CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 4

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Bank CD Programme CARE A1+ 200000 Reaffirmed Bharath International Travels (Mysore)ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd Diamond Footcare Udyog Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 6.50 Cr Faze Three Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 48.7 Reaffirmed Revised from 12.50 CR Indian Acrylics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Revised from (Non-Fund Based) CARE A3 International Paper Appm Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 635 Reaffirmed The above ratings are based on credit enhancement in the form of Letter of Comfort extended by International Paper Company, USA (IPC) to the bank facilities Jct Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1362.7 Reaffirmed enhanced from 81.27 CR K. S. Commodities Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Lotus Wireless Technologies India Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3 220 Reaffirmed Ltd reduced from Rs. 39 CR Muthoot Fincorp Ltd CP Issue CARE A1 9000 Assigned Nacl Industries Ltd (Erstwhile ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1130 Revised from Nagarjuna Agrichem Ltd) CARE A3+ Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.1 Reaffirmed Neutral Publishing House Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 75 Revised from CARE A2 Olympus Metal Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Oyster Steel & Iron Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed Ratnapriya Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 510 Reaffirmed Ritu Logistics ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed S S Infrastructure Development ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned Consultants Pvt Ltd Savemax Wholesale Club Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 720 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 70.12 Cr Serum Institute Of India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 5800 Reaffirmed Sharekhan Financial Services Pvt Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+ 10000 Assigned Smt. Nandamuri Basava Taraka Rama Rao ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 10 Revised from Memorial Cancer Foundation & Research CARE A3 Centre Smt. Shakuntla Educational & Welfare ST Bk Fac-Fund CARE A4 500 Revised from Society Based CARE D Stallion Laboratories Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 65 Assigned Tc Travels And Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Uttamenergy Ltd (Formerly Known As ST Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Uttam Energy Systems Ltd) Yuva Shakthi Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jct Ltd Medium term CARE B(FD) 200 Reaffirmed instrument Fixed Deposit Vatika Ltd Medium term -- Withdrawn instrument Fixed Deposit withdrawn at the request of the company as no amount had been raised against the FD LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adig Jemtex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 46.4 Revised from CARE BB- Andhra Bank Lower Tier II CARE AA 2800 Reaffirmed Bonds – Series C Andhra Bank Tier I Bonds CARE AA- 8000 Reaffirmed (Basel III) - Perpetual Bonds Andhra Bank Tier I Bonds CARE AA- 9000 Reaffirmed (Basel III) - Perpetual Bonds - Series III Andhra Bank Proposed Tier I CARE AA- 5000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Basel III) - Perpetual Bonds - Series IV Andhra Bank Lower Tier II CARE AA+ 7000 Reaffirmed Bonds – Series F Andhra Bank Lower Tier II CARE AA+ 6000 Reaffirmed Bonds – Series G Andhra Bank Lower Tier II CARE AA+ 3200 Reaffirmed Bonds – Series H Andhra Bank LT Bonds CARE AA+ 5001 Reaffirmed Andhra Bank Tier-II CARE AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Bonds-Series A (Basel III) Andhra Bank Tier-II CARE AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Bonds-Series B (Basel III) Andhra Bank Tier-II CARE AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Bonds-Series C (Basel III) Andhra Bank Proposed Tier-II CARE AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Bonds-Series D (Basel III) Baid Leasing And Finance Co. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 450 Placed on credit watch with developing implications Bharath International Travels (Mysore)LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 43.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Brewster Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A1 PTCs# CARE A (SO) Provisional #The PTCs are rated on ultimate payment basis Brewster Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A2 PTCs# CARE BBB+ (SO) Provisional #The PTCs are rated on ultimate payment basis Canopus Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A1 PTCs# CARE A (SO) Provisional #The PTCs are rated on ultimate payment basis Canopus Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A2 PTCs# CARE A (SO) Provisional #The PTCs are rated on ultimate payment basis Diamond Footcare Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 517.8 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 44.76 Cr Faze Three Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 771.3 Reaffirmed Revised from 69.50 CR Gee Emm Spinfab Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 513.6 Reaffirmed reduced from 55.41 CR Indian Acrylics Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE B 42.5 Revised from based- CC) CARE BBB- Indian Acrylics Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE D 748.4 Revised from