CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 16

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 13, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dharam Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 14 Issuer not cooperating Dharam Stainless Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Issuer not cooperating Excelsource International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 251.1 Revised from CARE A4+ Kridhan Infra Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Assigned Metallic Alloys ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Assigned Margo Plywood Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ 120 Reaffirmed CARE A4 (enhanced from 10 CR) Mozart Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Promax Technologies ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.5 Assigned Royal Synthetics Bk Fac – Non-fund CARE A4+ 960.8 Assigned based – ST – LC/BG Royal Synthetics Bk Fac – Non-fund CARE A4+ 19.2 Assigned based – ST– Forward Contract Tata International Ltd CP (Carved Out)* CARE A1+(SO) 500 - LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharath Wind Farm Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 75.2 Assigned Chetan Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Issuer not cooperating Daulat Flour Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75 Issuer not cooperating Dharam Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 64 Issuer not cooperating Dharam Stainless Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 5 Issuer not cooperating Dharam Stainless Steel Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ 10 Issuer not CRAE A4 cooperating Kridhan Infra Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 180 Assigned Margo Plywood Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 0.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 0.30 CR) Margo Plywood Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A4 41.69 Reaffirmed (reduced from 4.21 CR) Metallic Alloys LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ 450 Assigned CARE A4+ Mozart Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 360 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 12.50 CR) Nirmaan Rmbs Trust – Series Iii – 2017Series A PTC - - Withdrawn Nirmaan Rmbs Trust – Series Iii – 2017Second Loss - - Withdrawn Facility Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt Ltd LT Instruments - CARE AAA (SO)* 23767.3 Reaffirmed Nonconvertible Debentures - Series A (reduced from 2510 CR),*Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) are backed by underlying annuities to be received from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI; rated CARE AAA; Stable) supplemented by structural measures put in place in the form of trustee administered escrow payment mechanism and creation of debt service reserve account (DSRA), debenture redemption reserve account, major maintenance reserve account (MMRA), construction reserve account and additional reserve account. Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt Ltd LT Instruments - CARE AAA (SO)* 2613.5 Reaffirmed Nonconvertible Debentures - Series B (reduced from 276 CR),*Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) are backed by underlying annuities to be received from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI; rated CARE AAA; Stable) supplemented by structural measures put in place in the form of trustee administered escrow payment mechanism and creation of debt service reserve account (DSRA), debenture redemption reserve account, major maintenance reserve account (MMRA), construction reserve account and additional reserve account. Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt Ltd LT Instruments - CARE AAA (SO)*#1393.6 Assigned Nonconvertible Debentures - Series C *Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) are backed by underlying annuities to be received from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI; rated CARE AAA; Stable) supplemented by structural measures put in place in the form of trustee administered escrow payment mechanism and creation of debt service reserve account (DSRA), debenture redemption reserve account, major maintenance reserve account (MMRA), construction reserve account and additional reserve account. #The rating is provisional subject to execution of transaction agreements and creation of various reserves as envisaged. The rating shall be confirmed once the required documents are submitted to the satisfaction of CARE. Promax Technologies LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 45 Assigned A4 Rlj Infracement Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Issuer not cooperating Royal Synthetics Bk Fac – Fund CARE BB+ 20 Assigned based – LT – CC Western India Sea Brines Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)