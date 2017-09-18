CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 18

Sep 18 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 15, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Eagle Hunter Solutions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 76.6 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 2 crores) Gainup Industries India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed (increased from 5 CR) Hisar Metal Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 300 Revised from CARE A4 Jindal Stainless Steelway Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 850 Revised from CARE A3 (Reduced from 90.00 CR) Kaniska Garments ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Magnum Aviation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 135 Revised from CARE A4 Sahota Papers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 6 Reaffirmed Sar Denim Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Sengupta Motors ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12 Assigned Sharma Construction Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sri Savitr Solar Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 115 Assigned The India Cements Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 5493.1 Reaffirmed The India Cements Ltd CP CARE A1 2500 Reaffirmed Tuaman Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 160 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adya Bhawan Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 59.1 Assigned B. Samyakk Agri Cottons LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Reaffirmed Baba Bhubaneswar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 81.3 Assigned Best Finance Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 600 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 25 CR) Dynamic Realty Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 290 Assigned Eagle Hunter Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 140 Revised from CARE BB- Gainup Industries India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 710 Reaffirmed (increased from 20 CR) Hariom Aquaculture Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 137 Revised from CARE BB- (Enhanced from 8 CR) Hisar Metal Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Revised from CARE BB Jainco Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Assigned Jainco Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 450 Assigned A4+ Jindal Stainless Steelway Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) - - Withdrawn Jindal Stainless Steelway Ltd LT Bk Fac* (TL) - - Withdrawn *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Nalwa Sons Investments Limited Jindal Stainless Steelway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 900 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 90.97 CR) Jyoti Plastic Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 105 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Jyoti Plastic Works Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 45 - A4+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Kaniska Garments LT Bk Fac CARE BB 108 Assigned Kirpa Ram Dairy Pvt Ltd LT Bk FacTL - - Withdrawn Kirpa Ram Dairy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE BB- 150 Reaffirmed Magnum Aviation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 95 Revised from CARE BB Mahestala Agro Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 173 Assigned Pee Kay Shuttering House LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn S. Sagar Enterprise LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 100 Revised from A4+ CARE BB / CARE A4 Sahota Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 48 Reaffirmed Sar Denim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 466 Assigned Sengupta Motors LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 58 Assigned Sharma Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shirish Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 133.5 Assigned Shree Balaji Steel LT Bk Fac CARE D 48 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Based on Best Available Information Sree Shiva Ginning And Pressing LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 69.7 Revised from CARE B+ (Enhanced from 6.70 CR) Sri Kaveri Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 155.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 15.90 CR) Sri Savitr Solar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 285 Assigned The India Cements Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 26662.1 Revised from CARE A- The India Cements Ltd NCD CARE A 1500 Revised from CARE A- Tuaman Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 90 Assigned Vishavkarma Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 97.3 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Zears Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 250 Revised from CARE BB- (Issuer Not Cooperating) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.