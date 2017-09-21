CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 21

Sep 21 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 20, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 570 Revised from CARE A1 Chintpurni Steel Pvt Ltd LT/Short- term Bk CARE A4+ 15 Issuer not Fac Cooperating Future Retail Ltd CP (carved out of CARE A1+ 6500 Reaffirmed working capital limits) Future Retail Ltd CP (Standalone)^ CARE A1+ 4500 Reaffirmed ^ As per undertaking submitted by FRL the outstanding CP including working capital borrowings will not exceed lower of the sanctioned working capital limits Hi Technocrats Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 14crs) Kothari Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 14955 Reaffirmed Kpl Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A2+(SO) 3150 Reaffirmed *backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Kothari Products Limited (KPL; rated CARE A- and CARE A2+ ) Kpl Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac ProvCARE 1850 Reaffirmed (Proposed)@ A2+(SO) @rating for the proposed facilities is “Provisional” and will be confirmed upon the execution of the corporate guarantee and submission of requisite documents to the satisfaction of CARE. Marutii Quality Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Mehadia And Sons C And F Division ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Reaffirmed Naresh Kumar & Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Packaging Solutions ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Issuer not Cooperating Panacea Biotec Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 619.7 Revised from CARE A4 Pooja Plasto Colours Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Issuer not Cooperating Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST instruments – CARE A1+ 200000 Reaffirmed Market Borrowing Programme (FY18) (reduced from 36,000) R.J Tradelinks ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Reaffirmed S.P. Automobiles ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Issuer not Cooperating Sagar Manufacturers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 30.4 Reaffirmed Se Forge Ltd ST Bk facility – CARE A3+ 960 Reaffirmed Non Fund based working capital limits Shri Arunachaleswarar Tex ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Vennar Ceramics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 (SO) 40 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1.00crs) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B.K.Polimex India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 200 Reaffirmed A4 Bajaj Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 25783.5 Revised from CARE A Bhanushri Realities LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 136 Assigned Chintpurni Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 335 Issuer not Cooperating Emf Microloans Pool Series X - March Series A PTCs - - Withdrawn 2016 Fomento Maritime Pte Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2552.4 Assigned Fomento Shipping Pte Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2552.4 Assigned Hi Technocrats Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 35 Revised from CARE BB (Reduced from 4crs) Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd LT Instrument-NCD CARE AA- 1000 Assigned Irb Tumkur Chitradurga Tollways Pvt LT Bk Fac – TL - - Withdrawn Ltd Kothari Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 45 Reaffirmed Maruti Knit Tex LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Marutii Quality Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 111.7 Assigned Mehadia And Sons LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.6.50 crore) Mehadia And Sons C And F Division LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 78 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 6.30 crore) Micro International LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Issuer not Cooperating Nandi Economic Corridor Enterprises LT Fac CARE BBB 13588.2 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB - Naresh Kumar & Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1717.4 Reaffirmed Naresh Kumar & Company Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 190 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ Packaging Solutions LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 68 Issuer not Cooperating Panacea Biotec Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 9595.5 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from Rs.1202.88 crore) Peerless Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 43 Reaffirmed (reduced from 8.10crs) Pooja Plasto Colours Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20 Issuer not Cooperating Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT instruments – CARE AAA 310000 Reaffirmed Market Borrowing Programme (FY18) (reduced from 36,000) Precision Bearings Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 200 Reaffirmed A4 Proagri Seeds LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 85 Issuer not Cooperating R.J Tradelinks LT Bk Fac CARE B + 84 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 6.90 crore) S.P. Automobiles LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Issuer not Cooperating Sagar Manufacturers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3066.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 34.46crs) Se Forge Ltd LT Bk facility - TLCARE BBB+ 2763.2 Revised from CARE BBB Se Forge Ltd LT Bk facility – CARE BBB+ 464.5 Revised from Fund Based Working CARE BBB capital limits Shivanshu Sintered Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 140 Issuer not Cooperating Shivohum Textiles LT Bk Fac CARE B 84 Assigned Shri Arunachaleswarar Tex LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 117 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 10.70 crs) Shri Ram Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Issuer not Cooperating Super Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1300 Reaffirmed Super Spintex Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 50 Reaffirmed A4 Vennar Ceramics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 255.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 32.05crs) Walwhan Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac ProvCARE AA 3000 Assigned (SO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.