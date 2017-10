CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 6

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 5, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Agri Logistics (Hoshangabad) LtdLT/ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 21.5 Reaffirmed Bahdl Hospitality Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 75 Reaffirmed Bodal Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 850 Reaffirmed Cadmach Machinery Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Can Fin Homes Ltd CP CARE A1+ 45000 Assigned Dee Development Engineers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1760 Reaffirmed Dfm Foods Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 93.3 Reaffirmed Durga Construction Co. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Eih Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 500 Assigned Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 450 Reaffirmed Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Gujarat State Petronet Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Gv Knits Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Reaffirmed Havells India Ltd Corporate CARE CGR 2+ Reaffirmed Governance Rating Indus Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 160 Revised from CARE A4+ Iup Jindal Metals & Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 50 Revised from CARE A3+ Jaigad Power Transco Ltd ST Bk Fac NFB CARE A1+ 75 Assigned Jm Financial & Investment Consultancy CP CARE A1+ 2000 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Jm Financial & Investment Consultancy CP (IPO Financing) CARE A1+ 8000 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Jm Financial Institutional Securities CP CARE A1+ 10000 Assigned Ltd Jm Financial Properties And Holdings LCP (for IPO CARE A1+ 10000 Assigned financing) Jmc Projects (India) Ltd CP Issue (carved CARE A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed out of working capital limits) K A I International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 462.2 Revised from CARE A4 Kota Dall Mill ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1350 Revised from CARE A3+ Kriti Industries (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 30 Reaffirmed Leiner Shoes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 27 Reaffirmed Merino Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 850 Reaffirmed Merino Industries Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits Merino Panel Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Minda Kosei Aluminium Wheel Pte Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 150 Assigned Mittal Coin Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Oil India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 24020.3 Reaffirmed Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 50 Reaffirmed Pearl Beverages Ltd ST Bk Fac (NonFund CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Based) Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd ST Borrowing CARE A1+ 51000 Reaffirmed Programme/ CP issue Reliance Industries Ltd ST - CP CARE A1+ 140000 Reaffirmed Sahaj Solar Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 53 Assigned Sainsons Paper Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Shreeji Pesticides Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 60 Assigned Simplex Infrastructures Ltd ST Debt (including CARE A1 6500 Reaffirmed CP)@ @ carved out of working capital limits Soktas India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Reaffirmed Steel Authority Of India Ltd ST CP/ICD ProgrammeCARE A1+ 80000 Reaffirmed Sunil Healthcare Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 152.5 Assigned Super Tannery Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 170 Reaffirmed Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 6039.6 Placed on credit watch with Developing Implication Trion Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 158.9 Reaffirmed Vardaan Exports ST Bk Fac CARE D 10 Issuer not cooperating; Revised from CARE A4 Vibfast Pigments ST Bk Fac CARE A4 22.4 Assigned Vibfast Pigments Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 11 Assigned Vibrant Global Trading Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 173 Reaffirmed Willowood Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 300 Assigned Willowood Crop Sciences Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 30 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Agri Logistics (Harda) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 184.8 Reaffirmed Adani Agri Logistics (Harda) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 21.5 Reaffirmed A3+ Adani Agri Logistics (Hoshangabad) LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB 186.3 Reaffirmed Adani Agri Logistics (Satna) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 174 Reaffirmed Adani Agri Logistics (Satna) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 21.5 Reaffirmed A3+ Akshar Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Alipurduar Transmission Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 8370 Reaffirmed Amit Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Assigned Amul Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65 Reaffirmed Arcotech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 2668.1 Issuer not cooperating; Revised from CARE BB Arcotech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 2050 Issuer not A4 cooperating; Revised from CARE BB/CARE A4 Arl Infratech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 250 Reaffirmed Arl