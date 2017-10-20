CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 20

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 18, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arvind Pd Composites Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 47.2 Revised from CARE A2 Brahmaputra River Valley Trading Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE BB 265 Revised from Ltd CARE A4+(SO) Capital First Home Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Ewac Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 111 - Placed on credit watch with developing implications Gagan Ferrotech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 800 Reaffirmed Ganesh Tamuli Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 52.5 Assigned Knack Packaging Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Assigned Originative Trading Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 170 Assigned Rohit Steels ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.2.00 crore ) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd CP CARE A2+ 1500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 100 crore) Setco Automotive Ltd. ST – Non-FB Fac CARE A3 20 Reaffirmed Talwalkar’S Better Fitness Value Ltd Proposed CP CARE A1+ 250 Assigned Tata Communications Payment Solutions CP (CP) -1 CARE A1+ (SO) 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd (Tcpsl) Tata Communications Payment Solutions CP-2 CARE A1+ (SO) 1000 Final Rating Ltd (Tcpsl) Tata Communications Payment Solutions Proposed CP CARE A1+ (SO) 500 Assigned Ltd (Tcpsl) Tiger Steel Engineering (India) Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) ^360 - Ltd Issuer not cooperating Tiger Steel Engineering (India) Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 385 - Ltd Issuer not cooperating Tv18 Broadcast Ltd CP (Standalone) CARE A1+ 4000 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Green Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 625 Revised from CARE BBB Arvind Pd Composites Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 256 Revised from CARE BBB Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+(SO) 10310 Reaffirmed Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+(SO) 250 Reaffirmed Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+(SO) 3440 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 144) Bg Wind Power Ltd Proposed Non- CARE BBB- 321.6 Assigned Convertible Debentures Bhilwara Green Energy Ltd Subordinated CARE BBB- 321.6 - NonConvertible Debentures Rating placed under credit watch with developing implications Brahmaputra River Valley Trading Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Revised from Ltd CARE BB+(SO) Capital First Home Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 2000 Ewac Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 - Placed on credit watch with developing implications Gagan Ferrotech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1500 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.153.26 crore) Ganesh Tamuli Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 27.5 Assigned Gspc Pipavav Power Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Gspc Pipavav Power Co. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ibhfl Da March’12 I Assignee Payouts CARE AAA(SO) 190.4 Revised from CARE AA+ (SO) Ibhfl Da March’12 Ii Assignee Payouts CARE AAA(SO) 300.5 Revised from CARE AA+ (SO) Jumbo Finvest (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1750.3 Reaffirmed Jumbo Finvest (India) Ltd Subordinated CARE BBB 70 Revised from Unsecured TL CARE BBB- (Tier-II Capital) Knack Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 228.6 Revised from CARE BBB- Knack Packaging Pvt Ltd LT / Shortterm Bk CARE BBB /CARE 205 Revised from Fac A3+ CARE BBB-/CARE A3 Lok Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 900 Assigned A2+ Mahesvara Cashew Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 110 Assigned Marcan Pharmaceuticals Inc LT Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 2100 Assigned Marcan Pharmaceuticals Inc LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 200 Assigned /CARE A1(SO) Navayuga Bengalooru Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 4741.9 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) Originative Trading Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Assigned Ostro Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 2600 Assigned Ostro Energy Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A11910 Reaffirmed Rohit Steels LT Bk Fac CARE BB 180 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 13.00 crore) Setco Automotive Ltd. LT - Fund based CARE BBB- 1079.5 Reaffirmed Setco Automotive Ltd. LT - FB Fac CARE BBB- 1940 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.174 crore) Talwalkar’S Better Fitness Value Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE AA 2980.7 Reaffirmed Talwalkar’S Better Fitness Value Ltd LT NCD CARE AA 250 Reaffirmed Talwalkar’S Better Fitness Value Ltd LT NCD CARE AA 250 Reaffirmed Talwalkar’S Better Fitness Value Ltd LT NCD CARE AA 250 Reaffirmed Talwalkar’S Better Fitness Value Ltd LT NCD CARE AA 250 Reaffirmed Talwalkar’S Better Fitness Value Ltd LT NCD CARE AA 500 Reaffirmed Talwalkar’S Better Fitness Value Ltd LT NCD CARE AA 500 Reaffirmed Talwalkar’S Better Fitness Value Ltd LT NCD CARE AA 250 Reaffirmed Talwalkar’S Better Fitness Value Ltd Proposed LT CARE AA 375 Assigned NonConvertible Debenture Tiger Steel Engineering (India) Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 235.7 - Ltd Issuer not cooperating Tiger Steel Engineering (India) Pvt LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 55 - Ltd A4 Issuer not cooperating Universal Cylinders Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Reaffirmed Upl Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 5000 Assigned Venus Trust June 2015 Series A PTCs - - Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)