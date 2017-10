CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 13

Sep 13 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 12, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accent Microcell Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 75 Assigned Compuage Infocom Ltd ST Bk Fac (NFB) CARE A2+ 4800.5 Reaffirmed Cords Cable Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 202.5 Reaffirmed Ecl Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Co. LtdCP CARE A1+ (SO) 3000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd CP CARE A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 3,500 crore) Edelweiss Custodial Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 1000 crore) Edelweiss Finance & Investments Ltd CP CARE A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 1000 crore) Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd CP CARE A1+ 63500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.500 crore) Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Securities Ltd CP CARE A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Hdb Financial Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 75000 Reaffirmed Honour Lab Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1450 Reaffirmed India Sign Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 70 Assigned Infinity Infratech ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6 - Issuer Not Cooperating Narayani Flour Mill ST Bk Fac CARE A4 54 Assigned Operational Energy Group India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 80 Reaffirmed Sms Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 508.3 Reaffirmed Vitrag Foam Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 91.8 - Issuer Not Cooperating Welspun Corp Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 56000 Reaffirmed Welspun Corp Ltd CP CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Compuage Infocom Ltd Medium Term Fixed CARE A-(FD) 400 Assigned Deposits Proposed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accent Microcell Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 137.4 Assigned Accent Microcell Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 112.5 Assigned Balaji Industries LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Compuage Infocom Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE A- 2005 Reaffirmed Cords Cable Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 460 Revised from CARE BBB- Cords Cable Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 1520 Revised from A3 CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Ecl Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 127250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 5200 crore) Ecl Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA 25577 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.4325 crore) Ecl Finance Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE AA 14000 Reaffirmed Ecl Finance Ltd Retail Bonds CARE AA 9425.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.1300 crore) Ecl Finance Ltd Principal CARE PP-MLD AA 7875.4 Reaffirmed protected Marketlinked Debenture (reduced from Rs.1300 crore) Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Co. LtdNCD CARE AA (SO) 1000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Co. LtdNCD CARE AA- (SO) 300 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Co. LtdNCD CARE AA- (SO) 370 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Co. LtdLT Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 1597.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.180 crore) Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Co. LtdLT Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 2200 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Co. LtdPrincipal CARE PP-MLD AA 7000 Reaffirmed Protected Market (SO) Linked Debentures (PP-MLD) Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd NCD CARE AA 10750 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.1,100 crore) Edelweiss Finance & Investments Ltd NCD CARE AA 1500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance & Investments Ltd Principal CARE PP-MLD- AA3078.3 Reaffirmed protected Marketlinked Debenture (reduced from Rs.500 crore) Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd NCD CARE AA 3365 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 650 crore) Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 18500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.1,350 crore) Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA 6650 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.200 crore) Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE AA 3000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.100 crore) Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Retail Bonds CARE AA 5000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA(SO)* 710 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.250 crore) Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA 9500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.450 crore) Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE AA 3000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.100 crore) Gajraj Hotel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 180.3 - Issuer Not Cooperating Hdb Financial Services Ltd NCD CARE AAA 238438 Reaffirmed Hdb Financial Services Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Hdb Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 165000 Reaffirmed Honour Lab Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4218.9 Reaffirmed Hotel Deepali LT Bk Fac CARE BB 104.3 Assigned Ifci Ltd CP - - Withdrawn India Sign Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 80 Assigned Infinity Infratech LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 49.1 - Issuer Not Cooperating Interjewel Designs Long/ST Bk Fac (FB)CARE D 360 Revised from CARE C / CARE A4 Interjewel Designs Long/ST Bk Fac- CARE D 5 Revised from Non-Fund Based CARE C / CARE A4 Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed Mozart Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 125 Assigned Narayani Flour Mill LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 12 Assigned Nrss Xxxi (B) Transmission Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE AAA(SO) 6800 Assigned Operational Energy Group India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 170 Reaffirmed P T Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 9 CR) Signet Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1513.9 - Issuer Not Cooperating Signet Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 2100 - A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Sms Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1747.6 Reaffirmed Sociedade De Fomento Industrial Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 875 Assigned Ltd Soni Ginning Factory LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned South Ganga Waters Technologies Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 265 Assigned Ltd Urjankur Shree Datta Power Co. Ltd LT-Fund based- Bk CARE A 200 Placed on Fac (CC) Credit Watch with developing implications Urjankur Shree Datta Power Co. Ltd LT-Fund Based-Bk CARE A 817.2 Placed on Fac (TL) Credit Watch with developing implications Vitrag Foam Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 43.5 - Issuer Not Cooperating Vkt Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 900 Revised from CARE BB+ Welspun Corp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 4015 Reaffirmed Welspun Corp Ltd NCD CARE AA- 9940 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.