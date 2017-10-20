FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 20
Sections
Featured
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Narendra Modi's backyard
Politics
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Narendra Modi's backyard
Infosys cuts revenue forecast
COMPANY RESULTS
Infosys cuts revenue forecast
In America, almost anyone can sell the dead
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
In America, almost anyone can sell the dead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
October 20, 2017 / 4:12 AM / 4 days ago

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 20

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

    Oct 20 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of October 18, 2017.

COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING        AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                       (RS.MLN)
-------                               ----------         ------        -------  ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arvind Pd Composites Pvt Ltd          ST Bk Fac          CARE A2+       47.2    Revised from
                                                                                CARE A2
Brahmaputra River Valley Trading Pvt  ST Bk Fac          CARE BB        265     Revised from
Ltd                                                                             CARE A4+(SO)
Capital First Home Finance Ltd        CP                 CARE A1+       4000    Reaffirmed
Ewac Alloys Ltd                       ST Bk Fac          CARE A1+       111     -

Placed on credit watch with developing implications
Gagan Ferrotech Ltd                   ST Bk Fac          CARE A3+       800     Reaffirmed
Ganesh Tamuli Engineering Pvt Ltd     ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        52.5    Assigned
Knack Packaging Pvt Ltd               ST Bk Fac          CARE A3+       50      Assigned
Originative Trading Pvt Ltd           ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        170     Assigned
Rohit Steels                          ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        70      Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.2.00 crore )
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd          CP                 CARE A2+       1500    Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 100 crore)
Setco Automotive Ltd.                 ST – Non-FB Fac    CARE A3        20      Reaffirmed
Talwalkar’S Better Fitness Value Ltd  Proposed CP        CARE A1+       250     Assigned
Tata Communications Payment Solutions CP (CP) -1         CARE A1+ (SO)  1000    Reaffirmed
Ltd (Tcpsl)
Tata Communications Payment Solutions CP-2               CARE A1+ (SO)  1000    Final Rating
Ltd (Tcpsl)
Tata Communications Payment Solutions Proposed CP        CARE A1+ (SO)  500     Assigned
Ltd (Tcpsl)
Tiger Steel Engineering (India) Pvt   ST Bk Fac          CARE A1+ (SO) ^360     -
Ltd Issuer not cooperating
Tiger Steel Engineering (India) Pvt   ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        385     -
Ltd Issuer not cooperating
Tv18 Broadcast Ltd                    CP (Standalone)    CARE A1+       4000    Assigned

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adani Green Energy Ltd                LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB+(SO)  625     Revised from
                                                                                CARE BBB
Arvind Pd Composites Pvt Ltd          LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB       256     Revised from
                                                                                CARE BBB
Avanse Financial Services Ltd         LT Bk Fac          CARE AA+(SO)   10310   Reaffirmed
Avanse Financial Services Ltd         LT Bk Fac          CARE AA+(SO)   250     Reaffirmed
Avanse Financial Services Ltd         LT Bk Fac          CARE AA+(SO)   3440    Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 144)
Bg Wind Power Ltd                     Proposed Non-      CARE BBB-      321.6   Assigned
                                      Convertible
                                      Debentures
Bhilwara Green Energy Ltd             Subordinated       CARE BBB-      321.6   -
                                      NonConvertible
                                      Debentures
Rating placed under credit watch with developing implications
Brahmaputra River Valley Trading Pvt  LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        100     Revised from
Ltd                                                                             CARE BB+(SO)
Capital First Home Finance Ltd        NCD                CARE AA+       2000
Ewac Alloys Ltd                       LT Bk Fac          CARE A4+       100     -
Placed on credit watch with developing implications
Gagan Ferrotech Ltd                   LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB       1500    Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs.153.26 crore)
Ganesh Tamuli Engineering Pvt Ltd     LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       27.5    Assigned
Gspc Pipavav Power Co. Ltd            LT Bk Fac          -              -       Withdrawn
Gspc Pipavav Power Co. Ltd            LT/ST Bk Fac       -              -       Withdrawn
Ibhfl Da March’12 I                   Assignee Payouts   CARE AAA(SO)   190.4   Revised from
                                                                                CARE AA+ (SO)
Ibhfl Da March’12 Ii                  Assignee Payouts   CARE AAA(SO)   300.5   Revised from
                                                                                CARE AA+ (SO)
Jumbo Finvest (India) Ltd             LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB       1750.3  Reaffirmed
Jumbo Finvest (India) Ltd             Subordinated       CARE BBB       70      Revised from
                                      Unsecured TL                              CARE BBB-
                                      (Tier-II Capital)
Knack Packaging Pvt Ltd               LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB       228.6   Revised from
                                                                                CARE BBB-
Knack Packaging Pvt Ltd               LT / Shortterm Bk  CARE BBB /CARE 205     Revised from
                                      Fac                A3+                    CARE
                                                                                BBB-/CARE A3
Lok Chemicals Pvt Ltd                 LT/ST Bk Fac       CARE A+ /CARE  900     Assigned
                                                         A2+
Mahesvara Cashew Industries           LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        110     Assigned
Marcan Pharmaceuticals Inc            LT Bk Fac          CARE A+(SO)    2100    Assigned
Marcan Pharmaceuticals Inc            LT/ST Bk Fac       CARE A+(SO)    200     Assigned
                                                         /CARE A1(SO)
Navayuga Bengalooru Tollway Pvt Ltd   LT Bk Fac          CARE A+(SO)    4741.9  Revised from
                                                                                CARE BBB+ (SO)
Originative Trading Pvt Ltd           LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       30      Assigned
Ostro Energy Pvt Ltd                  LT Bk Fac          CARE A         2600    Assigned
Ostro Energy Pvt Ltd                  LT/ST Bk Fac       CARE A /CARE A11910    Reaffirmed
Rohit Steels                          LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        180     Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 13.00 crore)
Setco Automotive Ltd.                 LT - Fund based    CARE BBB-      1079.5  Reaffirmed
Setco Automotive Ltd.                 LT - FB Fac        CARE BBB-      1940    Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.174 crore)
Talwalkar’S Better Fitness Value Ltd  LT Bk Fac (TL)     CARE AA        2980.7  Reaffirmed
Talwalkar’S Better Fitness Value Ltd  LT NCD             CARE AA        250     Reaffirmed
Talwalkar’S Better Fitness Value Ltd  LT NCD             CARE AA        250     Reaffirmed
Talwalkar’S Better Fitness Value Ltd  LT NCD             CARE AA        250     Reaffirmed
Talwalkar’S Better Fitness Value Ltd  LT NCD             CARE AA        250     Reaffirmed
Talwalkar’S Better Fitness Value Ltd  LT NCD             CARE AA        500     Reaffirmed
Talwalkar’S Better Fitness Value Ltd  LT NCD             CARE AA        500     Reaffirmed
Talwalkar’S Better Fitness Value Ltd  LT NCD             CARE AA        250     Reaffirmed
Talwalkar’S Better Fitness Value Ltd  Proposed LT        CARE AA        375     Assigned
                                      NonConvertible
                                      Debenture
Tiger Steel Engineering (India) Pvt   LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       235.7   -
Ltd Issuer not cooperating
Tiger Steel Engineering (India) Pvt   LT / ST Bk Fac     CARE BB- /CARE 55      -
Ltd                                                      A4
Issuer not cooperating
Universal Cylinders Ltd               LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        60      Reaffirmed
Upl Ltd                               NCD                CARE AA+       5000    Assigned
Venus Trust June 2015                 Series A PTCs      -              -       Withdrawn
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.