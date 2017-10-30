CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 30

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 27, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Haldia Energy Ltd CP Issue* CARE A1+ 4500 Reaffirmed * HEL maintains that the aggregate outstanding under CP and cash credit shall be within the sanctioned working capital limit. Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 31710 - Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information. Infrastructure Leasing & Financial CP issue (CP) / ST CARE A1+ 17000 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Debt (STD) (enhanced from Rs.975 crore) M. M. Ceramics And Ferro Alloys ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 780 Assigned Rajratan Global Wire Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 403.6 Reaffirmed Subh Laxmi Syntex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al-Sami Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 391.8 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 41.38 CR) Bharat Industrial Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 35 Assigned Bharat Industrial Enterprises Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 730 Assigned A4+ Capital First Home Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 3000 Assigned Crux Biotech India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 550.6 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 56.69 CR) Guru Nanak Rice And General Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Reaffirmed Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 49488.9 - Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information. Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 18000 - A1 Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information. Indian Oil Lng Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 28770 Reaffirmed Indian Oil Lng Pvt Ltd LT Compulsory CARE AAA(SO) 3265 Reaffirmed Convertible Debentures (CCD)-I Indian Oil Lng Pvt Ltd LT Compulsory CARE AAA(SO) 7870 Assigned Convertible Debentures* (CCD)-II (Proposed) * The ratings are Provisional and shall be confirmed upon the execution of documents (including signed term sheet, debenture trust deed etc.) by Indian Oil. Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Proposed NCDs CARE AAA 10000 Assigned Services Ltd Jaycee Castalloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 164.1 - Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information K. P. Industries LT Bk Fac CARE D 96.9 Revised from CARE B Kaveri Ginning Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk FacTL CARE BB 188 Revised from CARE BB- (Reduced from 19.48 CR) Kosi Bridge Infrastructure Co. Ltd LT instrument CARE AAA(SO) 2900 Reaffirmed (Proposed NCD)* *Proposed Non-Convertible Debenture issue backed by discounting of future annuities receivable from National Highways Authority of India. M. M. Ceramics And Ferro Alloys LT Bk Fac CARE A- 200 Assigned Madhuban Trade Steels Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 420 Assigned Parker Vrc Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 450 Revised from CARE BB Proseed Foundation LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Rajratan Global Wire Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 82.1 Reaffirmed Rajratan Global Wire Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 452.5 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ Sarvottam Vegetable Oil Refinery Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE D 102.4 Revised from Ltd CARE B Smsg Automart Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 102.9 Assigned Subh Laxmi Syntex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 223.9 Revised from CARE BB- Tilak Ram Babu Ram Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 - Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information. Venus Infrastructure & Developers Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Assigned Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)