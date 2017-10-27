FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 27
#Company News
October 27, 2017 / 5:14 AM / in a day

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 27

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

    Oct 27 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of October 26, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING        AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                       (RS.MLN)
-------                               ----------         ------        -------  ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alankit Ltd                           ST Bk Fac          CARE A3+       50      Assigned
Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt Ltd     CP Issue           CARE A1+       25000   Assigned
Cura Sanitaryware Llp                 ST Bk Fac          CARE D         3       Revised from
                                                                                CARE A4
Gold Star Battery Pvt Ltd             ST Bk Fac          -              -       Withdrawn
Jash Engineering Ltd                  ST Bk Fac          CARE A2+       55.6    Revised from
                                                                                CARE A2
Jm Financial & Investment Consultancy CP (IPO Financing) CARE A1+       8000    Assigned
Services Pvt Ltd
Jm Financial Capital Ltd              CP (IPO Financing) CARE A1+       15000   Assigned
Jm Financial Properties And Holdings  CP (for IPO        CARE A1+       10000   Assigned
Ltd                                   financing)
Maa Mahamaya Alloys Pvt Ltd           ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        74.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer not cooperating
Rajluxmi Enterprises Pvt Ltd          ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        50      Assigned
Rbm Industries                        ST Bk Fac          CARE A3        9.6     Assigned
Repco Home Finance Ltd                CP (CP) issue      CARE A1+       8000    Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.250 crore)
Rpv Exports Pvt Ltd                   ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        50      Reaffirmed
Saha & Mondal Construction            ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        80      Assigned
Sharekhan Financial Services Pvt Ltd  CP Issue (IPO      CARE A1+       20000   Assigned
                                      Financing)
Sintex-Bapl Ltd                       ST Bk Fac          CARE A2+       2500    Revised from
                                                                                CARE A1+
Trimax It Infrastructure & Services   ST Bk Fac          CARE A3        6502.8  Revised from
Ltd                                                                             CARE A2
Issuer Not Cooperating
West India Construction Company       ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        19      Assigned

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alankit Ltd                           LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB+      50      Assigned
Anjaneya Breeding Farm And Hatcheries LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        86.7    Issuer not
                                                                                cooperating
Autoriders International Ltd          LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        85      Reaffirmed
Bhavnagar Energy Company Ltd          LT Bk Fac          CARE D         33022.4 Reaffirmed
Blessing Advertising Pvt Ltd          LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        140     Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB-
(Enhanced from Rs.10.00 crore)
Cura Sanitaryware Llp                 LT Bk Fac          CARE D         60      Revised from
                                                                                CARE B+
Dedicated Freight Corridor CorporationIssuer Rating      CARE AAA (Is)  -       Assigned
Of India Ltd
Godawari Green Energy Ltd             LT Bk Fac – TL     CARE BBB       4896    Revised from
                                                                                CARE BBB-
(reduced from Rs. 517.22 crore)
Godawari Green Energy Ltd             LT Bk Fac – Fund   CARE BBB       140     Revised from
                                      Based                                     CARE BBB-
(reduced from Rs. 20.00 crore)
Gold Star Battery Pvt Ltd             LT Bk Fac          -              -       Withdrawn
Jash Engineering Ltd                  LT Bk Fac          CARE A-        536.7   Revised from
                                                                                CARE BBB+
Jash Engineering Ltd                  LT / ST Bk Fac     CARE A- /CARE  675     Revised from
                                                         A2+                    CARE BBB+ /
                                                                                CARE A2
Kameshwar Industries                  LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        84.5    Assigned
Khazana Jewellery Pvt Ltd             LT/ ST Bk Fac      CARE BBB+/CARE 16330   Reaffirmed
                                                         A2
(reduced from 1,875crs)
Maa Mahamaya Alloys Pvt Ltd           LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       177     Reaffirmed
Issuer not cooperating
Maison De Couture Fabrics Pvt Ltd     LT Bk Fac (TL)     CARE BBB-      117     Assigned
Maison De Couture Fabrics Pvt Ltd     Long -term Bk Fac  CARE BBB-      288.2   Assigned
                                      (CC)
Minerva Automobiles Pvt. Ltd.         LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       64.5    Revised from
                                                                                CARE B+
Issuer not cooperating/(reduced from 7.79crs)
Moradabad Bareilly Expressway Ltd     NCD issue          CARE A         3550    Assigned
Moradabad Bareilly Expressway Ltd     LT Bk Fac (TL)     CARE A         13577.2 Assigned
Neelkanth Coal Manufacturing Pvt Ltd  LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        102     Issuer not
                                                                                cooperating
Pest Control (India) Pvt. Ltd.        LT Bk Fac (TL)     -              -       Withdrawn
Pest Control (India) Pvt. Ltd.        Long/ST Bk Fac     -              -       Withdrawn
Pest Control (India) Pvt. Ltd.        Long/ST Bk Fac     -              -       Withdrawn
Prudhvi Infra Projects Pvt Ltd        LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        225     Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB-
Rajluxmi Enterprises Pvt Ltd          LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       50      Assigned
Rbm Industries                        LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB-      190.4   Assigned
Saha & Mondal Construction            LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       20      Assigned
Shiv Health Foods Llp                 LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB       700     Assigned
Shiv Health Foods Llp                 LT / ST Bk Fac     CARE BBB /CARE 200     Assigned
                                                         A3+
Sintex-Bapl Ltd                       LT Bk Fac          CARE A         19617.2 Revised from
                                                                                CARE AA-
Sintex-Bapl Ltd                       NCDs (NCD)         CARE A         2000    Revised from
                                                                                CARE AA-
Sri Madan Gopal Bhikam Chand MarketingLT/shortterm Bk FacCARE B /CARE A4100     Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Sri Raghuramachandra Rice Industries  LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        75      Assigned
Thrissur Expressway Ltd               LT Bk Fac          CARE D         5051.8  Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB-
Tissori India Fabrics Pvt Ltd         LT Bk Fac (TL)     CARE BBB-      175.1   Assigned
Tissori India Fabrics Pvt Ltd         Long -term Bk Fac  CARE BBB-      325.1   Assigned
                                      (CC)
Trimax Datacenter Services Ltd        LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB (SO)  211.1   Revised from
                                                                                CARE A- (SO)
Issuer Not Cooperating
Trimax It Infrastructure & Services   LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB       8634    Revised from
Ltd                                                                             CARE A-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Usha Chem                             LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk   CARE B+/CARE A4100     Assigned
                                      Fac
West India Construction Company       LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        37.5    Assigned
Worsted Overseas Trading Llp          LT Bk Fac (TL)     CARE BBB-      118.5   Assigned
Worsted Overseas Trading Llp          Long -term Bk Fac  CARE BBB-      286.7   Assigned
                                      (CC)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
