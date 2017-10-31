FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 31
#Company News
October 31, 2017 / 3:51 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 31

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

    Oct 31 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of October 30, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING        AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                       (RS.MLN)
-------                               ----------         ------        -------  ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aavantika Gas Ltd                     ST Bk Fac          CARE A1+       300     Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs.5.00 crore
Asia Poly Films Industries            ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        30      Assigned
Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd    ST Bk Fac          CARE A1+ (SO)* 2400    Reaffirmed

enhanced from 200 CR; *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Doosan
Heavy Industries & Construction Company Limited (DHIC), South Korea
Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd    ST Bk Fac          CARE A1+ (SO)**2000    Assigned
**Proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from DHIC. The
rating is Provisional and shall be confirmed once the relevant executed documents are submitted
to the satisfaction of CARE.
Grover And Company                    ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        50      Assigned
Sapna Metal Processing Company        ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        12.5    Assigned
Spark Electricals                     ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        37.5    Reaffirmed
Sri Jagannath Transport Corporation   ST Bk Fac          CARE A4+       65      Reaffirmed
Sri Jayalakshmi Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd  ST Bk Fac          CARE A1 (SO)   150     Assigned
The ratings are based on credit enhancement in the form of unconditional, absolute and
irrevocable corporate guarantee from Anjaney Ferro Alloys Ltd (AFAL; rated CARE A; Stable/CARE
A1)
Sri Jayalakshmi Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd  ST Bk Fac          CARE A1 (SO)   275     Assigned
The ratings are based on proposed credit enhancement in the form of corporate guarantee from
AFAL. Provisional rating shall be confirmed once the proposed facilities are sanctioned and deed
of corporate guarantee is executed
Synergy Power Equipment Pvt. Ltd.     ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        72.5    Reaffirmed
enhanced from 6.25 CR
Vasuki Trade Link Pvt Ltd             ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        245     Assigned

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aavantika Gas Ltd                     LT Bk Fac          CARE A+        2561.5  Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs.20.00 crore
Aims Industries Ltd                   LT Bk Fac          --                     Withdrawn
Ajanta Polymers Pvt Ltd               LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       13.2    Assigned
Ajanta Polymers Pvt Ltd               Bk Fac             CARE BB- /A4   60      Assigned
Asia Poly Films Industries            LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        542.5   Assigned
Aurangabad Jalna Tollway Ltd          LT Bk Fac          CARE A         2210.9  Reaffirmed
reduced from Rs.240 crore
Biltech Building Elements Ltd         LT Bk Fac          CARE BB+       629.9
Issuer not cooperating
Capital First Ltd                     NCD                CARE AA+       62000   Reaffirmed
Capital First Ltd                     NCD                CARE AA+       10000   Assigned
Dev Dashrath Royalties And Tollways   LT Bk Fac          --                     Withdrawn
Dev Dashrath Royalties And Tollways   Bk Fac             --                     Withdrawn
Ferozepur Foods Pvt Ltd               LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        413.1   Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB-
Gajanan Iron Pvt Ltd                  LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        155     Assigned
Garg Polypacks Pvt Ltd                LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       73.1    Assigned
Grover And Company                    LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        20      Assigned
Inland Waterways Authority Of India   Government of      CARE AAA       10000   Revised from
                                      India Fully                               CARE AAA (SO)
                                      Serviced Bonds raised by IWAI*
*The repayment of principal and interest on the said bonds will be met by the Government of
India (GoI) by making suitable budgetary provisions. The ratings assigned to these bonds do not
reflect the ability of IWAI to repay on a standalone basis
Parashar Coke Pvt Ltd                 LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        740     Reaffirmed
Q1 Bone & Joint Hospital              LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        122.5   Assigned
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd                  LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB-      400     Assigned
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd                  Bk Fac             CARE BBB+ /A3  450     Assigned
San & Co                              LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       75      Reaffirmed
Sapna Metal Processing Company        LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       55.5    Assigned
Saraf Real Infra Pvt Ltd              LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        72.4    Reaffirmed
Satyesh Brinechem Pvt Ltd             LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB+      4766    Assigned
Satyesh Brinechem Pvt Ltd             Bk Fac             CARE BBB+ /A3+ 744     Assigned
Shri Uma Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd   LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        35
Suspension revoked and rating revised from CARE B
Spark Electricals                     Bk Fac             CARE BB- /A4   29.5    Reaffirmed
Sri Jagannath Transport Corporation   LT Bk Fac          CARE BB+       55      Reaffirmed
Sri Jayalakshmi Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd  LT Bk Fac          CARE A (SO)    100     Assigned
The ratings are based on credit enhancement in the form of unconditional, absolute and
irrevocable corporate guarantee from Anjaney Ferro Alloys Ltd (AFAL; rated CARE A; Stable/CARE
A1)
Sri Jayalakshmi Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd  LT Bk Fac          CARE A (SO)    100     Assigned
The ratings are based on proposed credit enhancement in the form of corporate guarantee from
AFAL. Provisional rating shall be confirmed once the proposed facilities are sanctioned and deed
of corporate guarantee is executed
Suncity Hi-Tech Infrastructure Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac          --                     Withdrawn
Synergy Power Equipment Pvt. Ltd.     LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        40      Reaffirmed
enhanced from 3.50 CR
Vasuki Trade Link Pvt Ltd             LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       5       Assigned

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
