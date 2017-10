CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 12

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 11, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhavna Property Developers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 - Issuer not cooperating Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.Proposed CP Issue CARE A1+ 100000 Assigned Farista Vanijya Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 - Issuer not cooperating Gandhi Road Builders ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 - Issuer not cooperating Haldia Nirman Projects Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 - Issuer not cooperating K.V.J Builders And Developers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Leesun Ceramic Tiles Co ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Natural Food Products ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Assigned Partap Fabrics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 18 Assigned Prestige Interio Concepts Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 22.5 Assigned Prestige Interio Concepts Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.5 Assigned Rasi Nutri Foods ST Bk Fac CARE A3 400 Assigned Royal Pressing & Components Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Assigned Savion Ceramic ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Skv Infratech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 105 - Issuer not cooperating Sri Krishnadevaraya Constructions ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Suvarnabhoomi Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 175 Assigned Vijai Shree Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 80 Assigned Willowood Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 960 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aircel Cellular Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BB + ^ 174790 Revised from CARE BBB- ^backed by support provided by the sponsor (Maxis Communications Berhad) *Part of Group facilities (interchangeable between Aircel Limited, Aircel Cellular Limited, Dishnet Wireless Limited and Aircel Smart Money Limited) Aircel Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BB+ ^ 174790 Revised from CARE BBB- (SO)^ ^backed by support provided by the sponsor (Maxis Communications Berhad) *Part of Group facilities (interchangeable between Aircel Limited, Aircel Cellular Limited, Dishnet Wireless Limited and Aircel Smart Money Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BB + ^ 174790 Revised from CARE BBB- ^backed by support provided by the sponsor (Maxis Communications Berhad) *Part of Group facilities (interchangeable between Aircel Limited, Aircel Cellular Limited, Dishnet Wireless Limited and Alcove Developers Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 500 Assigned Amul Feed Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 104 - Issuer not cooperating Arvind Envisol Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Bhavna Property Developers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 - Issuer not cooperating C.P. Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 145 - Issuer not cooperating C.P. Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 - Issuer not cooperating Dishnet Wireless Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BB+ ^ 174790 Revised from CARE BBB- ^backed by support provided by the sponsor (Maxis Communications Berhad) *Part of Group facilities (interchangeable between Aircel Limited, Aircel Cellular Limited, Dishnet Fair Deal Food Ventures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 350 Assigned Farista Vanijya Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 69 - Issuer not cooperating Fedbank Financial Services Ltd (FedfinLT Bk Fac CARE AA- 10000 Reaffirmed Gandhi Road Builders LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 25 - Issuer not cooperating Haldia Nirman Projects Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 56.5 - Issuer not cooperating Indiabulls Infraestate Ltd LT Instrument-NCD CARE AA- 10000 Assigned Indiabulls Properties Pvt Ltd LT Instrument-NCD CARE AA- 2000 Assigned K.V.J Builders And Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 105 Reaffirmed Leesun Ceramic Tiles Co LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 78.6 Reaffirmed Mahadev Marmo Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 111.6 Assigned Managing Committee Of Institute Of LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 - Management Information Issuer not cooperating Moradabad Bareilly Expressway Ltd NCD issue CARE A 3550 Assigned Moradabad Bareilly Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A 13577.2 Assigned Motil Devi Organic Food Industries PvtLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 63.9 Assigned Ltd Natural Food Products LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 660 Assigned Partap Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 505 Assigned Prestige Interio Concepts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 22.2 Assigned Prestige Interio Concepts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 10 Assigned Rasi Nutri Foods LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 550 Assigned Royal Pressing & Components Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Assigned Savion Ceramic LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Skv Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 35 - Issuer not cooperating Sri Krishnadevaraya Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Assigned Suvarnabhoomi Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 470 Assigned Swastik Infra-Logic (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE B 80 Revised from based Bk limits) CARE BB Swastik Infra-Logic (India) Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk CARE B /A4 400 Revised from facilitie CARE BB / A4 Swastik Infra-Logic (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE D 30 Revised from CARE BB Urja Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 68.1 Assigned Vijai Shree Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 70 Assigned Willowood Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 370 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.