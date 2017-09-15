CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 15

Sep 15 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 14, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahimsa Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Aym Syntex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 2310 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.206.00 crore) Aym Syntex Ltd CP CARE A1 250 Reaffirmed Gemini Edibles & Fats India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 3810 Reaffirmed J.J.Glastronics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 260 Reaffirmed Jk Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Jk Cement Ltd CP (CP)* CARE A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed *carved out of working-capital limits Krishi Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Lloyds Engineering Corporation Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4 68 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahimsa Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 30 Reaffirmed (reduced from 4.79crs) Ahimsa Industries Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 70 Reaffirmed A4+ Asian Hotels (North) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2550 Revised from CARE BB Aym Syntex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1993.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 196.93 crore) Aym Syntex Ltd NCD CARE A 250 Reaffirmed Dish Infra Services Pvt. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE 18335.3 Reaffirmed A+(SO)/CARE A1+(SO)* (enhanced from 1633.53CRS)*Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Dish TV India Ltd Gautambudh Cars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 Assigned Gemini Edibles & Fats India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 360 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 37crs) Gp Wind (Jangi) Pvt Ltd Proposed CARE AA-(SO) 3000 Assigned Debentures-NCD @ @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable sponsor support undertaking from Genting Energy Limited and Letter of Comfort from Genting Berhad. Hari Krishna Chaudhary Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 62 Assigned J.J.Glastronics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 5crs) J.K. Cement Works (Fujairah) Fzc LT Bk Fac CARE AA (SO) 5635.8 Revised from CARE AA-(SO) (reduced from 619.67CRS) Jk Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 20310.6 Revised from CARE AA- (reduced from 2155.74CRS) Jk Cement Ltd LT NCDs (NCD) CARE AA 6650 Revised from (Aggregate) CARE AA- Jk Cement Ltd Proposed LT CARE AA 500 Revised from NonConvertible CARE AA- Debentures Kanachur Islamic Education Trust LT Bk Fac CARE B 1400 Assigned Krishi Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Assigned Krishna Cotton LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 85 Assigned Lloyds Engineering Corporation Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB 62 Revised from CARE BB+ Lloyds Engineering Corporation Pvt LtdLT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 120 Revised from A4 CARE BB+/Reaffirmed Nand Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65 Assigned Popular Scooters Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Assigned Shivam Jewels Bk Fac-FB - LT/ CARE BBB /CARE 405 Reaffirmed STCC/Packing CreditA3 Sintex Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 37499.2 Reaffirmed Sintex Industries Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A17250 Reaffirmed Sri Laxmi Narasimha Rice Industry LT Bk Fac CARE D 60 Revised from CARE B Toyo Engineering India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 22270 Reaffirmed A1+ Trinity Landmark Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2500 Reaffirmed Vrushvik Entertainment Pvt Ltd Proposed Non - ProvCARE A 10000 Assigned Convertible Debentures Zee Media Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL ProvCARE A 4000 Assigned Zee Media Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac – Fund ProvCARE A 1000 Assigned Based -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)