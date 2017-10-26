CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 26

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 25, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashok Timber Trading Co. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Assigned Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd (Bfil) ST Debt CARE A1+ 2000 Continues on credit watch with positive implications Chemfab Alkalis Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 185 Reaffirmed Emami Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+ 5000 Assigned M.S. Metals And Steels Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Mtc Business Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 7010 Reaffirmed Shapoorji Pallonji And Company Pvt LtdCP (CP) / ST Debt CARE A1+ 25000* Assigned (Spcpl) (STD) Issue *within an overall Short Term Facility limit (including STD / CP issue) of Rs. 2500 crore Shyam Steel Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 614 Revised from CARE A2 Shyam Steel Manufacturing Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A1 628 Revised from CARE A2 *backed by unconditional & irrevocable guarantee extended by Shyam Steel Industries Limited Sterling And Wilson Pvt Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+ 6000* Assigned *carved out of working capital limits Sterling And Wilson Pvt Ltd Proposed CP Issue Provisional 1000* Assigned *carved out of working capital limits CARE A1+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashok Timber Trading Co. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75 Assigned Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd (Bfil) NCDs CARE A+ 4000 Continues on credit watch with positive implications Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd (Bfil) LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A+/ A1+ 70000 Continues on credit watch with positive implications Chemfab Alkalis Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 600 Reaffirmed Cucku Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 75 - Issuer Not Cooperating Cucku Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 65 - A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Emami Ltd Long/Short -term CARE AA+ 1700 Reaffirmed Bk Fac Emami Ltd NCDs CARE AA+ 750 Reaffirmed Greentech Mega Food Park Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 300 Assigned Jm Financial & Investment Consultancy CP Issue (IPO - - Withdrawn Services Pvt Ltd Financing) Jm Financial Capital Ltd CP Issue (IPO - - Withdrawn Financing) Jm Financial Properties And Holdings LCP Issue (IPO - - Withdrawn Financing) M.S. Metals And Steels Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1600 Reaffirmed Mtc Business Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 565 Reaffirmed Nathella Sampath Jewelry Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D/CARE D 3550 Revised from CARE BBB/CARE A3 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING P. Das Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 - Issuer not cooperating P. Das Infrastructure LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB 240 - Issuer not cooperating Poly Pipes India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 215 Revised from CARE BBB+ Poly Pipes India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /A2+ 1670 Revised from CARE BBB+ / A2 Prime Comfort Products Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 500.7 Assigned Pt Armada Gema Nusantara Proposed Fund Provisional 20670 Assigned Based LT TL CARE A- S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd. (Sdcpl) Proposed Provisional 2000 Assigned NonConvertible CARE AA+ Debentures (NCD)^ ^ credit enhancement in the form of a proposed unconditional, irrevocable and revolving DSRA Guarantee provided by Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Ltd (SPCPL, rated CARE AA+, Stable) Sharekhan Financial Services Pvt Ltd CP Issue (IPO - - Withdrawn (Sfspl) Financing) Shyam Steel Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1746.4 Revised from CARE A- Shyam Steel Industries Ltd Long /ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A1250 Revised from CARE A- / A2 Shyam Steel Manufacturing Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 240.4 Assigned Shyam Steel Manufacturing Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A 1086.6 Revised from CARE A- *backed by unconditional & irrevocable guarantee extended by Shyam Steel Industries Limited Sri Venkateswara Agencies LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)