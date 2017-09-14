CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 14

Sep 14 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 13, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Caprihans India Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A2+ 202.5 Reaffirmed Gokul Hi Fashion ST Bk Fac CARE A4 125 Reaffirmed Jindal Agro Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 370 Reaffirmed Jindal Drilling And Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1000 Revised from CARE A1 Kurseong Computer Sales Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Medicare Environmental Management Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ (SO) 20 Revised from Ltd CARE A3 (SO) Pitti Laminations Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1516.4 Reaffirmed reduced from 179.64 CR Pushpdeep Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 500 Reaffirmed Raipur Power And Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 220 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 4 crore Tathya Texfab Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Caprihans India Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /A2+ 10 Reaffirmed (FB) Delhi Msw Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 1915.8 Revised from CARE BBB- (SO) reduced from 199.51 CR Dish Infra Services Pvt. Ltd NCD CARE A+ (SO) 2000 Assigned Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Dish TV India Ltd Fuletra Agro Food LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 37.5 Assigned Fuletra Agro Food Bk Fac CARE B+ /A4 50 Assigned Hi-Tech Systems & Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1062.9 Reaffirmed enhanced from 41 CR Hi-Tech Systems & Services Ltd Bk Fac CARE A- /A2+ 475 Reaffirmed reduced from 60 CR Hyderabad Integrated Msw Ltd LT Bk Fac (i) CARE BBB+ (SO) 2183.9 Revised from CARE BBB- (SO) reduced from 220.92 CR Hyderabad Integrated Msw Ltd LT Bk Fac (ii) CARE BBB+ (SO) 499.4 Revised from Provisional CARE BBB- reduced from 50 CR Jindal Agro Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 85 Revised from CARE B+ Jindal Drilling And Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 200 Revised from CARE A Ksh Distriparks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 965.4 Reaffirmed Rating put under credit watch Kurseong Computer Sales Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Assigned Medicare Environmental Management Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 282.5 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB- (SO) Navras Sthapatya Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned Pitti Laminations Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1695.3 Reaffirmed enhanced from 102.71 CR Pushpdeep Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Raipur Power And Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3326.5 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 21 crore Siddharth Oils LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Anjaneya Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 348 Revised from CARE B Sri Balaji Trading Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Issuer Not Cooperating Tathya Texfab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 116.9 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)