Infratech Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 50 Reaffirmed A2+ Arman Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 390 Reaffirmed Arvind Envisol Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac# CARE AA (SO) 370 Reaffirmed /CARE A1+ (SO) Athena Infrastructure Ltd FB-LT-TL@ Withdrawn @ The above facility is backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee issued by Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd to the lenders of the company for the repayment obligation on the said facility/instrument. Atria Wind Power (Bijapur 2) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1473.4 Assigned Babasaheb Bapusaheb Gunjate LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Bahdl Hospitality Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 959 Reaffirmed Baramati Agro Ltd *LT Bk Fac CARE A- 6779.5 Revised from CARE A- *Bank facilities amounting to Rs.20.00 crore have been reclassified from short term facility to long term facility due to interchangeability of fund based and non-fund based limits. Baramati Agro Ltd Long- term/ ST Bk CARE A- /CARE 2068 Revised from Fac A2 CARE A-; Negative/ CARE A2 Bhilwara Jaipur Toll Road Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB+ (SO) 2320 Reaffirmed Bihani Binayake Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 106.9 Assigned Bloom Fruit & Vegetables Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac * CARE A (SO) 50 Assigned * Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of Future Consumer Ltd Bloom Fruit & Vegetables Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac % Provisional 50 Assigned CARE A (SO) % Proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of Future Consumer Ltd. Bodal Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 770 Revised from CARE A Brua Hydrowatt Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 530 Reaffirmed Cadmach Machinery Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 44.3 Reaffirmed Can Fin Homes Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE AAA 25000* Reaffirmed NonConvertible Debenture Can Fin Homes Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE AAA 25000# Reaffirmed NonConvertible Debenture Can Fin Homes Ltd Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 3000 Reaffirmed (Subordinated Bonds) Can Fin Homes Ltd Proposed Secured CARE AAA 30000 Assigned Redeemable NCD Can Fin Homes Ltd Secured Redeemable Withdrawn NonConvertible Debenture^ ^Withdrawn as the instrument has been fully redeemed there is no amount outstanding against the said instrument Caspian Impact Investments Pvt Ltd NCDs CARE BBB 800 Reaffirmed Caspian Impact Investments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 200 Reaffirmed Celogen Pharma Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 60 Assigned A4 Celogen Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT/ST Bk CARE BB-/CARE 30 Assigned Fac A4 Container Corporation Of India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 3820 Reaffirmed Container Corporation Of India Ltd Issuer Rating* CARE AAA (Is) Reaffirmed *CARE Rating has applied its rating methodology for Issuer rating to assess credit rating of Container Corporation of India Limited. Dee Development Engineers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 493.6 Reaffirmed Dee Development Engineers Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE A25140 Reaffirmed Dfm Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 996.6 Reaffirmed Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd Upper Tier II BondsCARE BB 275 Revised from CARE D Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCARE BB+ 1177 Reaffirmed Dhruvi Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 170 Reaffirmed Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac – CC CARE A+ 670 Reaffirmed Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac – CARE A+ 484.7 Reaffirmed Standby LOC Diya Hygiene Flours Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Assigned Durga Construction Co. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 40 Assigned Emson Gears Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB* 680 Revised from CARE BB- *The combined business and financial risk profiles of Emson Gears Limited (EGL) and Osho Forge Limited (OFL) have been considered as both companies (together referred to as ‘Group’) have common management and have operational linkages Focus Medisales Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 150 Reaffirmed Gspl India Gasnet Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ (SO) 400 Reaffirmed /CARE A1+ (SO) Gspl India Transco Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ (SO) 250 Reaffirmed /CARE A1+ (SO) Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 3495.7 Reaffirmed Gujarat State Petronet Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed Gujarat State Petronet Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ /CARE 28000 Reaffirmed A1+ Gv Knits Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 63.9 Reaffirmed Heritage Distilleries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 11.8 Assigned Himalayan Creamery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 80 Assigned Indus Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 35 Revised from CARE BB+ Iup Jindal Metals & Alloys Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE A2250 Revised from CARE BBB+/ CARE A3+ Jaigad Power Transco Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE AA- 2200 Revised from CARE A+ Jaigad Power Transco Ltd LT Bk Fac CC CARE AA- 150 Revised from CARE A+ Jmc Projects (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 8249.6 