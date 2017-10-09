CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 9

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abis Exports (I) Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A1+ 350 Assigned Abis Exports (I) Pvt Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 500 Assigned *carved out of working capital limits Amba River Coke Ltd (Arcl) CP (CP) issue CARE A1+ 2400 Reaffirmed (standalone) Atul Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 920 Reaffirmed Atul Ltd CP (CP) CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Axis My India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 27.5 Revised from CARE A3 B.K. Agro Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 5.5 Assigned Caspia Hotels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 65 Assigned Cs Construction Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac- BG CARE A1 5000 Assigned Crosslay Remedies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 100 Assigned Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd (Eavcl)(ii) ST Bk FacNon CARE A1+ 3800 Revised from Fund Based CARE AA(SO) Fairdeal Jumbo Packaging Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 32 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2.20crs) Finfoot Lifestyle Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 issuer Not Cooperating Gautam Solar Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 25 Reaffirmed Gemini Edibles & Fats India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 4710 Assigned (Enhanced from 381crs) General Petrochemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 4.6 Assigned General Polytex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 23 Assigned Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1100 Reaffirmed Gmr Hyderabad Vijayawada Expressways ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Pvt. Ltd. Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 460 Reaffirmed Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A2 60000 Reaffirmed Ltd Hec Infra Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 180 Reaffirmed Jog Construction Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Issuer Not Cooperating Kailash Electricals ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned L&T Finance Ltd. CP (IPO Financing) CARE A1+ 90000 Assigned L&T Housing Finance Ltd CP (IPO Financing) CARE A1+ 10000 Assigned L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd CP (for IPO CARE A1+ 50000 Assigned financing) Max Healthcare Institute Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 7.6 Assigned Nacl Industries Ltd (Erstwhile ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1130 Revised from Nagarjuna Agrichem Ltd) CARE A3+ Nagreeka Exports Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2093.7 Reaffirmed National Collateral Management ServiceBk Fac-Non-FBST CARE A1+ 350 Reaffirmed Ltd (Enhanced from Rs.15.00 Cr) National Collateral Management ServiceProposed CP (CP) CARE A1+ 2000 Assigned Ltd issue* *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company. Nilkamal Bito Storage Systems Pvt Ltd Non-Fund CARE A1 230 Reaffirmed Based-ST-LC/BG Nilkamal Ltd Non-Fund CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Based-ST-LC/BG Nilkamal Ltd CP (carved out) CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST Borrowing CARE A1+ 200000 Reaffirmed Programme for FY-18 Prism Design And Tooling Technology PvST Bk Fac (Non CARE A4 70 Assigned Ltd Fund Based) Punjab National Bank CD CARE A1+ 600000 Reaffirmed Royale Marine Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 9 Assigned Sharekhan Financial Services Pvt Ltd CP Issue (IPO CARE A1+ 20000 Assigned Financing) Shivshakti Sealink Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Shri Balaji Industrial Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Shrinet And Shandilya Construction PvtST Bk Fac CARE A4 320 Reaffirmed Ltd (Reduced from 38 crores) Smita Conductors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 3800 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.300Cr to Rs.380Cr) Sri Kannapiran Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 105 Assigned Sri Laxmi Constructions ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Success Exim Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Reaffirmed Swastik Copper Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 400 Reaffirmed Swim Ceramic ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned The Sandesh Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 350 Reaffirmed The South Indian Bank Ltd CDs CARE A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Trf Ltd ST Debt Programme - - Withdrawn (including CP) Ujaas Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 800 Reaffirmed Usha Impex Short-tern Bk Fac CARE A4 240 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd Proposed Medium CARE AA-(FD) 100 Reaffirmed Term Fixed Deposit Programme Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE BB+(FD) 400 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abis