CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 25

Sep 25 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 22, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accel Frontline Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 200 Reaffirmed (reduced from 52.50 CR) Adani Gas Ltd. CP (CP) issue CARE A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Annapurna Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Assigned Fresco Plus Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Kapton Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn London Star Diamond Company (India) ST Bk Fac CARE D 128.5 - Pvt Ltd (Issuer not cooperating) Manaksia Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2045 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.167.50 crore) Manaksia Steels Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 200 Assigned Mercator Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1500 Reaffirmed and removed from credit watch (enhanced from Rs.112.51 crore) Quazar Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.6 - (Issuer not cooperating) Rahul Ferromet & Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 127 Reaffirmed Rama Infraprojects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Redstone Granito Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Rudra Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Seaward Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Reaffirmed Setco Automotive Ltd. ST – Non-FB Fac CARE A3 20 Reaffirmed Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1500 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarish Solar Power Pvt Ltd NCD CARE AA-(SO)@ 3000 Assigned @ The above rating is based on credit enhancement in the form of Financial Support Arrangement between the 10 solar power SPVs and structured payment mechanism associated with the terms of the proposed Non -Convertible Debenture (NCD) issue. Aashman Energy Pvt Ltd NCD CARE AA-(SO)@ 3000 Assigned @ The above rating is based on credit enhancement in the form of Financial Support Arrangement between the 10 solar power SPVs and structured payment mechanism associated with the terms of the proposed Non -Convertible Debenture (NCD) issue. Accel Frontline Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Reaffirmed (reduced from 49.00 CR) Annapurna Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Assigned Bhaskar International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65 - (Issuer not cooperating) Dbl Mundi Sanawad Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 872.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.95.64 crore) Dbl Sardarpur Badnawar Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 463.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.50.17 crore) Divyesh Power Pvt Ltd NCD CARE AA-(SO)@ 3000 Assigned @ The above rating is based on credit enhancement in the form of Financial Support Arrangement between the 10 solar power SPVs and structured payment mechanism associated with the terms of the proposed Non -Convertible Debenture (NCD) issue. Elena Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd NCD CARE AA-(SO)@ 3000 Assigned @ The above rating is based on credit enhancement in the form of Financial Support Arrangement between the 10 solar power SPVs and structured payment mechanism associated with the terms of the proposed Non -Convertible Debenture (NCD) issue. Fresco Plus Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 55.8 Assigned Ghcl Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 8707.8 Revised from CARE A- Ghcl Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A112150 Revised from CARE A- / CARE A2+ (enhanced from Rs.1,115 crore) Jasmine Industrial Corporation LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 300 Assigned A4 Kaithal Solvent Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 131.8 Reaffirmed Kapton Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Khush Housing Finance Pvt. Ltd. Proposed NCD issue CARE BBB- 400 Assigned Lava Cast Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac – TL CARE BBB-(SO) 1292.6 Revised from CARE BBB(SO) Lava Cast Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac – CC CARE BBB-(SO) 400 Revised from CARE BBB(SO) Lava Cast Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac – NFB CARE BBB-(SO) 140 Revised from CARE BBB(SO) Leap India Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CARE BBB- 1000 Assigned London Star Diamond Company (India) LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 108 - Pvt Ltd (Issuer not cooperating) Magalir Micro Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 150 Assigned Manaksia Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 500 Reaffirmed Mercator Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 10894.9 Revised from CARE BBB (Reduced from Rs.1,199.83 CR) Microtex Fashion Industries LT Bk Fac CARE D 72.3 - (Issuer not cooperating); Based on best available information Model Economic Township Limite BG- Non Fund CARE AAA 2500 Assigned Based- LT Naveen Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B 140 - (Issuer not cooperating) Naveen Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B 10 - (Issuer not cooperating) Novartis Fiscal Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Pratyash Renewable Pvt Ltd NCD CARE AA-(SO)@ 3000 Assigned @ The above rating is based on credit enhancement in the form of Financial Support Arrangement between the 10 solar power SPVs and structured payment mechan Quazar Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 52.4 - (Issuer not cooperating) Rahul Ferromet & Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 134 Reaffirmed Rajvir Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1725.1 Revised from CARE B- Rajvir Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 100 Revised from CARE B- / CARE A4 Rama Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Assigned Redstone Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 285.9 Reaffirmed Reliance Securities Ltd Market Linked CARE PP-MLD AA 1500 Assigned Debentures* (SO) *The rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of a ‘Letter of Comfort’ issued by Reliance Capital Ltd. (RCL), rated ‘CARE AA+ (credit watch with developing implications)’, in favour of RSL’s investors/lenders in the aforesaid instruments Rudra Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 45 Assigned Seaward Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1.5 Reaffirmed Sei Baskara Power Pvt Ltd NCD CARE AA-(SO)@ 3000 Assigned @ The above rating is based on credit enhancement in the form of Financial Support Arrangement between the 10 solar power SPVs and structured payment mechanism associated with the terms of the proposed Non -Convertible Debenture (NCD) issue. Sei Enerstar Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd NCD CARE AA-(SO)@ 3000 Assigned @ The above rating is based on credit enhancement in the form of Financial Support Arrangement between the 10 solar power SPVs and structured payment mechanism associated with the terms of the proposed Non -Convertible Debenture (NCD) issue. Sei Mihir Energy Pvt Ltd NCD CARE AA-(SO)@ 3000 Assigned @ The above rating is based on credit enhancement in the form of Financial Support Arrangement between the 10 solar power SPVs and structured payment mechanism associated with the terms of the proposed Non -Convertible Debenture (NCD) issue. Setco Automotive (Uk) Ltd. LT Bk Fac- FBL CARE BBB-(SO) 100 Revised from CARE BBB(SO) Setco Automotive Ltd. LT FB CARE BBB- 1091.8 Revised from CARE BBB Setco Automotive Ltd. LT - FB Fac CARE BBB- 1740 Revised from CARE BBB Shreyas Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd NCD CARE AA-(SO)@ 3000 Assigned @ The above rating is based on credit enhancement in the form of Financial Support Arrangement between the 10 solar power SPVs and structured payment mechanism associated with the terms of the proposed Non -Convertible Debenture (NCD) issue. Spads Redfields Exim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Reaffirmed Sundaram Alternative Opportunities Sundaram CARE AA+ - Assigned Series - High Yield Secured Debt Fund Alternative Opportunities Series - High Yield Secured Debt Fund Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 850.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10.02 CR) Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 9360 Reaffirmed A2 (enhanced from 864.00 CR) Zuvan Energy Pvt Ltd NCD CARE AA-(SO) 3000 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.