CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 13

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 12, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avinash Constructions ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Assigned Baba Malleshwar Rice Mill Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.1 Issuer not cooperating Chawla International ST Bk Fac CARE A4 72.5 Issuer not cooperating Fullerton India Home Finance Co. Ltd. CP (CP) issue CARE A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 100 crore Future Retail Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Fund based) Future Retail Ltd CP CARE A1+ 6500 Reaffirmed (carved out of working capital limits) Future Retail Ltd CP (Standalone)^ CARE A1+ 4500 Reaffirmed ^ As per undertaking submitted by FEL the outstanding CP including working capital borrowings will not exceed lower of the sanctioned working capital limits Lotus Texpark Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A1+ (SO) 90 Revised from CARE A1 (SO) '@ Ratings are based on credit enhancement in form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Trident Limited (rated CARE AA-; Stable / CARE A1+). Maxheal Laboratories Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Issuer not cooperating Oilex Engineers (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ Issuer not cooperating Rimjhim Ispat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1850 Assigned Sandhya Samrat Construction And ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Services Pvt. Ltd Issuer not cooperating Sri Lakshmivenkateshwara Rice Mill ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6.5 Issuer not cooperating Trendy Homewares ST Bk Fac CARE A3 25 Assigned Trident Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3000 Revised from CARE A1 reduced from 350 CR LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ally Pharma Options Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /A4 100 Issuer not cooperating Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Avinash Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE B 79 Assigned Baba Malleshwar Rice Mill Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90.4 Issuer not cooperating Chawla International LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 5 Issuer not cooperating Creativeline Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Dentcare Dental Lab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 314.5 Reaffirmed enhanced from 16.45 CR Fullerton India Home Finance Co. Ltd. LT Debt programme CARE AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 500 crore Future Retail Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE AA- 32500 Reaffirmed Based) H M Industrial Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 379 Issuer not cooperating H M Industrial Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4 30 Issuer not cooperating Imlrt November 2015 Series A PTCs -- Withdrawn Investors Clinic Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Assigned Lotus Texpark Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE AA- (SO) 894.8 Revised from CARE A+ (SO) reduced from 103.28 CR; '@ Ratings are based on credit enhancement in form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Trident Limited (rated CARE AA-; Stable / CARE A1+). M L Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 245 Reaffirmed M. M. Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1208 Issuer not cooperating M. M. Yarns Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /A4 50 Issuer not cooperating Maxheal Laboratories Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /A4 73.8 Issuer not cooperating Navyug Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Issuer not cooperating Oilex Engineers (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ Issuer not cooperating Oilex Engineers (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ Issuer not cooperating Rimjhim Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2673.9 Assigned Sandhya Samrat Construction And LT Bk Fac CARE BB 35 Services Pvt. Ltd Issuer not cooperating Shiv Agrevo Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 20 Assigned Sopaan Jeweller LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Assigned Sri Lakshmivenkateshwara Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 48.4 Issuer not cooperating The Nilgiri Dairy Farm Pvt Ltd LT-Bk Fac CARE A (SO) 37@ Reaffirmed '@ The facilities are backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Future Consumer Limited (erstwhile Future Consumer Enterprises Limited) rated CARE A/Stable/A1 (re-affirmed in RCM dated September 29, 2017). Trendy Homewares LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 15 Assigned Trendy Homewares Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 15 Assigned Trident Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 17646.3 Revised from CARE A+ reduced from 2,334.85 CR Trident Ltd Bk Fac CARE AA- /A1+ 12000 Revised from CARE A+ / CARE A1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)