#Company News
September 14, 2017 / 3:58 AM / a month ago

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 14

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

    Sep 14 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of September 13, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING        AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                       (RS.MLN)
-------                               ----------         ------        -------  ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Caprihans India Ltd                   ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A2+       202.5   Reaffirmed
Gokul Hi Fashion                      ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        125     Reaffirmed
Jindal Agro Mills Pvt Ltd             ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        370     Reaffirmed
Jindal Drilling And Industries Ltd    ST Bk Fac          CARE A2+       1000    Revised from
                                                                                CARE A1
Kurseong Computer Sales Pvt Ltd       ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        10      Assigned
Medicare Environmental Management Pvt ST Bk Fac          CARE A3+ (SO)  20      Revised from
Ltd                                                                             CARE A3 (SO)
Pitti Laminations Ltd                 ST Bk Fac          CARE A2+       1516.4  Reaffirmed
reduced from 179.64 CR
Pushpdeep Infrastructure Pvt Ltd      ST Bk Fac          CARE A3        500     Reaffirmed
Raipur Power And Steel Ltd            ST Bk Fac          CARE A3+       220     Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs. 4 crore
Tathya Texfab Pvt Ltd                 ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        1.5     Assigned

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Caprihans India Ltd                   Long/ST Bk Fac     CARE A- /A2+   10      Reaffirmed
                                      (FB)
Delhi Msw Solutions Ltd               LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB+ (SO) 1915.8  Revised from
                                                                                CARE BBB- (SO)
reduced from 199.51 CR
Dish Infra Services Pvt. Ltd          NCD                CARE A+ (SO)   2000    Assigned
Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Dish TV India Ltd
Fuletra Agro Food                     LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        37.5    Assigned
Fuletra Agro Food                     Bk Fac             CARE B+ /A4    50      Assigned
Hi-Tech Systems & Services Ltd        LT Bk Fac          CARE A-        1062.9  Reaffirmed
enhanced from 41 CR
Hi-Tech Systems & Services Ltd        Bk Fac             CARE A- /A2+   475     Reaffirmed
reduced from 60 CR
Hyderabad Integrated Msw Ltd          LT Bk Fac (i)      CARE BBB+ (SO) 2183.9  Revised from
                                                                                CARE BBB- (SO)
reduced from 220.92 CR
Hyderabad Integrated Msw Ltd          LT Bk Fac (ii)     CARE BBB+ (SO) 499.4   Revised from
                                                                                Provisional
                                                                                CARE BBB-
reduced from 50 CR
Jindal Agro Mills Pvt Ltd             LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       85      Revised from
                                                                                CARE B+
Jindal Drilling And Industries Ltd    LT Bk Fac          CARE A-        200     Revised from
                                                                                CARE A
Ksh Distriparks Pvt Ltd               LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB-      965.4   Reaffirmed
Rating put under credit watch
Kurseong Computer Sales Pvt Ltd       LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        80      Assigned
Medicare Environmental Management Pvt LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB+ (SO) 282.5   Revised from
Ltd                                                                             CARE BBB- (SO)
Navras Sthapatya Llp                  LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       150     Assigned
Pitti Laminations Ltd                 LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB+      1695.3  Reaffirmed
enhanced from 102.71 CR
Pushpdeep Infrastructure Pvt Ltd      LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB-      100     Reaffirmed
Raipur Power And Steel Ltd            LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB       3326.5  Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs. 21 crore
Siddharth Oils                        LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        60
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Anjaneya Agrotech Pvt Ltd         LT Bk Fac          CARE D         348     Revised from
                                                                                CARE B
Sri Balaji Trading Corporation        LT Bk Fac          CARE B         60
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tathya Texfab Pvt Ltd                 LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        116.9   Assigned


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

