CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 11

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 10, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adison Granito Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 59 Assigned Adithya Automotive Applications Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A1 150 - Placed on credit watch with developing implications Anmol (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Bej Ceramic ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Chamunda Nandikeshwar Mining ST Bk Fac CARE B+ 20 - Issuer not cooperating Envirad Projects Pvt Ltd (Eppl) ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 250 Assigned Friends Alloys ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 30 - Issuer not cooperating Frontier Springs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 70 - Grasim Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Grasim Industries Ltd CP (CP) Issue* CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable between CP issue of Rs.500 crore and Short Term Bank Loan (STL) of equivalent amount Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd Short--Term Bk Fac CARE A1 2300 Reaffirmed – TL Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd CPs CARE A1 7500 Reaffirmed Koneru Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 85 Assigned Mpm Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 151.5 - Issuer not cooperating N.G. Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 410 Assigned Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd CP CARE A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Sham Electric Stores ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 75 Assigned Shreeji Pesticides Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 70 Reaffirmed Issuer not cooperating Shri Vardhman Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd CP CARE A1 1750 Reaffirmed Shreenathji Rasayan Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Willowood Crop Sciences Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adison Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 935 Assigned Adithya Automotive Applications Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE A- 100 - Placed on credit watch with developing implications Amba Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 - Issuer not cooperating Anmol (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Assigned Apco Chetak Expressway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – Fund CARE A 5500 Assigned based Apco Chetak Expressway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – Non CARE A 1600 Assigned Fund based Balaji Weft Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 418 Assigned Balaji Weft Pvt Ltd LT/Shortterm Bk FacCARE A- / A2+ 50 Assigned Bej Ceramic LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd FB - LT-CC CARE B 1029 Assigned Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd Non-FB - LT/ ST-BGsCARE B / A4 4974.5 Assigned Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd Bk Fac-Non-FB - CARE B / A4 1196.5 Assigned LT/ ST-LOC Bombay Jewellery LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned Chamunda Nandikeshwar Mining LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 - Issuer not cooperating Coffee Day Global Ltd LT Bk FacTL CARE AA- 1354 Reaffirmed Coffee Day Global Ltd LT Bk FacWorking CARE AA- 3191.9 Reaffirmed capital Dcr Distillery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 140 Assigned Eagle Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1484 Assigned Eagle Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac # CARE BBB+ 593.6 Assigned # The rating is based on the credit enhancement in form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Eagle Infra India Limited (EIIL; rated: CARE BBB+/Stable and CARE A3+). Envirad Projects Pvt Ltd (Eppl) LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Assigned Friends Alloys LT Bk Fac CARE BB 160 - Issuer not cooperating Frontier Springs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 110 - Issuer not cooperating Gopalpur Port Ltd Proposed Non Fund Provisional 500 Assigned Based Bk Fac – BG CARE AA Gopalpur Port Ltd Proposed Fund Provisional 250 Assigned Based – CC Limits CARE AA Gopalpur Port Ltd Proposed LER* Provisional 250 Assigned Limit – LT CARE AA (Derivative) Facility Gopalpur Port Ltd Proposed Fund ProvCARE AA 14000 Assigned Based Bk Fac- LT TL(CLC^/ LOU^ ) ^CLC – Capex Letter of Credit ^LOU – Letter of Undertaking for Buyer s Credit Grasim Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 17500 Reaffirmed Grasim Industries Ltd NCD Issue @ (LT CARE AAA 3500 Reaffirmed umbrella rating) @NCD o/s as on June 30, 2017 is Nil Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd Long - Term Bk Fac CARE A 16915 Reaffirmed – TL Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd Long - Term Bk Fac CARE A 500 Reaffirmed – CC Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd LT Instruments CARE A 9250 Reaffirmed Debentures - NCD Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd Long / ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A18900 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd LT Instruments CARE AA+ 7500 Reaffirmed Debentures- NCD Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd LT Instruments CARE AAA 8150 Reaffirmed Debentures- NCD Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd LT Instruments Provisional 2000 Reaffirmed Debentures- NCD CARE AAA Jaydeep Enterprise Llp LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 250 Assigned A4 Koneru Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 65 Assigned Krishna Cotton LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 85.5 Reaffirmed Matrushakti Industries Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 74.4 Assigned Mpm Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 175 - Issuer not cooperating N.G. Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 240 Assigned Nand Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75 Reaffirmed Neogrowth Credit Pvt Ltd (Ncpl) NCD CARE BBB 1406 Reaffirmed Niharika Threads Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac # CARE A- 418 Assigned # Bank facilities are backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Jindal Worldwide Limited Parsuram Arawali Highways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac Provisional 3555 Assigned CARE A Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 450000 Reaffirmed Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd NCD^ CARE AAA 60000 Reaffirmed ^ backed by unconditional and irremovable corporate guarantee from its parent Reliance Industries Limited (RIL, rated CARE AAA; Stable/CARE A1+) Sachin Agro Foods Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Saha Infratech Pvt Ltd NCD issue CARE D 1600 Revised from CARE BB Seth Construction Company LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / A4+ 150 Assigned Sham Electric Stores LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 24 Assigned Shreeji Pesticides Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 99.3 Reaffirmed Shreenathji Rasayan Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shreenathji Rasayan Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shri Vardhman Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 17.5 Assigned Sri Venkateswara Mechanical And LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 23.4 Assigned Electrical Engineering Industries Sri Venkateswara Mechanical And LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- 106.6 Assigned Electrical Engineering Industries Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd NCD CARE A- 1100 Reaffirmed Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd Bk Fac CARE A- / A1 1500 Reaffirmed Tata Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 228000 Reaffirmed Tata Steel Ltd NCD CARE AA 71510 Reaffirmed Tata Steel Ltd Perpetual Bond CARE AA 22750 Reaffirmed Trimurti Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Willowood Crop Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed Z.H. Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 200 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 