CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 19

Sep 19 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 18, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agnibina Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.9 Reaffirmed Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd ST Debt CARE A1+ 2000 Placed on credit watch with developing implications Christy Friedgram Industry ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Assigned Hira Ferro Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Revised from CARE A4+ Harso Steels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 111.8 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Jrd Denims Ltd ST Bk Fac (BG) CARE A4+ 70 Assigned Kei Industries Ltd CP* CARE A2+ 300 Reaffirmed Kei Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A- 5135.9 Reaffirmed Kishan Lal Agrawal Contractor ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Assigned P.C. Thomas & Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Assigned Pavansut Paper Mill Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7 Reaffirmed S&Ib Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 401.4 Assigned S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd CP (CP) Issue^ CARE A1+(SO) 6500 Reaffirmed S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed CP issue^ CARE A1+(SO) 1600 Reaffirmed ^ credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional, irrevocable and revolving DSRA Guarantee provided by Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Ltd (SPCPL, rated CARE AA+, Stable) Sms Lifesciences India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 250 Assigned Topsun Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 7 Reaffirmed Vidyuth Control Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 93 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kei Industries Ltd FD CARE A-(FD) 50 Reaffirmed Small Industries Development Bank Of FD CARE AAA(FD) 70000 Reaffirmed India (enhanced from Rs.5,000 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agnibina Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 67.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 9.20 CR) Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd NCD CARE A+ 4000 Placed on credit watch with developing implications Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /A1+ 65000 Placed on credit watch with developing implications Bhira Investments Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE AA(SO) 3300 Reaffirmed % Credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from The Tata Power Company Limited. Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150.3 Reaffirmed Christy Friedgram Industry LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 100 Assigned Foodworld Supermarkets Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 800 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 60 crore) Happy Home Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3852 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Harso Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 148.2 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Hira Ferro Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 106.6 Revised from CARE BB+ (reduced from Rs. 15.24 crore) Hira Ferro Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB- 310 Revised from Based) CARE BB+ Jrd Denims Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB+ 850 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 50 CR) Jrd Denims Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE BB+ 200 Assigned Kei Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A2+ 8900 Reaffirmed Khopoli Investments Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA(SO) 1640 Assigned Kishan Lal Agrawal Contractor LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 45 Assigned Mep Nagpur Ring Road 1 Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB-(SO) 1530 Assigned based) Nufab Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 58 Assigned P.C. Thomas & Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Assigned Pavansut Paper Mill Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 112.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 9.50 CR) Reliance Sibur Elastomers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (nonFBL) CARE AAA 6000 Assigned - LOC S&Ib Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 264.6 Assigned Sadashiva Oil Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65 Assigned Shiv Shakti Ginning And Pressing Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 250 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Lalita LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 35 Assigned Shree Lalita LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 40 Assigned A4+ Shri Ram Finance Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 581 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 40 CR) Sia Developers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 170 Revised from CARE BBB- (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sms Lifesciences India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 195 Assigned Sms Lifesciences India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 300 Assigned /CARE A2 Topsun Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 859 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.71.72 crore) Umachi Foods & Commodities Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 90 Assigned Vidyuth Control Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 55 Assigned Vinayak Oil & Fats Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 75 Assigned Vinayak Oil & Fats Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A3 75 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)