Exports (I) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2304.9 Assigned Abis Exports (I) Pvt Ltd LT/ST Fac CARE A+ /CARE 1970 Assigned A1+ Abu Estate Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 133 Assigned Acuity India Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 83.7 Assigned Allahabad Bank Lower Tier II Bonds- - Withdrawn (reduced from 500.00crs) Allahabad Bank Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA 8500 Reaffirmed Allahabad Bank Subordinated Tier CARE AA 10000 Reaffirmed II Bonds (Basel III) Allahabad Bank Upper Tier II BondsCARE AA- 10000 Reaffirmed Allahabad Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE AA- 3000 Reaffirmed Alps Hospital Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 180 Assigned Art & Crafts Inc. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 145 Assigned A4+ Atul Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 4380 Reaffirmed Axis My India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 97.5 Revised from CARE BBB- B.K. Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 65 Assigned Bajrang Power Industries Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Assigned Balaji Medical And Diagnostics ResearcLT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1685.3 Assigned Centre Bandhan Bank Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Bandhan Bank Ltd Unsecured CARE AA- 1600 Reaffirmed Subordinated Nonconvertible Debenture (NCD) Bansal Seeds Pvt Ltd (Bspl) LT Bk Fac CARE BB 260 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 23crs) Bil Infratech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Bil Infratech Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 1500 Reaffirmed A4+ (reduced from 200crs) Caspia Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2060.3 Assigned Crosslay Remedies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1441.4 Assigned Devki Devi Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1079.2 Assigned Devrishi Papers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 200 Assigned Devrishi Papers Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /A4 100 Assigned Durgeshwari Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Issuer Not Cooperating Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd (Eavcl)(i)LT Bk FacFund CARE AA 6200 Revised from Based CARE AA(SO) Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd (Eavcl)(iii) NCD CARE AA (SO) 3300 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd (Eavcl)(iv) Proposed ProvCARE AA 1700 Reaffirmed NonConvertible (SO) Debenture Electrosteel Castings Ltd CP (CP) issue* - - Withdrawn^ * carved out of sanctioned working capital limits of the company/(^) The company has surrendered the aforementioned CP issue and there is no amount outstanding under the said issue. Electrosteel Castings Ltd CP (CP) issue$ - - Withdrawn^ ($) the aggregate of CP and other working capital borrowings should be within the sanctioned working capital limits of the company /(^) The company has surrendered the aforementioned CP issue and there is no amount outstanding under the said issue. Electrosteel Castings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 15536.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 2015.42crs) Electrosteel Castings Ltd NCD (Series IV) CARE BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Electrosteel Castings Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 9090 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 (reduced from 1000crs) Entel Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 83 Assigned Fairdeal Jumbo Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 15.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1.01Crs) Fairdeal Jumbo Packaging Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 188 Reaffirmed A4 (enhanced from 15.30crs) Finfoot Lifestyle Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 120.1 issuer Not Cooperating Gail (India) Ltd LT Bonds – Series CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed 2015 Gail (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bonds CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Gail (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AAA 39500 Reaffirmed /CARE A1+ Gautam Solar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 235 Reaffirmed Gautam Solar Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 290 Reaffirmed A2 Gemini Edibles & Fats India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 460 Assigned (Enhanced from 36crs) General Petrochemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 331.3 Assigned General Polytex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 679.9 Assigned Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1592.6 Reaffirmed Gmr Hyderabad Vijayawada Expressways LT Bk Fac CARE D 16416.4 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. (reduced from 1655.50crs) Gorakhpur Infrastructure Co. Ltd LT instrument ProvCARE AAA 4250 Assigned (Proposed NCD)* (SO) *Proposed Non-Convertible Debenture issue backed by discounting of future annuities receivable from National Highways Authority