Based- TL) CARE BBB- International Paper Appm Ltd LT Bk Fac – Fund CARE AA (SO) 430 Reaffirmed Based Working Capital Limits The above ratings are based on credit enhancement in the form of Letter of Comfort extended by International Paper Company, USA (IPC) to the bank facilities International Paper Appm Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL CARE AA- (SO) 220 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 70 Cr; The above ratings are based on credit enhancement in the form of Letter of Comfort extended by International Paper Company, USA (IPC) to the bank facilities of International Paper APPM Limited Itzcash Card Ltd Bk Fac (Fund based -- Withdrawn and Non-fund based) Jct Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 1582.8 Reaffirmed reduced from 241.86 CR Jr Toll Road Pvt. Ltd. FB Fac (LT)^ CARE A- (SO) 3890 Revised from CARE A+ (SO) ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Reliance Infrastructure Limited (R-Infra) K. S. Commodities Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Kec International Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE AA- 16000 Revised from Based) CARE A+ Kec International Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /A1+ 104000 Revised from (Non-Fund Based) CARE A+ Khanna Jewellers P Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250 Assigned Lotus Wireless Technologies India Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 130 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB- reduced from Rs. 25.00 CR Nacl Industries Ltd (Erstwhile LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2245 Revised from Nagarjuna Agrichem Ltd) CARE BBB+ reduced from 227.78 CR Nainani Medico LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 92.5 Revised from CARE BB Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 160.7 Reaffirmed Neutral Publishing House Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 225 Reaffirmed Olympus Metal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 750 Reaffirmed Oyster Steel & Iron Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1000 Reaffirmed Paschal Formwork (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 42.5 Reaffirmed Piramal Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA 2500 Reaffirmed Piramal Finance Ltd NCD* CARE AA 7500 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.250 crore; *CARE has reclassified the rating amount and enhanced the amount of Non-Convertible Debentures by Rs.500 crore and reduced the amount of Subordinate Debt by Rs.500 crore with immediate effect Piramal Finance Ltd Subordinate Debt* CARE AA 5000 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 1000 Cr; *CARE has reclassified the rating amount and enhanced the amount of Non-Convertible Debentures by Rs.500 crore and reduced the amount of Subordinate Debt by Rs.500 crore with immediate effect Pittappillil Agencies LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 200 Reaffirmed Enhanced from 12 CR Popular Scooters Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed Enhanced from 9 CR Pramukh Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 127.8 Revised from CARE B+ Ratnapriya Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Reaffirmed Reliance Power Transmission Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE -- Withdrawn Ritu Logistics LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Reaffirmed S S Infrastructure Development LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Assigned Consultants Pvt Ltd Savemax Wholesale Club Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1552.3 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 132.11 Cr Serum Institute Of India Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AAA /A1+ 15901 Reaffirmed Smt. Nandamuri Basava Taraka Rama Rao LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 394.5 Revised from Memorial Cancer Foundation & Research CARE BBB Centre Smt. Shakuntla Educational & Welfare LT Bk Fac-TL CARE B+ 1486.2 Revised from Society CARE D Stallion Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 235.8 Assigned Stallion Laboratories Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 74.2 Assigned The Panoramic Getaway LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 143.8 Reaffirmed Enhanced from 14.25 CR Uttamenergy Ltd (Formerly Known As LT Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Uttam Energy Systems Ltd) Vatika Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 3701.4 Reaffirmed reduced from 449 CR Vatika One India Next Pvt Ltd NCD CARE BB (SO) 1000 Reaffirmed Vatika Seven Elements Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB (SO) 1205.7 Reaffirmed reduced from 175 CR Vatika Sovereign Park Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB (SO) 1134.7 Reaffirmed reduced from 119 CR Vijayalakshmi Agro Food Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Reaffirmed Enhanced from 8 CR Voltamp Transformers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 100 Revised from CARE AA- Voltamp Transformers Ltd Bk Fac CARE AA/ A1+ 1860.3 Revised from CARE AA- /A1+ Warbler Cv Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A1 PTCs# CARE A (SO) Provisional (Originator: Ikf Finance Ltd) #The PTCs are rated on ultimate payment basis Warbler Cv Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A2 PTCs# CARE A- (SO) Provisional (Originator: Ikf Finance Ltd) #The PTCs are rated on ultimate payment basis Yuva Shakthi Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 29.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)