Reaffirmed Jmc Projects (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 35000 Reaffirmed A1+ K A I International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250 Revised from CARE BB Keimed Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 450 Reaffirmed Kota Dall Mill LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Kota Dall Mill LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 400 rating /CARE A3 revised from CARE A3+ Kriti Industries (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 646.2 Reaffirmed Kriti Industries (India) Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 1108.8 Reaffirmed A2 Kriti Nutrients Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 320 Reaffirmed Kriti Nutrients Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 200 Reaffirmed A3+ Leiner Shoes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 60 Assigned Leiner Shoes Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 240 Reaffirmed Lic Housing Finance Ltd. NCD issue CARE AAA 1207910 Reaffirmed Lic Housing Finance Ltd. Lower Tier II BondsCARE AAA 7500 Reaffirmed Lic Housing Finance Ltd. Upper Tier II BondsCARE AAA 16000 Reaffirmed Lucky Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 120 Reaffirmed Mahabal Metals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A- 362.4 Revised from CARE BBB+ * Bank facilities amounting to Rs.32.00 crore have been reclassified from long term to long term/short term facility due to interchangeability of the fund based and non-fund based limits. Mahabal Metals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac* CARE A-/CARE 320 Long term A2+ rating revised from CARE BBB+ * Bank facilities amounting to Rs.32.00 crore have been reclassified from long term to long term/short term facility due to interchangeability of the fund based and non-fund based limits. Maheshwar Multitrade Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 126.8 Reaffirmed Malwa Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 86.2 Reaffirmed Maruti Gems LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 80 Reaffirmed A4+ Mayank Aqua Products LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 95 Assigned A3 Medihauxe Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 140 Reaffirmed Meher Distributors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO); 360 Reaffirmed Merino Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 1375.4 Reaffirmed Merino Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/CARE 280 Reaffirmed A1+ Merino Panel Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 120 Reaffirmed Merino Panel Products Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/CARE 80 Reaffirmed A1+ Minda Kosei Aluminium Wheel Pte Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1450 Assigned Minda Kosei Aluminium Wheel Pte Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 1480 Revised from CARE A+ (SO) Mittal Appliances Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 405 Reaffirmed Mittal Appliances Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2900 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ Mittal Coin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 394.5 Reaffirmed Modern Academy LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 54.4 Assigned Moradabad Bareilly Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) Withdrawn Namra Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB (SO) 819.5 Reaffirmed *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Arman Financial Services Limited (AFSL, rated CARE BBB); Namra Finance Ltd NCD Issue* CARE BBB (SO); 333 Reaffirmed *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Arman Financial Services Limited (AFSL, rated CARE BBB); Namra Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac# CARE BBB; 132.5 Reaffirmed # These facilities of Namra Finance Limited do not carry any credit enhancement by AFSL. Namra Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac^Provisional 648 Reaffirmed CARE BBB (SO); ^Proposed to be backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee to be provided by AFSL. ‘Provisional’ rating shall be finalized on submission of the executed corporate guarantee document by AFSL to the satisfaction of CARE Neelkanth Drugs Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 340 Reaffirmed Nitesh Pune Mall Pvt Ltd NCDs CARE B+ 2350 Reaffirmed Oil India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1320 Reaffirmed Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 4070 Reaffirmed A2 Osho Forge Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 580 Revised from CARE BB- Palepu Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 550 Reaffirmed Pearl Beverages Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB- 305 Reaffirmed Based) Pearl Beverages Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB- 97.5 Reaffirmed Pearl Bottling Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB- 175 Reaffirmed Based) Pearl Bottling Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB- 86.9 Reaffirmed Pearl Drinks Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB- 60 Reaffirmed Based) Pondicherry Tindivanam Tollway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 2109.4 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 266190 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 816637.2Reaffirmed Programme Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT bonds (Series CARE AAA 8520 Reaffirmed XXVI & XXVII) Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AAA/CARE 22000 Reaffirmed A1+ Premiere Cryogenics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed Punjab Infrastructure Development