)