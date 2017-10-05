CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 5

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 4, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agasti Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Ars Energy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 760 Reaffirmed Arvind Fashions Ltd ST Bk Fac@ ProvCARE A1+ 750 Reaffirmed (SO) @ The above facilities are proposed to be backed by the unconditional, irrevocable and continuing corporate guarantee of Arvind Limited. The ratings shall be confirmed upon the receipt of deed of guarantee and other documents to the satisfaction of CARE Ratings Limited Arvind Fashions Ltd Proposed CP Issue ProvCARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed (carved out of (SO) working capital limits)@ @ The above facilities are proposed to be backed by the unconditional, irrevocable and continuing corporate guarantee of Arvind Limited. The ratings shall be confirmed upon the receipt of deed of guarantee and other documents to the satisfaction of CARE Ratings Limited Arvind Fashions Ltd Proposed CP Issue ProvCARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed (Standalone)@ (SO) @ The above facilities are proposed to be backed by the unconditional, irrevocable and continuing corporate guarantee of Arvind Limited. The ratings shall be confirmed upon the receipt of deed of guarantee and other documents to the satisfaction of CARE Ratings Limited Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd ST Bk Fac# CARE A1+ (SO) 2751.2 Reaffirmed # The above facilities are backed by the unconditional, irrevocable and continuing corporate guarantee of Arvind Limited (Arvind; rated CARE AA; Stable/CARE A1+) Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd CP issue (Carved CARE A1+ (SO) 1500 Reaffirmed Out)# # The above facilities are backed by the unconditional, irrevocable and continuing corporate guarantee of Arvind Limited (Arvind; rated CARE AA; Stable/CARE A1+) Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd CP issue CARE A1+ (SO) 1000 Reaffirmed (Standalone)# # The above facilities are backed by the unconditional, irrevocable and continuing corporate guarantee of Arvind Limited (Arvind; rated CARE AA; Stable/CARE A1+) C.L. Gupta Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1062.5 Reaffirmed Christy Friedgram Industry ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10crs) Circle Infotech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Reaffirmed Deem Construction Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac 5 CARE A4+ 50 Revised from CARE A3 Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd CP CARE A1+ 10000 Assigned Fusion Jewelry Manufacturing Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Assigned Pvt Ltd Future Consumer Ltd. ST Bk Fac (FB) CARE A1 200 Reaffirmed Future Consumer Ltd. ST Bk Facility CARE A1 300 Reaffirmed (NonFB) Future Consumer Ltd. CP CARE A1 1000 Reaffirmed Gati Kausar India Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A2+ (SO) 5 Reaffirmed @ backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Gati Limited (rated CARE A- /CARE A2+) Gati Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Geecy Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 210 Revised from CARE A3 Hilton Metal Forging Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Reaffirmed Jm Financial Capital Ltd CP CARE A1+ 10000 Assigned Jm Financial Capital Ltd CP (IPO Financing) CARE A1+ 15000 Assigned Jm Financial Products Ltd CP CARE A1+ 45000 Assigned Jm Financial Products Ltd CP (IPO Financing) CARE A1+ 45000 Assigned Jm Financial Services Ltd CP CARE A1+ 11000 Assigned Jyoti Strips Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2420 Reaffirmed Kamdar & Associates ST Bk Fac CARE A3 816 Reaffirmed Karnavati Polyester Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 0.5 Assigned Khedut Solvexp Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Mercator Oil And Gas Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ (SO) 1240 Reaffirmed Mrf Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 5500 Reaffirmed Panchvati Ship Breakers ST Bk Fac CARE A3 806 Reaffirmed Rapicut Carbides Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Repco Home Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed S. Prince High Tech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Assigned Safe And Secure Logistics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Sagar Laxmi Ship Breakers ST Bk Fac CARE A3 816 Reaffirmed Sarva Mangalam Gajanan Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Reaffirmed Shilchar Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 250 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+ 50000 Assigned Status Seramik India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Suresh Jain Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.3 Assigned Susheel Engineers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 14 Assigned Tata Motors Ltd CPs CARE A1+ 50000 