CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 31

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 30, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aavantika Gas Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 300 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.5.00 crore Asia Poly Films Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO)* 2400 Reaffirmed enhanced from 200 CR; *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Company Limited (DHIC), South Korea Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO)**2000 Assigned **Proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from DHIC. The rating is Provisional and shall be confirmed once the relevant executed documents are submitted to the satisfaction of CARE. Grover And Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Sapna Metal Processing Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.5 Assigned Spark Electricals ST Bk Fac CARE A4 37.5 Reaffirmed Sri Jagannath Transport Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Sri Jayalakshmi Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 (SO) 150 Assigned The ratings are based on credit enhancement in the form of unconditional, absolute and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Anjaney Ferro Alloys Ltd (AFAL; rated CARE A; Stable/CARE A1) Sri Jayalakshmi Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 (SO) 275 Assigned The ratings are based on proposed credit enhancement in the form of corporate guarantee from AFAL. Provisional rating shall be confirmed once the proposed facilities are sanctioned and deed of corporate guarantee is executed Synergy Power Equipment Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 72.5 Reaffirmed enhanced from 6.25 CR Vasuki Trade Link Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 245 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aavantika Gas Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2561.5 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.20.00 crore Aims Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Ajanta Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 13.2 Assigned Ajanta Polymers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /A4 60 Assigned Asia Poly Films Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 542.5 Assigned Aurangabad Jalna Tollway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 2210.9 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs.240 crore Biltech Building Elements Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 629.9 Issuer not cooperating Capital First Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 62000 Reaffirmed Capital First Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 10000 Assigned Dev Dashrath Royalties And Tollways LT Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Dev Dashrath Royalties And Tollways Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Ferozepur Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 413.1 Revised from CARE BB- Gajanan Iron Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 155 Assigned Garg Polypacks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 73.1 Assigned Grover And Company LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20 Assigned Inland Waterways Authority Of India Government of CARE AAA 10000 Revised from India Fully CARE AAA (SO) Serviced Bonds raised by IWAI* *The repayment of principal and interest on the said bonds will be met by the Government of India (GoI) by making suitable budgetary provisions. The ratings assigned to these bonds do not reflect the ability of IWAI to repay on a standalone basis Parashar Coke Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 740 Reaffirmed Q1 Bone & Joint Hospital LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 122.5 Assigned Rama Steel Tubes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 400 Assigned Rama Steel Tubes Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB+ /A3 450 Assigned San & Co LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 75 Reaffirmed Sapna Metal Processing Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 55.5 Assigned Saraf Real Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 72.4 Reaffirmed Satyesh Brinechem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4766 Assigned Satyesh Brinechem Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB+ /A3+ 744 Assigned Shri Uma Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 35 Suspension revoked and rating revised from CARE B Spark Electricals Bk Fac CARE BB- /A4 29.5 Reaffirmed Sri Jagannath Transport Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 55 Reaffirmed Sri Jayalakshmi Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A (SO) 100 Assigned The ratings are based on credit enhancement in the form of unconditional, absolute and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Anjaney Ferro Alloys Ltd (AFAL; rated CARE A; Stable/CARE A1) Sri Jayalakshmi Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A (SO) 100 Assigned The ratings are based on proposed credit enhancement in the form of corporate guarantee from AFAL. Provisional rating shall be confirmed once the proposed facilities are sanctioned and deed of corporate guarantee is executed Suncity Hi-Tech Infrastructure Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Synergy Power Equipment Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Reaffirmed enhanced from 3.50 CR Vasuki Trade Link Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.