of India Gosree Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 292.5 Revised from CARE BB+ Gosree Finance Ltd NCD CARE BBB- 50 Revised from CARE BB+ Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 650 Reaffirmed Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation LtSubordinated CARE BBB 10000 Reaffirmed NonConvertible Debentures* * These debentures have tenure of sixty years with a call option after 10 years from the issue date and every year thereafter without put option. There is a provision for step up of 200 bps in the coupon after 10 years. The coupon (payable semi-annually) has an optional deferral clause which is linked to non-payment of dividend on the equity shares of the company with a look back period of six months. There is a dividend stopper clause that restricts dividend payment on equity shares in case the coupon payment on the debentures being rated is deferred. There is a replacement capital covenant (RCC) which ensures that the instrument can be redeemed by issuance of similar or higher equity-content instrument(s). The RCC will apply for 30 years and will cease to be applicable if, among other covenants, the rating on the subordinated debentures is upgraded. Considering the terms of the issue, CARE has accorded 50 per cent equity content to this instrument. Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Subordinated CARE BBB 10000 Reaffirmed Ltd NonConvertible Debentures$ $ These debentures have tenure of sixty years with a call option after 12 years from the issue date and every year thereafter without put option. There is a provision for step up of 200 bps in the coupon after 12 years. The coupon (payable semi-annually) has an optional deferral clause which is linked to non-payment of dividend on the equity shares of the company with a look back period of six months. There is a dividend stopper clause that restricts dividend payment on equity shares in case the coupon payment on the debentures being rated is deferred. There is a replacement capital covenant (RCC) which ensures that the instrument can be redeemed by issuance of similar or higher equity-content instrument(s). The RCC will apply for 30 years and will cease to be applicable if, among other covenants, the rating on the subordinated debentures is upgraded. Considering the terms of the issue, CARE has accorded 50 per cent equity content to this instrument. Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 77071.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation NCDs CARE BBB+ 40000 Reaffirmed Ltd Gujarmal Modi Hospital And Research LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 150 Assigned Centre For Medical Science Hariom Flexi Pack Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 58.4 Issuer Not Cooperating Hec Infra Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 162.4 Reaffirmed Hometrail Buildtech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 605.7 Assigned Hometrail Estate Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 748.2 Assigned Icici Venture Funds Management Co. LtdIndia Real Estate CARE AAA (AIF) - Assigned Investment Fund India Infrastructure Finance Company Secured TBs CARE AAA 11090.4 Reaffirmed Ltd India Infrastructure Finance Company LT Tax-free Bonds CARE AAA 137820.6Reaffirmed Ltd India Infrastructure Finance Company LT Tax-free/ TBs CARE AAA 42179.3 Reaffirmed Ltd (proposed) India Infrastructure Finance Company LLT Infrastructure CARE AAA 671.2 Reaffirmed Bonds India Infrastructure Finance Company LUnsecured TBs* CARE AAA (SO) 30000 Reaffirmed *backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the Government of India Jog Construction Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Issuer Not Cooperating Kailash Electricals LT Bk Fac CARE BB 10 Assigned Kathpal Dairies LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 159 Assigned Kay Arr Engineering Services LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Kayem Food Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2642 Assigned Kosi Bridge Infrastructure Co. Ltd LT instrument ProvCARE AAA 2900 Assigned (Proposed NCD)* (SO) *Proposed Non-Convertible Debenture issue backed by discounting of future annuities receivable from National Highways Authority of India. Libas Designs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 111.4 Revised from CARE BB Liberty Commodities Group Pte Ltd Proposed CARE A /CARE A113200 Reaffirmed LT/Shortterm Bk Fac^ ^Excludes current structured bank lines backed by specific current assets Madhav Tex Spin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 579.8 Reaffirmed Madhav Tex Spin Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 150 Reaffirmed A4 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd NCDs-I CARE AAA (SO) 29800 Reaffirmed Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd NCDs-II CARE AAA (SO) 7650 Reaffirmed Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd NCDs-III CARE AAA (SO) 37689.7 Reaffirmed Mahika Infra Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB (SO) 1850 Reaffirmed Mahika Infra Llp Long--term Bk Fac ProvCARE BB 400 Reaffirmed (SO) Man