Assigned Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd CP CARE A1+ 10000 Assigned Tata Power Solar System Ltd CP CARE A1+ (SO) 4000 Assigned Tata Power Solar System Ltd Proposed CP ProvCARE A1+ 2000 Assigned (SO) Tulsi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 502.5 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Mrf Ltd Fixed deposit CARE AAA(FD) 500 Reaffirmed programme Ncl Industries Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE BBB (FD) 650 Reaffirmed programme (enhanced from Rs.50 crore) Omaxe Ltd Medium-term CARE BBB (FD) 2000 Reaffirmed instrumentsFixed Deposit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Agri Logistics (Dewas) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 178.3 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs.25.02 crore) Adani Agri Logistics (Dewas) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 21.5 Reaffirmed A3+ Adani Agri Logistics (Mp) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 195.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.26.32 crore) Adani Agri Logistics (Mp) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 21.5 Reaffirmed A3+ Adani Agri Logistics (Ujjain) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 161.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 25.16 crore) Adani Agri Logistics (Ujjain) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 21.5 Reaffirmed A3+ Agasti Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Assigned Ahmedabad Maliya Tollway Ltd (i) LT Bk Fac* CARE A- 9000 Assigned *CARE has outstanding long term rating of CARE BBB+ for the bank facilities amounting Rs.1,111.42 crore of Ahmedabad Maliya Tollway Limited which has been refinanced using the proceeds of the above rated bank facilities and NCDs. The rating of CARE BBB+ will be withdrawn upon receipt of no due certificate from the lenders Ahmedabad Maliya Tollway Ltd (ii) NCD issue@ CARE AA (SO) 1750 Assigned @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable Sponsor Support Undertaking and Put Option agreement on the NCDs provided by L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Limited (LTIDPL; rated ‘CARE AA; Stable’). Ars Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2296.5 Reaffirmed Arvind Fashions Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac# CARE AA (SO) 500 Reaffirmed /CARE A1+ (SO) # The above facilities are backed by the unconditional, irrevocable and continuing corporate guarantee of Arvind Limited (Arvind; rated CARE AA; Stable/CARE A1+) Arvind Fashions Ltd LT Bk Fac@ ProvCARE AA 1750 Reaffirmed (SO) @ The above facilities are proposed to be backed by the unconditional, irrevocable and continuing corporate guarantee of Arvind Limited. The ratings shall be confirmed upon the receipt of deed of guarantee and other documents to the satisfaction of CARE Ratings Limited Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd LT Bk Fac# CARE AA (SO) 3403.9 Reaffirmed # The above facilities are backed by the unconditional, irrevocable and continuing corporate guarantee of Arvind Limited (Arvind; rated CARE AA; Stable/CARE A1+) Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd NCD issue CARE AA (SO) 750 Reaffirmed (Outstanding)# # The above facilities are backed by the unconditional, irrevocable and continuing corporate guarantee of Arvind Limited (Arvind; rated CARE AA; Stable/CARE A1+) Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd LT Bk Fac@ ProvCARE AA 1500 Reaffirmed (SO) @ the above facility is proposed to be backed by the unconditional, irrevocable and continuing corporate guarantee of Arvind Limited. The ratings shall be confirmed upon the receipt of deed of guarantee and other documents to the satisfaction of CARE Ratings Limited Associated Power Structures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 866.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 81.17crs) Associated Power Structures Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3033 Revised from /CARE A2 CARE BBB+ / CARE A3+ (enhanced from 182.10crs) Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+(SO) 9810 Reaffirmed Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+(SO) 500 Final Rating Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac ProvCARE 1690 Reaffirmed AA+(SO) Biyani Shikshan Samiti LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 424.7 Assigned Blue Circle Organics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 255.6 Revised from CARE BB Blue Circle Organics Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 300 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BB / CARE A4 C.L. Gupta Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 198.