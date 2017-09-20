FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Company News
September 20, 2017 / 6:43 AM / in a month

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 20

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

    Sep 20 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of September 19, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING        AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                       (RS.MLN)
-------                               ----------         ------        -------  ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amarnath Aggarwal Constructions Pvt   ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        100     Assigned
Brawn Globus Turnkey Solutions Pvt LtdST Bk Fac          CARE A4        60      Assigned
C.Kari Gowda                          ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        70      Assigned
Ceinsys Tech Ltd                      ST – Non-FB Fac    CARE A3        600     Reaffirmed

Escorts Heart And Super Speciality    ST Bk Fac          CARE A1+       150     Assigned
Hospital Ltd                          (Overdraft)
Fortis Health Management Ltd          ST Bk Fac          CARE A1+       70      Assigned
Gmr Infrastructure Ltd                ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        7308.3  Revised from
                                                                                CARE A3
Global Energy Pvt Ltd                 ST Bk Fac (Fund    CARE D         350     Revised from
                                      based)                                    CARE A3
Global Energy Pvt Ltd                 ST Bk Fac          CARE D         1650    Revised from
                                      (Non-fund based)                          CARE A3
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd       CP Issue           CARE A1+       1500    Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.100.0 crore)
Kag Granito Llp                       ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        35      Assigned
Mantena Constructions Pvt Ltd         ST Bk Fac          CARE A2        500     Revised from
                                                                                CARE A3
(enhanced from Rs.21 crore)
Northern Power Erectors Ltd           ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        40      Reaffirmed
Samay Project Services Pvt Ltd        ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        102     Assigned
Sharma Construction                   ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        55      Issuer not
                                                                                Cooperating
Vadera Tradelink Pvt Ltd              ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        30      Assigned
Vivanta Ceramic Pvt Ltd               ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        16      Assigned

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Apollo Techno Equipments Ltd          LT Bk Fac          -              -       Withdrawn
Apollo Techno Equipments Ltd          ST Bk Fac          -              -       Withdrawn
Brawn Globus Turnkey Solutions Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac          CARE BB+       40      Assigned
Brookefields Real Estates And ProjectsLT Bk FacProposed  CARE A-        9000    Assigned
Pvt Ltd
C.Kari Gowda                          LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       38      Assigned
Capital First Home Finance Ltd        NCD                CARE AA+       1000    Reaffirmed
Capital First Home Finance Ltd        NCD                CARE AA+       1000    Assigned
Ceinsys Tech Ltd                      LT Bk FacTL        CARE BBB-      95      Reaffirmed
Ceinsys Tech Ltd                      LT Bk Fac - FB Fac CARE BBB-      705     Reaffirmed
Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals LT Instruments-NCD CARE AA-       2500    Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
Dina Iron & Steel Ltd                 LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        295     Reaffirmed
Gmr Infrastructure Ltd                LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        25539.8 Revised from
                                                                                CARE BBB-
Gmr Infrastructure Ltd                NCD issue          CARE BB        6800    Revised from
                                                                                CARE BBB-
Gujarat State Energy Generation Ltd   LT Bk Fac          -              -       Withdrawn
Gujarat State Energy Generation Ltd   ST Bk Fac          -              -       Withdrawn
Gujarat State Energy Generation Ltd   Long /ST Bk Fac    -              -       Withdrawn
Hitkari Gram Udyog Sangh              LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        60      Issuer not
                                                                                Cooperating
Innovation Trust I                    Series A PTC       CARE AAA       2880    Reaffirmed
Irb Invit Fund                        LT Bk Fac –        CARE AAA       15500   Assigned
                                      Proposed TL
Irb Invit Fund                        Issuer Rating^     CARE AAA (Is)  -       Reaffirmed
^ The rating is subject to the Trust s debt exposure not exceeding Rs.1550 crore.
Kag Granito Llp                       LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       264     Assigned
Kinglike Retail Ventures Pvt Ltd      LT Bk Fac          CARE B         160     Assigned
Leitwind Shriram Manufacturing Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac          CARE D         4708.6  Assigned
Leitwind Shriram Manufacturing Pvt LtdST Bk Fac          CARE D         1620.1  Assigned
Mantena Constructions Pvt Ltd         LT Bk Fac          CARE A-        1300    Revised from
                                                                                CARE BBB
(enhanced from Rs.43 crore)
Mantena Constructions Pvt Ltd         LT/ST Bk Fac       CARE A- /CARE  1700    Revised from
                                                         A2                     CARE BBB /
                                                                                CARE A3
(enhanced from Rs.26 crore)
Northern Power Erectors Ltd           LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        140     Reaffirmed
Plastomatic Industries                LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       83.4    Assigned
Radiant Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd    LT/ ST Bk Fac      -              -       Withdrawn
Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam LT Bk Fac          -              -       Withdrawn
Ltd
Rangotsav Sarees Pvt. Ltd             LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        230     Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Real Value Ventures Pvt Ltd           NCDs Issue I       CARE B+        1400    Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB-
Real Value Ventures Pvt Ltd           NCDs Issue II      CARE B+        290     Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB-
Real Value Ventures Pvt Ltd           NCDs Issue III     CARE B+        270     Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB-
Real Value Ventures Pvt Ltd           Proposed NCDs      CARE B+        160     Assigned
                                      Issue IV
Samay Project Services Pvt Ltd        LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        6       Assigned
Shambhunath Hotel & Banquet           LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        90      Assigned
Sharma Construction                   LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       5       Issuer not
                                                                                Cooperating
Shreerangam Packaging Pvt Ltd         LT Bk Fac          -              -       Withdrawn
Vadera Tradelink Pvt Ltd              LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       120     Assigned
Vidres India Ceramics Pvt Ltd         LT / ST Bk Fac     CARE A /CARE A1350     Assigned
Vivanta Ceramic Pvt Ltd               LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       12.6    Assigned
Vivanta Ceramic Pvt Ltd               LT / ST Bk Fac     CARE BB- /CARE 20      Assigned
                                                         A4
Voyants Solutions Pvt Ltd             LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB+      30      Assigned
Voyants Solutions Pvt Ltd             LT/Shortterm Bk FacCARE BBB+      800     Assigned
                                                         /CARE A3+
Water Valley Resort Pvt Ltd           LT Bk Fac          -              -       Withdrawn


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

