CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 3

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 29, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Suitings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.5 Assigned Ami Lifesciences Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 150 - Birla Tmt Holdings Pvt Ltd CP CARE A1+ 6000 Assigned Century Textiles And Industries Ltd CP issue CARE A1+ 22000 Assigned Daya Engineering Works Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5 Reaffirmed Dcm Shriram Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 935.5 Revised from CARE A2 (enhanced from 89.51) Greenland Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 14 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1.10 CR) Grenic Tiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Hemang Construction ST Bk Fac - 55 Withdrawn Housing Development Finance Corp ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 138840.8Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 18,032.88 CR) Housing Development Finance Corp CP CARE A1+ 750000 Reaffirmed Ltd Icon Sleeper Track Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Reaffirmed Jm Financial Ltd (Revise) CP issue CARE A1+ 10000 Assigned Jocil Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 150 Revised from CARE A1 K P N Textile Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17.7 Reaffirmed Kay Kay Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 59 Reaffirmed Panyam Cements And Mineral Industries ST Bk Fac CARE D 93.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Patil Rail Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Reaffirmed Piramal Enterprises Ltd CP issue CARE A1+ 90000 Assigned Premier Plastics ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9 - Issuer not cooperating S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed CP issue^ CARE A1+(SO) 1000* - ^ credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional, irrevocable and revolving DSRA Guarantee provided by Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Ltd (SPCPL, rated CARE AA+, Stable) The Pushpak Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Turquoise Investments And Finance Pvt CP CARE A1+ 7250 Assigned Ltd Virtue Marketing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 200 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dcm Shriram Industries Ltd Medium-term CARE A+(FD) 150 Revised from Instruments – CARE A-(FD) Fixed Deposit Jocil Ltd ST FD CARE A2+(FD) 200 Revised from CARE A1(FD) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 144.8 Assigned Ami Lifesciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 125.9 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from Rs.10.71 crore) Ami Lifesciences Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 305 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB-/ CARE A3 Annai Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Assigned Dakshin Budhakhali Improvement SocietyLT Bk Fac CARE BB 141.1 Reaffirmed Daya Engineering Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Daya Engineering Works Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 25 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Dcm Shriram Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 5286.6 Revised from CARE A- (enhanced from 421.11) Divi’S Laboratories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 250 Reaffirmed Divi’S Laboratories Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ /CARE 2430 Reaffirmed A1+ Gemini Cv Trust Sep 2017 (Originator: Series A PTC CARE AAA(SO) - Assigned Hinduja Leyland Finance) Gravity Ferrous Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150.9 Revised from CARE BB+ (reduced from Rs.17.15 crore) Greenko Clean Energy Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE A+(SO) 2000 Assigned ^ ^proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (GEPL; rated CARE A+; Stable/CARE A1+ ). Greenland Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 53.9 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 5.89 CR) Grenic Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 74.1 Reaffirmed Hemang Construction LT Bk Fac - 20 Withdrawn Housing Development Finance Corp Issuer Rating AAA (Is) - Reaffirmed Ltd Housing Development Finance Corp LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 45750.8 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 6,219.25 CR) Icon Sleeper Track Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 22.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.3.00 crore) Icon Sleeper Track Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 170 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Jocil Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 300 Revised from CARE A+ K P N Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 84 Reaffirmed (reduced from 9.56 CR) Kay Kay Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 130 Reaffirmed Kn Bijapura Solar Energy Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 935 Assigned Kn Indi Vijaypura Solar Energy Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 915 Assigned Ltd Kn Muddebihal Solar Energy Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 935 Assigned Kn Sindagi Solar Energy Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 235 Assigned M. D. Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 - Issuer not cooperating Mahima Gems LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 3 Revised from CARE BB Mahima Gems LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 180 Revised from A4+ CARE BB / CARE A4+ Mehrab N Irani And Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 125 Reaffirmed Navayuga Quazigund Expressway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-ECB - - Withdrawn Navayuga Quazigund Expressway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL CARE BB+ 20303.5 Reaffirmed New Lakshmi Jewellery LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 175 Reaffirmed Ntpc Tamil Nadu Energy Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE A- 15000 Revised from CARE BBB+ (enhanced from 1,000 CR) Ntpc Tamil Nadu Energy Co. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 2000 Revised from (Non-fund based) A2 CARE BBB+ / CARE A3+ Panyam Cements And Mineral Industries LT Bk Fac CARE D 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Panyam Cements And Mineral Industries NCD CARE D 978.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Patil Rail Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 600 Reaffirmed Patil Rail Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 861.8 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (reduced from 96.76 CR) Poddar Diamonds Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 700 Reaffirmed Premier Plastics LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 121 - Issuer not cooperating Shivram Synthetic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 - Issuer not cooperating Shri Ram Agro Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 - Issuer not cooperating Shri Vinayak Logistic LT Bk Fac CARE B 162.5 Assigned Sri Rama Marketing LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned The Pushpak Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Toni Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 86 Reaffirmed (reduced from 10.00 CR) Ummeed Housing Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 750 Assigned Village Financial Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 5000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.451.77 crore) Virtue Marketing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Visage Holdings And Finance Pvt Ltd Sub-ordinated Debt CARE BB+ 120 Reaffirmed issue Visage Holdings And Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 770 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 50.00 CR) Visage Holdings And Finance Pvt Ltd NCD-I CARE BBB- 210 Reaffirmed Visage Holdings And Finance Pvt Ltd NCD-I CARE BBB- 120 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)