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 31.29crs) Christy Friedgram Industry LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10crs) Circle Infotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 75 Reaffirmed Deem Construction Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Revised from CARE BBB- Deem Construction Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac/ST Bk FacCARE BB+ /CARE 290 Revised from A4+ CARE BBB- /CARE A3 Dhingra Exports LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE B+ /CARE 100 Reaffirmed Fac A4 Dhule Palesner Tollway Ltd NCD issue CARE A 4825 Reaffirmed Dhule Palesner Tollway Ltd Senior long-TL CARE A 5292.9 Reaffirmed Dhule Palesner Tollway Ltd Subordinate CARE A- 860 Reaffirmed long-TL@ @the debt shall be utilized for meeting first major maintenance expenditure and shall be subordinate to the existing loans and non-convertible debenture as per terms of no objection certificate issued by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI; rated ‘CARE AAA; Stable’) Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd NCDs CARE AAA 25000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.2,078.50crs) Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AAA 4500 Reaffirmed Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 150 crorecrs) Future Consumer Ltd. LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE A 3000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 240.00 crore) Future Consumer Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac (FB)CARE A 400 Reaffirmed Future Consumer Ltd. LT Bk Facility (TL)CARE A 243.5 Reaffirmed Future Consumer Ltd. NCD CARE A 1000 Reaffirmed Future Consumer Ltd. NCD CARE A 600 Reaffirmed Gati Kausar India Ltd LT Bk Fac – CC@ CARE A- (SO) 50 Reaffirmed @ backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Gati Limited (rated CARE A- /CARE A2+) Gati Kausar India Ltd NCDs CARE BB+ 1200 Reaffirmed Gati Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2091.2 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 54.30crs) Gati Ltd Medium Term Fixed CARE A- 500 Reaffirmed Deposits Geecy Engineering Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 90 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Ghcl Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 8707.8 Revised from CARE A- Ghcl Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A112150 Revised from CARE A- /CARE A2+ (enhanced from Rs.1,115 crore) Gujarat Gas Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA /CARE 20000 Reaffirmed A1+ Gyan Shakti Education Welfare Trust LT Bk Fac CARE D 100 Assigned Harita Seating Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 278 Reaffirmed Harita Seating Systems Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- 50 Reaffirmed Hilton Metal Forging Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Reaffirmed Janani Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Jyoti Strips Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 500 Reaffirmed Kamdar & Associates LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Karnavati Polyester Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 57 Assigned Khedut Solvexp Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 457.9 Reaffirmed L&T Housing Finance Ltd NCDs CARE AA+ 57000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.4,200 crore) Madhya Pradesh Financial Corporation (A) LT Bk Fac # CARE A- (SO) 3000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 100.00crs) # backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee extended by Government of Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Financial Corporation (C) LT Bond Issue #CARE A- (SO) 2000 Reaffirmed # backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee extended by Government of Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Financial Corporation (B) LT Bk Fac @ ProvCARE A- 2500 Assigned (SO) @Proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee by Government of Madhya Pradesh. These ratings are ‘provisional’ and shall be confirmed upon submission of guarantee deed to the satisfaction of CARE. Mercator Oil And Gas Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 992 Revised from CARE BBB developing implication Mercator Petroleum Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 950 Revised from /CARE A3+ (SO) CARE BBB (SO) / Reaffirmed developing implication Mrf Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 21000 Reaffirmed Mrf Ltd Proposed TL/ NCD CARE AAA 1000 Reaffirmed Mrf Ltd NCD issue CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Mrf Ltd Proposed NCD CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Nipman Fasteners Industries Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 711.9 Reaffirmed Omaxe Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 10700 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.1,055crs) Omaxe Ltd NCD (NCD)* CARE BBB (SO) 33.3 Reaffirmed * The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of Structured Payment Mechanism including operation of Escrow Accounts. Omaxe Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1300 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (reduced from Rs.145crs) Panchvati Ship Breakers LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Platinum Aac Blocks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 109.3 Assigned Precision Automation And Robotics IndiLT Bk Fac CARE A+ 100 Revised from Ltd CARE A- (reduced from 53.18crs) Precision Automation And Robotics IndiLong/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 2068 