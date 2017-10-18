CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 18

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 17, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cheer Sagar ST Bk Fac CARE A3 35 - Issuer not cooperating; Best on best available information. Cheran Spinner Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 80 Reaffirmed (reduced from 9.24 CR) Emperor Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 220 Reaffirmed Grg Cotspin Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 560 Revised from CARE A3+ K.K. Builders ST Bk Fac CARE A4 350 Assigned Shivam Motors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac – NonFB – CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed ST – BG/LC Sri Kannapiran Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10.50 CR) Suzlon Energy Ltd Proposed CP CARE A3+ 10000 Reaffirmed Vishnu Cars Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Hotels & Hospitalities Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 88 Assigned Cheer Sagar LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 67 - /CARE A3 Issuer not cooperating; Best on best available information. Cheran Spinner Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 394.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 41.81 CR) Dbl Silwani Sultanganj Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 787.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.88.10 crore) Eashwara Sai Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 59.4 Assigned Emperor Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 57.1 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 6.84 CR) Grg Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2116.5 Revised from CARE BBB+ Growthpath Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Assigned Hmt Ltd Fund based-LT Bk - - Withdrawn Fac Hmt Ltd Non-fund based-ST - - Withdrawn Bk Fac Honey Overseas LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / 80 Revised from CARE A4 CARE B+ / CARE A4 Incredible Realcon Pvt Ltd LT Instruments CARE BBB-(SO) 6000 - (Non- Convertible Debentures) K.K. Builders LT Bk Fac CARE BB 310 Assigned (enhanced from Rs.5 Crore) Man Global Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Narayan Maruti Mahajan LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Assigned Navayuga Engineering Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 28191.7 Revised from CARE A- (enhanced from 2,543.07 CR) Navayuga Engineering Co. Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A; 47930 CARE A-/CARE Stable/CARE A1 A2+ (reduced from 4,800.00 CR) Navayuga Infotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 650 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) Navayuga Infotech Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 352.3 Revised from /CARE A2+ (SO) CARE BBB+ (SO)/CARE A2 (SO) (reduced from 86.84 CR) North Eastern Electric Power NCD CARE AA 43000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd. North Eastern Electric Power Proposed NCDs CARE AA 10000 Assigned Corporation Ltd. Punarvasu Financial Services Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 225 Assigned /CARE A1+ (SO) Shivam Motors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac – Fundbased CARE BB 684.9 Reaffirmed – LT – CC (enhanced from Rs 59.00 cr) Shivam Motors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac – TL – LT CARE BB 15.1 Assigned Shradha Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 130 Revised from CARE BB+ Shradha Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 150 Revised from CARE BB+ Sri Kannapiran Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 534.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 9.50 CR) Suzlon Energy Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 164760 Reaffirmed CARE A3+ Vishnu Cars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 145 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.