CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 27

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 26, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alankit Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Assigned Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+ 25000 Assigned Cura Sanitaryware Llp ST Bk Fac CARE D 3 Revised from CARE A4 Gold Star Battery Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Jash Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 55.6 Revised from CARE A2 Jm Financial & Investment Consultancy CP (IPO Financing) CARE A1+ 8000 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Jm Financial Capital Ltd CP (IPO Financing) CARE A1+ 15000 Assigned Jm Financial Properties And Holdings CP (for IPO CARE A1+ 10000 Assigned Ltd financing) Maa Mahamaya Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 74.5 Reaffirmed Issuer not cooperating Rajluxmi Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Rbm Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A3 9.6 Assigned Repco Home Finance Ltd CP (CP) issue CARE A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.250 crore) Rpv Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Saha & Mondal Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned Sharekhan Financial Services Pvt Ltd CP Issue (IPO CARE A1+ 20000 Assigned Financing) Sintex-Bapl Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 2500 Revised from CARE A1+ Trimax It Infrastructure & Services ST Bk Fac CARE A3 6502.8 Revised from Ltd CARE A2 Issuer Not Cooperating West India Construction Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 19 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alankit Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 50 Assigned Anjaneya Breeding Farm And Hatcheries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 86.7 Issuer not cooperating Autoriders International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 85 Reaffirmed Bhavnagar Energy Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 33022.4 Reaffirmed Blessing Advertising Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 140 Revised from CARE BB- (Enhanced from Rs.10.00 crore) Cura Sanitaryware Llp LT Bk Fac CARE D 60 Revised from CARE B+ Dedicated Freight Corridor CorporationIssuer Rating CARE AAA (Is) - Assigned Of India Ltd Godawari Green Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL CARE BBB 4896 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from Rs. 517.22 crore) Godawari Green Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac – Fund CARE BBB 140 Revised from Based CARE BBB- (reduced from Rs. 20.00 crore) Gold Star Battery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Jash Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 536.7 Revised from CARE BBB+ Jash Engineering Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 675 Revised from A2+ CARE BBB+ / CARE A2 Kameshwar Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 84.5 Assigned Khazana Jewellery Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 16330 Reaffirmed A2 (reduced from 1,875crs) Maa Mahamaya Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 177 Reaffirmed Issuer not cooperating Maison De Couture Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 117 Assigned Maison De Couture Fabrics Pvt Ltd Long -term Bk Fac CARE BBB- 288.2 Assigned (CC) Minerva Automobiles Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 64.5 Revised from CARE B+ Issuer not cooperating/(reduced from 7.79crs) Moradabad Bareilly Expressway Ltd NCD issue CARE A 3550 Assigned Moradabad Bareilly Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A 13577.2 Assigned Neelkanth Coal Manufacturing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 102 Issuer not cooperating Pest Control (India) Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac (TL) - - Withdrawn Pest Control (India) Pvt. Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Pest Control (India) Pvt. Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Prudhvi Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 225 Revised from CARE BB- Rajluxmi Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Rbm Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 190.4 Assigned Saha & Mondal Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Assigned Shiv Health Foods Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 700 Assigned Shiv Health Foods Llp LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 200 Assigned A3+ Sintex-Bapl Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 19617.2 Revised from CARE AA- Sintex-Bapl Ltd NCDs (NCD) CARE A 2000 Revised from CARE AA- Sri Madan Gopal Bhikam Chand MarketingLT/shortterm Bk FacCARE B /CARE A4100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sri Raghuramachandra Rice Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75 Assigned Thrissur Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 5051.8 Revised from CARE BB- Tissori India Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 175.1 Assigned Tissori India Fabrics Pvt Ltd Long -term Bk Fac CARE BBB- 325.1 Assigned (CC) Trimax Datacenter Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 211.1 Revised from CARE A- (SO) Issuer Not Cooperating Trimax It Infrastructure & Services LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 8634 Revised from Ltd CARE A- Issuer Not Cooperating Usha Chem LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE B+/CARE A4100 Assigned Fac West India Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 37.5 Assigned Worsted Overseas Trading Llp LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 118.5 Assigned Worsted Overseas Trading Llp Long -term Bk Fac CARE BBB- 286.7 Assigned (CC) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.