Structurals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 630 Reaffirmed Man Structurals Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 1315 Reaffirmed A3+ Max Healthcare Institute Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3148.2 Assigned Mothers Pride India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 285 Revised from CARE BB Issuer not cooperating Nacl Industries Ltd (Erstwhile LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2245 Revised from Nagarjuna Agrichem Ltd) CARE BBB+ Nagreeka Exports Ltd. LT Bk Fac – TL CARE BBB- 320.6 Reaffirmed National Collateral Management ServiceBk Fac-TL-LT CARE A+ 2108.4 Reaffirmed Ltd (Enhanced from Rs.202.57 Cr) National Collateral Management ServiceBk CARE A+ 4700 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac-FB-LT/Sublimit as Non-FB Fac (Enhanced from Rs.210.00 Cr) Ncml Basti Pvt Ltd LT Bk FacTL ProvCARE A+ 453.8 Reaffirmed (SO)# (Enhanced from Rs.20.00 Cr) #-The Prov rating is based on proposed credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from NCML to the lenders of NCML Deoria Private Limited Ncml Batala Pvt Ltd LT Bk FacTL ProvCARE A+ 450.2 Reaffirmed (SO)# (Enhanced from Rs.18.00 Cr) #-The Prov rating is based on proposed credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from NCML to the lenders of NCML Batala Private Limited Ncml Bettiah Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL ProvCARE A+ 465.6 Reaffirmed (SO)# (Enhanced from Rs.20.00 Cr) #-The Prov rating is based on proposed credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from NCML to the lenders of NCML Bettiah Private Limited Ncml Bhattu Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL ProvCARE A+ 433.6 Reaffirmed (SO)# (Enhanced from Rs.20.00 Cr) #-The Prov rating is based on proposed credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from NCML to the lenders of NCML Bhattu Private Limited Ncml Chhehreatta Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL ProvCARE A+ 459.3 Reaffirmed (SO)# (Enhanced from Rs.18.00 Cr) #-The Prov rating is based on proposed credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from NCML to the lenders of NCML Chhehreatta Private Limited Ncml Deoria Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL ProvCARE A+ 453.8 Reaffirmed (SO)# (Enhanced from Rs.20.00 Cr) (Enhanced from Rs.20.00 Cr) #-The Prov rating is based on proposed credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from NCML to the lenders of NCML Deoria Private Limited Ncml Faizabad Pvt Ltd Bk Fac-TL-LT ProvCARE A+ 462.5 Reaffirmed (SO)# (enhanced from Rs.16.00 Cr) #-The Prov rating is based on proposed credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from NCML to the lenders of NCML Faizabad Private Limited Ncml Jalajabad Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL ProvCARE A+ 438.5 Reaffirmed (SO)# (enhanced from Rs.17.00 Cr) #-The Prov rating is based on proposed credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee to be extended by NCML to the lenders of NCML Jalalabad Private Limited Ncml Palwal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL ProvCARE A+ 472.7 Reaffirmed (SO)# (Enhanced from Rs.18.00 Cr)#-The Prov rating is based on proposed credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from NCML to the lenders of NCML Palwal Private Limited Ncml Sonepat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL ProvCARE A+ 498.7 Reaffirmed (SO)# (Enhanced from Rs.20.00 Cr)#-The Prov rating is based on proposed credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from NCML to the lenders of NCML Sonepat Private Limited Ncml Varanasi Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL ProvCARE A+ Reaffirmed (SO)# (Enhanced from Rs.16.50 Cr)/#-The Prov rating is based on proposed credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from NCML to the lenders of NCML Varanasi Private Limited Nilkamal Bito Storage Systems Pvt Ltd Fund Based- LT- CC CARE A 140 Reaffirmed Nilkamal Ltd Fund Based-LT-TL - - Withdrawal Nilkamal Ltd Fund Based- LT- CC CARE AA 1750 Reaffirmed Nvr Mahasolar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2470 Assigned Pasupati Aquatics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Assigned Pasupati Aquatics Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 75 Assigned A4+ Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 161000 Reaffirmed Programme for FY-13 Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 86740 Reaffirmed Programme for FY-14 Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT debt CARE AAA 38000 Reaffirmed instruments – Subordinate debt for FY-14 Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 428350 Reaffirmed Programme for FY-15 Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 171620 Reaffirmed Programme for FY-16 Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 411150 Reaffirmed Programme for FY-17 Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 310000 Reaffirmed Programme for FY-18 Prism Design And Tooling Technology PvLT Bk Fac – TL CARE BB- 40 Assigned Ltd Prism Design And Tooling Technology