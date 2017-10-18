FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 18
#Company News
October 18, 2017 / 5:44 AM / in 4 days

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 18

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

    Oct 18 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of October 17, 2017.

COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING        AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                       (RS.MLN)
-------                               ----------         ------        -------  ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Cheer Sagar                           ST Bk Fac          CARE A3        35      -
Issuer not cooperating; Best on best available information.
Cheran Spinner Pvt Ltd                ST Bk Fac          CARE A3        80      Reaffirmed
(reduced from 9.24 CR)

Emperor Textiles Pvt Ltd              ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        220     Reaffirmed
Grg Cotspin Pvt Ltd                   ST Bk Fac          CARE A2+       560     Revised from
                                                                                CARE A3+
K.K. Builders                         ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        350     Assigned
Shivam Motors Pvt Ltd                 Bk Fac – NonFB –   CARE A4        40      Reaffirmed
                                      ST – BG/LC
Sri Kannapiran Mills Ltd              ST Bk Fac          CARE A4+       250     Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 10.50 CR)
Suzlon Energy Ltd                     Proposed CP        CARE A3+       10000   Reaffirmed
Vishnu Cars Pvt Ltd                   ST Bk Fac          CARE A4+       5       Assigned

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Hotels & Hospitalities Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac          CARE B         88      Assigned
Cheer Sagar                           LT/ST Bk Fac       CARE BBB-      67      -
                                                         /CARE A3
Issuer not cooperating; Best on best available information.
Cheran Spinner Pvt Ltd                LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB-      394.8   Reaffirmed
(reduced from 41.81 CR)
Dbl Silwani Sultanganj Tollways Ltd   LT Bk Fac          CARE A-        787.5   Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs.88.10 crore)
Eashwara Sai Cotton Industries        LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        59.4    Assigned
Emperor Textiles Pvt Ltd              LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        57.1    Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB-
(reduced from 6.84 CR)
Grg Cotspin Pvt Ltd                   LT Bk Fac          CARE A-        2116.5  Revised from
                                                                                CARE BBB+
Growthpath Solutions Pvt Ltd          LT Bk Fac          CARE B         60      Assigned
Hmt Ltd                               Fund based-LT Bk   -              -       Withdrawn
                                      Fac
Hmt Ltd                               Non-fund based-ST  -              -       Withdrawn
                                      Bk Fac
Honey Overseas                        LT/ST Bk Fac       CARE BB- /     80      Revised from
                                                         CARE A4                CARE B+ /
                                                                                CARE A4
Incredible Realcon Pvt Ltd            LT Instruments     CARE BBB-(SO)  6000    -
                                      (Non- Convertible
                                      Debentures)
K.K. Builders                         LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        310     Assigned
(enhanced from Rs.5 Crore)
Man Global Ltd                        LT Bk Fac          -              -       Withdrawn
Narayan Maruti Mahajan                LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       70      Assigned
Navayuga Engineering Co. Ltd          LT Bk Fac          CARE A         28191.7 Revised from
                                                                                CARE A-
(enhanced from 2,543.07 CR)
Navayuga Engineering Co. Ltd          LT / ST Bk Fac     CARE A;        47930   CARE A-/CARE
                                                         Stable/CARE A1         A2+
(reduced from 4,800.00 CR)
Navayuga Infotech Pvt Ltd             LT Bk Fac          CARE A- (SO)   650     Revised from
                                                                                CARE BBB+ (SO)
Navayuga Infotech Pvt Ltd             LT/ST Bk Fac       CARE A- (SO)   352.3   Revised from
                                                         /CARE A2+ (SO)         CARE BBB+
                                                                                (SO)/CARE A2
(SO)
(reduced from 86.84 CR)
North Eastern Electric Power          NCD                CARE AA        43000   Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd.
North Eastern Electric Power          Proposed NCDs      CARE AA        10000   Assigned
Corporation Ltd.
Punarvasu Financial Services Pvt Ltd  LT / ST Bk Fac     CARE AA- (SO)  225     Assigned
                                                         /CARE A1+ (SO)
Shivam Motors Pvt Ltd                 Bk Fac – Fundbased CARE BB        684.9   Reaffirmed
                                      – LT – CC
(enhanced from Rs 59.00 cr)
Shivam Motors Pvt Ltd                 Bk Fac – TL – LT   CARE BB        15.1    Assigned
Shradha Agencies Pvt Ltd              LT Bk Fac          CARE B         130     Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB+
Shradha Agencies Pvt Ltd              LT Bk Fac          CARE D         150     Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB+
Sri Kannapiran Mills Ltd              LT Bk Fac          CARE BB+       534.8   Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 9.50 CR)
Suzlon Energy Ltd                     LT/ST Bk Fac       CARE BBB /     164760  Reaffirmed
                                                         CARE A3+
Vishnu Cars Pvt Ltd                   LT Bk Fac          CARE BB+       145     Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
