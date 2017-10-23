CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 23

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 20, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dipesh Construction Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Assigned National Engineering Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 6600 Reaffirmed National Engineering Industries Ltd CP^ CARE A1+ 1800 Reaffirmed ^The aggregate of CP/STD and other working capital borrowings shall be within the sanctioned fund based working capital limits National Engineering Industries Ltd CP$ CARE A1+ 600 Reaffirmed $ by earmarking fund based bank limit Ostro Jaisalmer Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 280 Assigned Standard Castings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Vardeep Petro Chemical Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 141.7 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atlas Pet Plas Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 132 Assigned Dipesh Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Assigned Geosys India Infrastructures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Madhya Bharat Power Corporation Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO)/ 800 Assigned A3 (SO) Mayfair Fabrics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 58.6 Withdrawn National Engineering Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 4945 Revised from CARE AA- enhanced from 377 CR Ostro Jaisalmer Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) -- Withdrawn CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the bank facilities (cash credit) of Ostro Jaisalmer Pvt Ltd with immediate effect, as the company has repaid the aforementioned facility in full and there is no amount outstanding under the said facility as on date Ostro Jaisalmer Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ 2842.1 Revised from CARE BBB reduced from 313.00 CR Srm Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 190 Assigned Standard Castings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE B 71.3 Assigned Standard Castings Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B /A4 70 Assigned Vardeep Petro Chemical Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 83.3 Assigned Waaneep Solar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3561 Reaffirmed enhanced from 237.76 CR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)