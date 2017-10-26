FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 26
October 26, 2017 / 5:02 AM / 2 days ago

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 26

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

    Oct 26 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of October 25, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING        AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                       (RS.MLN)
-------                               ----------         ------        -------  ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ashok Timber Trading Co.              ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        250     Assigned
Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd (Bfil) ST Debt            CARE A1+       2000    Continues on
                                                                                credit watch
                                                                                with positive   
    
                                                                                implications
Chemfab Alkalis Ltd                   ST Bk Fac          CARE A2+       185     Reaffirmed
Emami Ltd                             CP Issue           CARE A1+       5000    Assigned
M.S. Metals And Steels Pvt. Ltd.      ST Bk Fac          CARE A2+       200     Reaffirmed
Mtc Business Pvt. Ltd.                ST Bk Fac          CARE A2+       7010    Reaffirmed
Shapoorji Pallonji And Company Pvt LtdCP (CP) / ST Debt  CARE A1+       25000*  Assigned
(Spcpl)                               (STD) Issue
*within an overall Short Term Facility limit (including STD / CP issue) of Rs. 2500 crore
Shyam Steel Industries Ltd            ST Bk Fac          CARE A1        614     Revised from
                                                                                CARE A2
Shyam Steel Manufacturing Ltd         ST Bk Fac*         CARE A1        628     Revised from
                                                                                CARE A2
*backed by unconditional & irrevocable guarantee extended by Shyam Steel Industries Limited
Sterling And Wilson Pvt Ltd           CP Issue           CARE A1+       6000*   Assigned
*carved out of working capital limits
Sterling And Wilson Pvt Ltd           Proposed CP Issue  Provisional    1000*   Assigned
*carved out of working capital limits                    CARE A1+

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ashok Timber Trading Co.              LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        75      Assigned
Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd (Bfil) NCDs               CARE A+        4000    Continues on
                                                                                credit watch
                                                                                with positive
implications
Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd (Bfil) LT / ST Bk Fac     CARE A+/ A1+   70000   Continues on
                                                                                credit watch
                                                                                with positive
implications
Chemfab Alkalis Ltd                   LT Bk Fac          CARE A-        600     Reaffirmed
Cucku Enterprises Pvt Ltd             LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       75      -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Cucku Enterprises Pvt Ltd             LT/ST Bk Fac       CARE BB- /CARE 65      -
                                                         A4
Issuer Not Cooperating
Emami Ltd                             Long/Short -term   CARE AA+       1700    Reaffirmed
                                      Bk Fac
Emami Ltd                             NCDs               CARE AA+       750     Reaffirmed
Greentech Mega Food Park Ltd          LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        300     Assigned
Jm Financial & Investment Consultancy CP Issue (IPO      -              -       Withdrawn
Services Pvt Ltd                      Financing)
Jm Financial Capital Ltd              CP Issue (IPO      -              -       Withdrawn
                                      Financing)
Jm Financial Properties And Holdings LCP Issue (IPO      -              -       Withdrawn
                                      Financing)
M.S. Metals And Steels Pvt. Ltd.      LT Bk Fac          CARE A-        1600    Reaffirmed
Mtc Business Pvt. Ltd.                LT Bk Fac          CARE A-        565     Reaffirmed
Nathella Sampath Jewelry Pvt Ltd      LT/ST Bk Fac       CARE D/CARE D  3550    Revised from
                                                                                CARE BBB/CARE
                                                                                A3
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
P. Das Infrastructure                 LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        40      -
Issuer not cooperating
P. Das Infrastructure                 LT/ ST Bk Fac      CARE BB        240     -
Issuer not cooperating
Poly Pipes India Pvt Ltd              LT Bk Fac          CARE A-        215     Revised from
                                                                                CARE BBB+
Poly Pipes India Pvt Ltd              LT/ST Bk Fac       CARE A- /A2+   1670    Revised from
                                                                                CARE BBB+ / A2
Prime Comfort Products Pvt. Ltd.      LT Bk Fac          CARE BB+       500.7   Assigned
Pt Armada Gema Nusantara              Proposed Fund      Provisional    20670   Assigned
                                      Based LT TL        CARE A-
S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd. (Sdcpl)     Proposed           Provisional    2000    Assigned
                                      NonConvertible     CARE AA+ 
                                      Debentures (NCD)^
^ credit enhancement in the form of a proposed unconditional, irrevocable and revolving DSRA
Guarantee provided by Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Ltd (SPCPL, rated CARE AA+, Stable)
Sharekhan Financial Services Pvt Ltd  CP Issue (IPO      -              -       Withdrawn
(Sfspl)                               Financing)
Shyam Steel Industries Ltd            LT Bk Fac          CARE A         1746.4  Revised from
                                                                                CARE A-
Shyam Steel Industries Ltd            Long /ST Bk Fac    CARE A /CARE A1250     Revised from
                                                                                CARE A- / A2
Shyam Steel Manufacturing Ltd         LT Bk Fac          CARE A         240.4   Assigned
Shyam Steel Manufacturing Ltd         LT Bk Fac*         CARE A         1086.6  Revised from
                                                                                CARE A-
*backed by unconditional & irrevocable guarantee extended by Shyam Steel Industries Limited
Sri Venkateswara Agencies             LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        60      Assigned

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
