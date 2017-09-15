FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 15
#Company News
September 15, 2017 / 5:06 AM / a month ago

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 15

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

    Sep 15 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of September 14, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING        AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                       (RS.MLN)
-------                               ----------         ------        -------  ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ahimsa Industries Ltd                 ST Bk Fac          CARE A4+       50      Reaffirmed
Aym Syntex Ltd                        ST Bk Fac          CARE A1        2310    Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.206.00 crore)
Aym Syntex Ltd                        CP                 CARE A1        250     Reaffirmed

Gemini Edibles & Fats India Pvt Ltd   ST Bk Fac          CARE A2+       3810    Reaffirmed
J.J.Glastronics Pvt Ltd               ST Bk Fac          CARE A4+       260     Reaffirmed
Jk Cement Ltd                         ST Bk Fac          CARE A1+       3000    Reaffirmed
Jk Cement Ltd                         CP (CP)*           CARE A1+       1500    Reaffirmed
*carved out of working-capital limits
Krishi Constructions Pvt Ltd          ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        50      Assigned
Lloyds Engineering Corporation Pvt LtdST Bk Fac          CARE A4        68      Reaffirmed

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ahimsa Industries Ltd                 LT Bk Fac          CARE BB+       30      Reaffirmed
(reduced from 4.79crs)
Ahimsa Industries Ltd                 LT/ ST Bk Fac      CARE BB+ /CARE 70      Reaffirmed
                                                         A4+
Asian Hotels (North) Ltd              LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB-      2550    Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB
Aym Syntex Ltd                        LT Bk Fac          CARE A         1993.6  Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 196.93 crore)
Aym Syntex Ltd                        NCD                CARE A         250     Reaffirmed
Dish Infra Services Pvt. Ltd          LT/ST Bk Fac       CARE           18335.3 Reaffirmed
                                                         A+(SO)/CARE
                                                         A1+(SO)*
(enhanced from 1633.53CRS)*Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Dish
TV India Ltd
Gautambudh Cars Pvt Ltd               LT Bk Fac          CARE B         150     Assigned
Gemini Edibles & Fats India Pvt Ltd   LT Bk Fac          CARE A-        360     Reaffirmed
(Reduced from 37crs)
Gp Wind (Jangi) Pvt Ltd               Proposed           CARE AA-(SO)   3000    Assigned
                                      Debentures-NCD @
@ backed by unconditional and irrevocable sponsor support undertaking from Genting Energy
Limited and Letter of Comfort from Genting Berhad.
Hari Krishna Chaudhary Foundation     LT Bk Fac          CARE BB+       62      Assigned
J.J.Glastronics Pvt Ltd               LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        60      Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 5crs)
J.K. Cement Works (Fujairah) Fzc      LT Bk Fac          CARE AA (SO)   5635.8  Revised from
                                                                                CARE AA-(SO)
(reduced from 619.67CRS)
Jk Cement Ltd                         LT Bk Fac          CARE AA        20310.6 Revised from
                                                                                CARE AA-
(reduced from 2155.74CRS)
Jk Cement Ltd                         LT NCDs (NCD)      CARE AA        6650    Revised from
                                      (Aggregate)                               CARE AA-
Jk Cement Ltd                         Proposed LT        CARE AA        500     Revised from
                                      NonConvertible                            CARE AA-
                                      Debentures
Kanachur Islamic Education Trust      LT Bk Fac          CARE B         1400    Assigned
Krishi Constructions Pvt Ltd          LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        30      Assigned
Krishna Cotton                        LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        85      Assigned
Lloyds Engineering Corporation Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac          CARE BB        62      Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB+
Lloyds Engineering Corporation Pvt LtdLT/ST Bk Fac       CARE BB /CARE  120     Revised from
                                                         A4                     CARE
                                                                                BB+/Reaffirmed
Nand Enterprise                       LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        65      Assigned
Popular Scooters Pvt Ltd              LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        90      Assigned
Shivam Jewels                         Bk Fac-FB - LT/    CARE BBB /CARE 405     Reaffirmed
                                      STCC/Packing CreditA3
Sintex Industries Ltd                 LT Bk Fac          CARE A         37499.2 Reaffirmed
Sintex Industries Ltd                 Long/ST Bk Fac     CARE A /CARE A17250    Reaffirmed
Sri Laxmi Narasimha Rice Industry     LT Bk Fac          CARE D         60      Revised from
                                                                                CARE B
Toyo Engineering India Pvt Ltd        LT/ST Bk Fac       CARE A+/CARE   22270   Reaffirmed
                                                         A1+
Trinity Landmark Llp                  LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB-      2500    Reaffirmed
Vrushvik Entertainment Pvt Ltd        Proposed Non -     ProvCARE A     10000   Assigned
                                      Convertible
                                      Debentures
Zee Media Corporation Ltd             LT Bk Fac - TL     ProvCARE A     4000    Assigned
Zee Media Corporation Ltd             LT Bk Fac – Fund   ProvCARE A     1000    Assigned
                                      Based
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

