CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 22

Sep 22 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 21, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrawal Roadlines Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Himachal Baspa Power Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac – Non CARE A1+ 4500 Revised from Fund Based CARE A1 M. Surya Narayana Reddy ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 55 Assigned Saigon Infratech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 260 Issuer not cooperating; Revised from CARE A4 Oberoi Realty Ltd Proposed ST CP CARE A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Take Solutions Ltd Proposed CP Issue CARE A1+ 1000 Assigned Upl Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB CARE A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed limit) Upl Ltd CP CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrawal Automobiles LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Reaffirmed Agrawal Automobiles LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 2 Reaffirmed A4 Agrawal Roadlines Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 140 Reaffirmed Ayla Bari Tea Co. Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80.8 Reaffirmed Azen Medical Welfare & Research SocietLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 198.4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Baba Jhareshwar Multipurpose Himghar LT Bk Fac CARE B 68.6 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE B; ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Capital First Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA 4000 Reaffirmed Garg Granites Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75 Assigned Glatt Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 165 Assigned Himachal Baspa Power Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 67231.8 Revised from CARE A Himachal Baspa Power Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac – CC CARE A+ 2740 Revised from CARE A Incline Realty Pvt Ltd LT NonConvertible CARE AA+(SO) 7500 Reaffirmed Debenture India Build Property Developers Pvt LtNCDsProposed Provisional 350 Assigned CARE BB India Steel Works Ltd LT Bk Fac Withdrawn Indiabulls Infraestate Ltd LT Instrument-NCD^ Provisional 10000 Assigned CARE AA- (SO) Indiabulls Infraestate Ltd LT Bk facility – Withdrawn TL Indiabulls Properties Pvt Ltd LT Instrument-NCD^ Provisional 2000 Assigned CARE AA- (SO) ^The above rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee to be provided by Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL) to the lenders of the company for repayment obligation Indiabulls Properties Pvt Ltd LT Instrument – NCD Withdrawn Invention Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 150 Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Jyoti Holdings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Revised from CARE B+ Lords Oriental Resorts Developers LT Bk Fac CARE D 131.6 Revised from (Silvassa) Pvt Ltd CARE B M. Surya Narayana Reddy LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Assigned M. Surya Narayana Reddy LT Bk Fac CARE BB 7.5 Assigned Mithra Kyokuto Special Purpose VehicleLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd New Habitat Housing Finance & LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Development Ltd Newry Properties Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 200 Assigned Responce Renewable Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 490 Assigned Sadashiv Castings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D Revised from CARE BB- Saigon Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 50 Issuer not cooperating; Revised from CARE B+ Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD (Proposed) CARE BBB+ 20 Assigned Sri Adhikari Brothers Television LT Bk Fac – TL CARE D 861.5 Revised from Network Ltd CARE BBB- Take Solutions Ltd Issuer Rating CARE AA- (Is) Assigned Translite Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 135 Reaffirmed Translite Energy Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 210 Reaffirmed A4 Tv Vision Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL CARE D 243.9 Revised from CARE BBB- (SO) Upl Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac (FB CARE AA+ 17500 Reaffirmed limit) Upl Ltd NCD issue CARE AA+ 8500 Reaffirmed Visual Percept Solar Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 658.1 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)