CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 17

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 16, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arfin India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Assigned Hetro Spinners Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15.2 Revised from CARE A4+ Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd Bk FacNon-FB - CARE A1 (SO)# 100 - ST-BG/LC ^ ^ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of SSL. Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 1378.6 Downgraded from CARE A4 M G Wadhwani ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Issuer not cooperating Shoppers Stop Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1# 215 - Shoppers Stop Ltd CP (CP) issue* CARE A1# 1000 - *The CP/STD issue shall be maintained such that the outstanding CP/STD & fund based working capital limit utilized will not exceed the lesser of sanctioned fund based limits or the Drawing Power at any point of time. Shreeji Woodcraft Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed S & J Granulate Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Surya Roshni Ltd CP CARE A1 (SO)## 200 Assigned ## The above rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable SBLC issued by IDBI Bank Limited. Surya Roshni Ltd CP CARE A1+ (SO)# 3050 Assigned #The above rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable Stand by Letter of Credit (SBLC) issued by State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank and HDFC Bank. MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd Medium-term CARE C (FD) 190 Downgraded Instruments– Fixed from CARE Deposits B+(FD) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arfin India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 625 Assigned Avirat Shilaj Project LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 300 Assigned Blueart Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Blueart Granito Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Dbl Sitamau Suwasara Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 419.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.45.91 crore) Gopalpur Port Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac- CARE AA (SO) 14000 Final Rating LT TL Gopalpur Port Ltd Non Fund Based Bk CARE AA (SO) 500 Final Rating Fac – BG Gopalpur Port Ltd Fund Based – CC CARE AA (SO) 250 Final Rating Limits Gopalpur Port Ltd LER* Limit - LT CARE AA (SO) 250 Final Rating (Derivative) Facility *Loan Equivalent Risk. Gulam Mustafa Enterprises Pvt Ltd NCD - - Withdrawn Hetro Spinners Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 251.9 Reaffirmed Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd Bk FacFB - LT-TL ^ CARE A (SO)# 3518.3 - ^ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of SSL. Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd Bk FacFB - LT/ CARE A (SO)# 400 - ST-CC ^ /CARE A1 (SO) ^ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of SSL. Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd Bk Fac-FB-LTTL$ CARE BBB+ (SO)#82.5 - $Backed by letter of comfort of Shoppers Stop Ltd. (SSL) Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd Bk FacFB-LT/ST $ CARE BBB+ (SO)#200 - /CARE A2 (SO) $Backed by letter of comfort of Shoppers Stop Ltd. (SSL) Indsur Global Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 230.6 Revised from CARE BBB- Indsur Global Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 235 Revised from A4 CARE BBB- /CARE A3 Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd LT Bk FacTL CARE C 271.5 Downgraded from CARE B+ Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd LT Bk FacCC CARE D 858 Downgraded from CARE B+ M G Wadhwani LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 25 Issuer not cooperating Morgan Credits Pvt. Ltd. (Mcpl) Proposed NCD issue ProvCARE AA 500 Assigned Regal Emporia Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB (SO) 250 Assigned S & J Granulate Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shailja Prints Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 130 Revised from CARE B+ Shoppers Stop Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A # 7426.7 - Shoppers Stop Ltd NCD issue CARE A # 1000 - Shreeji Woodcraft Pvt. Ltd. LT TL - - withdrawn# #The rating assigned to the term loan has been withdrawn as the facility has been fully repaid Shreeji Woodcraft Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 90 Revised from CARE BB Sukhjit Mega Food Park & Infra Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A+ (SO) 400 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)