Revised from Ltd A1 CARE A-/ CARE A2 (enhanced from 206.72crs) Prem Prakash Ginning & Pressing FactorLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 85 Assigned Rapicut Carbides Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4 Revised from CARE BBB- Rapicut Carbides Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 47 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB-/Reaffirmed Reliable Polyester Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55 Reaffirmed Repco Home Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 30450 Reaffirmed Repco Home Finance Ltd NCDs CARE AA 5000 Reaffirmed Repco Home Finance Ltd NCDs CARE AA 10000 Reaffirmed Repco Home Finance Ltd NCDs CARE AA 5000 Assigned Robust Buildwell Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO)*694.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.125crs)* The ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Omaxe Limited [rated CARE BBB-/ CARE A3, CARE BBB (FD), CARE BBB (SO)] S. Prince High Tech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Assigned Safe And Secure Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 190 Reaffirmed Sagar Laxmi Ship Breakers LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Sai Retail India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 640 Reaffirmed Sarva Mangalam Gajanan Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 206.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 22.50Crs) Sarvoday Sat Isabgol Factory LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 16.4 Reaffirmed Sarvoday Sat Isabgol Factory LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 200 Reaffirmed A4 Shilchar Technologies Ltd LT/ShortTerm Bk FacCARE A- /CARE 50 Revised from A2+ CARE BBB+ / CARE A2 Shri Murlidhar Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac # CARE BB (SO) 453.5 Reaffirmed # Bank facilities are backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Khedut Solvexp Private Limited Sree Bharati Bio Genetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 60 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Venkatadri Agro Food LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 68 Assigned Industries Srs Park LT Bk Fac CARE BB 49.7 Assigned Status Seramik India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Suresh Jain Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 66.2 Assigned Susheel Engineers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 95 Assigned Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation LtBond Issue* CARE A- (SO) 10000 Reaffirmed *The bonds carry an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee for the repayment of principal and payment of interest from the Government of Tamil Nadu (GoTN) Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation LtBond Issue^ CARE A- (SO) 691 Reaffirmed ^The bonds carry an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee for the repayment of principal and payment of interest from the Government of Tamil Nadu (GoTN) Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation LtBond Issue^ CARE A- (SO) 5309 Reaffirmed ^The bonds carry an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee for the repayment of principal and payment of interest from the Government of Tamil Nadu (GoTN) Tata Motors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 18500 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Ltd NCDs CARE AA+ 85500 Reaffirmed Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd LT Instruments - - 5640 Withdrawn NCD Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 5864.5 Revised from CARE A Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd LT Instruments - CARE AA (SO) 10000 Reaffirmed NCD& & Backed by unconditional irrevocable corporate guarantee by Tata Power Co. Limited (Rated CARE AA, Stable) Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 6250 Revised from A1+ CARE A /CARE A1 Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac% ProvCARE AA 5000 Revised from (SO) CARE A % To be Backed by unconditional irrevocable corporate guarantee by Tata Power Co. Limited (Rated CARE AA, Stable) Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd LT Instruments - ProvCARE AA 5000 Reaffirmed NCD% (SO) % To be Backed by unconditional irrevocable corporate guarantee by Tata Power Co. Limited (Rated CARE AA, Stable) The Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Bond issue* CARE A- (SO) 1500 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd *The bonds carry an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee for the repayment of principal and payment of interest from the Government of Tamil Nadu (GoTN) Tulsi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Tulsi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 210 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Ujjwal Luxury Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 124.1 Revised from CARE B Valor Tradecom Pvt Ltd LT/Short -term Bk CARE B /CARE A475 Assigned Fac Vizebhagri Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 118.7 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 