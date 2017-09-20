CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 20

Sep 20 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 19, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amarnath Aggarwal Constructions Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Brawn Globus Turnkey Solutions Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned C.Kari Gowda ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Ceinsys Tech Ltd ST – Non-FB Fac CARE A3 600 Reaffirmed Escorts Heart And Super Speciality ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 150 Assigned Hospital Ltd (Overdraft) Fortis Health Management Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 70 Assigned Gmr Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7308.3 Revised from CARE A3 Global Energy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Fund CARE D 350 Revised from based) CARE A3 Global Energy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 1650 Revised from (Non-fund based) CARE A3 Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.100.0 crore) Kag Granito Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Assigned Mantena Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 500 Revised from CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.21 crore) Northern Power Erectors Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Samay Project Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 102 Assigned Sharma Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Issuer not Cooperating Vadera Tradelink Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Vivanta Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 16 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo Techno Equipments Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Apollo Techno Equipments Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Brawn Globus Turnkey Solutions Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 40 Assigned Brookefields Real Estates And ProjectsLT Bk FacProposed CARE A- 9000 Assigned Pvt Ltd C.Kari Gowda LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 38 Assigned Capital First Home Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Capital First Home Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 1000 Assigned Ceinsys Tech Ltd LT Bk FacTL CARE BBB- 95 Reaffirmed Ceinsys Tech Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB Fac CARE BBB- 705 Reaffirmed Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals LT Instruments-NCD CARE AA- 2500 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Dina Iron & Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 295 Reaffirmed Gmr Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 25539.8 Revised from CARE BBB- Gmr Infrastructure Ltd NCD issue CARE BB 6800 Revised from CARE BBB- Gujarat State Energy Generation Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Gujarat State Energy Generation Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Gujarat State Energy Generation Ltd Long /ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Hitkari Gram Udyog Sangh LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Issuer not Cooperating Innovation Trust I Series A PTC CARE AAA 2880 Reaffirmed Irb Invit Fund LT Bk Fac – CARE AAA 15500 Assigned Proposed TL Irb Invit Fund Issuer Rating^ CARE AAA (Is) - Reaffirmed ^ The rating is subject to the Trust s debt exposure not exceeding Rs.1550 crore. Kag Granito Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 264 Assigned Kinglike Retail Ventures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 160 Assigned Leitwind Shriram Manufacturing Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE D 4708.6 Assigned Leitwind Shriram Manufacturing Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE D 1620.1 Assigned Mantena Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1300 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from Rs.43 crore) Mantena Constructions Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 1700 Revised from A2 CARE BBB / CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.26 crore) Northern Power Erectors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 140 Reaffirmed Plastomatic Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 83.4 Assigned Radiant Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ltd Rangotsav Sarees Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 230 Revised from CARE BB Issuer Not Cooperating Real Value Ventures Pvt Ltd NCDs Issue I CARE B+ 1400 Revised from CARE BB- Real Value Ventures Pvt Ltd NCDs Issue II CARE B+ 290 Revised from CARE BB- Real Value Ventures Pvt Ltd NCDs Issue III CARE B+ 270 Revised from CARE BB- Real Value Ventures Pvt Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE B+ 160 Assigned Issue IV Samay Project Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 6 Assigned Shambhunath Hotel & Banquet LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Assigned Sharma Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 5 Issuer not Cooperating Shreerangam Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Vadera Tradelink Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Assigned Vidres India Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A1350 Assigned Vivanta Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 12.6 Assigned Vivanta Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 20 Assigned A4 Voyants Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 30 Assigned Voyants Solutions Pvt Ltd LT/Shortterm Bk FacCARE BBB+ 800 Assigned /CARE A3+ Water Valley Resort Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)