BoarBonds-Series I CARE BBB (SO) 309.3 Placed on Credit Watch with Developing Implications Punjab Infrastructure Development BoarBonds-Series II CARE BBB (SO) 4999.3 Placed on Credit Watch with Developing Implications Punjab Infrastructure Development BoarBonds-Series III CARE BBB (SO) 1500.3 Placed on Credit Watch with Developing Implications Punjab Infrastructure Development BoarBonds – Series IV CARE BBB (SO) 3050 Placed on Credit Watch with Developing Implications Rahul Pam Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB-; 240 Reaffirmed Rbl Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CARE AA- 8000 Reaffirmed (Basel III) Reliance Industries Ltd NCD CARE AAA 100000 Reliance Industries Ltd NCD/CP(Proposed) CARE 10000 AAA;Stable /CARE A1+ Rimjhim Stainless Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 1288.8 Revised from CARE B+ Rithwik Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 15127.1 Reaffirmed Rohan Gruhnirman Llp LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB+ (SO 700 Assigned *Based on the strength of the co borrower of the loan, Rohan Builders and Developers Private Limited (CARE BBB+). Roopchand Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55.8 Assigned Sahaj Solar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 24.1 Assigned Sainsons Paper Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 455.1 Reaffirmed Samridhi Realty Homes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 600 Reaffirmed Sanjeevani Pharma Distributors Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 200 Reaffirmed Segno Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 330.3 Reaffirmed Selene Construction Ltd FB-LT-TL@ Withdrawn @ The above facility is backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee issued by Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd to the lenders of the company for the repayment obligation on the said facility/instrument. Shree Rathi Steel (Dakshin) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 125 Issuer not cooperating Shreeji Pesticides Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 90 Assigned Simplex Infrastructures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 25429.6 Reaffirmed Simplex Infrastructures Ltd NCDs CARE A 5500 Reaffirmed Simplex Infrastructures Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 80000 Reaffirmed Simplex Infrastructures Ltd ST Debt (including Withdrawn CP) Singh Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-; 800 Assigned Soktas India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 408.4 Reaffirmed Soktas India Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Srinivasa Medisales Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 100 Reaffirmed Steel Authority Of India Ltd LT Bond Programme-ICARE AA- 43230 Revised from CARE AA Steel Authority Of India Ltd LT Bond CARE AA- 30000 Revised from Programme-II CARE AA Steel Authority Of India Ltd LT Bond CARE AA- 60000 Revised from Programme-III CARE AA Steel Authority Of India Ltd LT Bond CARE AA- 20000 Revised from Programme-IV CARE AA Steel Authority Of India Ltd Proposed LT Bond CARE AA- 20000 Revised from Programme-V CARE AA Steel Authority Of India Ltd Proposed LT Public CARE AA- 10000 Revised from Deposit Programme CARE AA Stride’S Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned Sunil Healthcare Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 286.8 Assigned Super Tannery Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1016 Reaffirmed Supreme Exports LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Revised from CARE B Sushma Buildtech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1125.7 Reaffirmed The Madras Silks India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1326.6 Revised from CARE BBB+ The Madras Silks India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 1620 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB+/ CARE A3+ Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2529.8 Placed on credit watch with Developing Implication Trion Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 344 Reaffirmed United Petro Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1000 Assigned Vardaan Exports LT Bk Fac CARE D 140 Issuer not cooperating; Revised from CARE B+ Vardaan Exports LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE D 30 Issuer not cooperating; Revised from CARE B+/CARE A4 Vardhman Pharma Distributors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 350 Reaffirmed Velankani Information Systems Ltd NCDSubordinated CARE A- (SO) 500 Reaffirmed (Series B and D NCDs) Velankani Information Systems Ltd NCDSenior NCD CARE AA (SO) 2650 Reaffirmed (Series A,C,E,F) Velankani Information Systems Ltd Non- Convertible CARE BBB 290 Debenture Subordinated NCD Vibfast Pigments LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A4112 Assigned Vibfast Pigments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 10.2 Assigned Vibfast Pigments Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A4102 Assigned Vibrant Global Trading Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Vijay M. Mistry Construction Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 2500 Reaffirmed A2+ Vikram Traders LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 110 Revised from CARE BB Welspun Pipes Inc FB Fac (LT)^ CARE A+ 3248 Reaffirmed ^USD 50 Million @ 64.9596, RBI Reference Rate as on Sep 22, 2017 Welspun Pipes Inc LT Bk FacTL 656.3 Withdrawn Willowood Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 200 Assigned Willowood Crop Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 170 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)