PvLT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB- 70 Assigned Ltd Based) Punjab And Sind Bank Basel III CARE A+ 10000 Reaffirmed Compliant Tier I Bonds Punjab And Sind Bank Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA 8750 Reaffirmed Punjab And Sind Bank Tier II Bonds CARE AA 10000 Reaffirmed (Basel-III) Punjab National Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE AA 21630 Reaffirmed (reduced from 2,663crs) Punjab National Bank Upper Tier II BondsCARE AA 90000 Reaffirmed (reduced from 9500crs) Punjab National Bank Basel III CARE AA- 15000 Reaffirmed Compliant Perpetual Tier I Bonds Punjab National Bank Infrastructure CARE AA+ 50000 Reaffirmed Bonds Punjab National Bank Basel III CARE AA+ 20000 Reaffirmed Compliant Tier II Bonds Pyramid Finserve Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Royale Marine Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 24.4 Assigned Royale Marine Impex Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 66.6 Assigned A4+ Saket City Hospital Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2854.4 Assigned Salas Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 94.4 Assigned Sheetal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 800 Reaffirmed Shivshakti Sealink Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 100 Reaffirmed A4 (enhanced from 5crs) Shri Balaji Industrial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 722.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 44.71crs) Shri Balaji Industrial Products Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 610 Reaffirmed A3+ Shrinet And Shandilya Construction PvtLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Smita Conductors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 220 Reaffirmed Sri Kannapiran Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 95 Assigned Sri Laxmi Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Assigned Sri Shakthi Refineries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 84 Reaffirmed (reduced from 10crs) Success Exim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Reaffirmed Swastik Copper Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Reaffirmed Swim Ceramic LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 75.5 Assigned The Sandesh Ltd Long- Term Bk Fac CARE AA 600 Reaffirmed The South Indian Bank Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCARE A+ 2000 Reaffirmed The South Indian Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CARE A+ 3000 Reaffirmed (Basel III Compliant)# #Tier II Bonds under Basel III are characterised by a Point of Non-Viability (PONV) trigger due to which the investor may suffer a loss of principal. PONV will be determined by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is a point at which the bank may no longer remain a going concern on its own unless appropriate measures are taken to revive its operations and thus, enable it to continue as a going concern. In addition, the difficulties faced by a bank should be such that these are likely to result in financial losses and raising the Common Equity Tier I capital of the bank should be considered as the most appropriate way to prevent the bank from turning non-viable. The South Indian Bank Ltd Proposed Tier II CARE A+ 5000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Basel III Compliant)# #Tier II Bonds under Basel III are characterised by a Point of Non-Viability (PONV) trigger due to which the investor may suffer a loss of principal. PONV will be determined by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is a point at which the bank may no longer remain a going concern on its own unless appropriate measures are taken to revive its operations and thus, enable it to continue as a going concern. In addition, the difficulties faced by a bank should be such that these are likely to result in financial losses and raising the Common Equity Tier I capital of the bank should be considered as the most appropriate way to prevent the bank from turning non-viable. Trf Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2889.8 Reaffirmed Trf Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 13230 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 Ujaas Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 984.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.108.64 crore) Ujaas Energy Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 850 Reaffirmed A3+ Ujjwal Granites Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20 Assigned Usha Impex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Reaffirmed Veritas Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1000 Assigned Veritas Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed CARE BBB- 500 Assigned Nonconvertible Debentures Waaneep Solar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2377.6 Revised from CARE BBB+(SO) (reduced from 254.20crs) Walwhan Solar Bh Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac% CARE AA- (SO) 1400 Assigned % Credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Walwhan Renewable Energy Limited (WREL) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 