CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 26

Sep 26 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 25, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A &D International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17.5 Assigned Ankita Impex ST Bk Fac CARE A4 49.2 Assigned Century Flour Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 70 Assigned Durga Krishna Store Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 130 Assigned Greenply Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3200 Reaffirmed enhanced from 305 CR Greenply Industries Ltd STD/CP* CARE A1+ 250 Reaffirmed *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits Hvr Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Icici Home Finance Company Ltd CP CARE A1+ 40000 Assigned K.K. Builders ST Bk Fac CARE A4 350 Assigned Kesoram Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 5850 Revised from CARE A1 Mahavishnu Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17.5 Assigned Modern Construction Co ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned R S Software (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 5 Revised from CARE A1 R T Rice Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed enhanced from 0.10 CR Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 300 Revised from CARE A2 Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 820 Revised from CARE A2 Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 900 Reaffirmed Standard Frozen Foods Export Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Reaffirmed The Anup Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Viral Associates ST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 Assigned Welspun India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3657.5 Reaffirmed Welspun India Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed *Standalone LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A &D International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 87.7 Assigned Agarwal Polysacks Ltd LT Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Agarwal Polysacks Ltd ST Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Ankita Impex LT Bk Fac CARE B 5.2 Assigned Annapurna Dal Mill LT Bk Fac CARE BB 52.8 Assigned Anubhav Gems Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB-/ A4 95 Assigned Aris Capital Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 350 Assigned Arogya Hospital And Research Centre LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 73.5 Assigned Asirvad Micro Finance Ltd NCD I -- Withdrawn Asirvad Micro Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1000 Reaffirmed (Proposed) Asirvad Micro Finance Ltd NCD II CARE A+ 700 Reaffirmed Asirvad Micro Finance Ltd NCD III CARE A+ 330 Reaffirmed Asirvad Micro Finance Ltd NCD IV CARE A+ 400 Reaffirmed Asirvad Micro Finance Ltd NCD V (Proposed) CARE A+ 340 Reaffirmed Biff And Bright Welfare Society LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 144 Assigned Century Flour Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 250 Assigned Chhajed Warehousing LT Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Dbl Jaora Sailana Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1019.8 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs.115.66 crore Dbl Nadiad Modasa Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1229.8 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs.140.00 crore Dbl Uchera Nagod Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 791 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs.87.24 crore Durga Krishna Store Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Assigned Emtici Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 367.7 Reaffirmed Greenply Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 3561.7 Reaffirmed reduced from 415.05 CR Hvr Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 124.4 Assigned Inland Waterways Authority Of India Government of CARE AAA 10000 Revised from India Fully CARE AAA (SO) Serviced Bonds raised by IWAI* *The repayment of principal and interest on the said bonds will be met by the Government of India (GoI) by making suitable budgetary provisions. The ratings K Y S Manufacturers And Exporters Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 115 Revised from Ltd CARE B+ Reduced from 13.13 CR K.K. Builders LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Assigned K.K. Leisures And Tourism InternationaLT Bk Fac CARE B 110 Assigned Pvt Ltd Kesoram Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 4300 Revised from CARE A Kesoram Industries Ltd Bk Fac CARE A- /A2+ 13150 Revised from CARE A /A1 Kiwi Ifmr Capital 2016 (Originator: Series A1 PTC CARE A- (SO) Reaffirmed Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd) Kiwi Ifmr Capital 2016 (Originator: Series A2 PTC CARE BB (SO) Reaffirmed Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd) M.C. Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Issuer not cooperating Mahavishnu Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned Modern Construction Co LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Morgan Credits Pvt. Ltd. NCD CARE AA 5500 Final Rating Narendranath Agency LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Issuer not cooperating Navachetana Microfin Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 800 Reaffirmed Nero Ifmr Capital 2016 (Originator: Series A1 PTC CARE A- (SO) Reaffirmed Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd) Nero Ifmr Capital 2016 (Originator: Series A2 PTC CARE BB (SO) Reaffirmed Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd) Oasis Realty Bk facility – LT CARE AA+ (SO) 3000 Reaffirmed loans Oasis Realty Bk Facility CARE AA+ (SO) 750 Reaffirmed /A1+ (SO) R S Software (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 245 Revised from CARE A R T Rice Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 17.8 Reaffirmed reduced from 6.68 CR Renew Akshay Urja Pvt Ltd Proposed LT CARE AA+ (SO) 7600 Provisional instrument – NCDs @ Santaram Spinners Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 153 Reaffirmed enhanced from 2.80 CR Santaram Spinners Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ /A4 145 Reaffirmed enhanced from 8 CR Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 973.3 Revised from CARE BBB+ Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1016.5 Revised from CARE BBB+ Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd Bk Fac CARE A- /A2+ 200 Revised from CARE BBB+ /A2 Shree Karthik Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 127.5 Revised from CARE BB Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd ST Bk Fac@ -- Withdrawn @ We have noted that SRNL has repaid the aforementioned loan in full and there is no outstanding under the said facility as on date. Taking cognizance of th Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1759.05 Revised from CARE BB- Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd LT Bk Fac# CARE BBB (SO) 230 Reaffirmed # Backed by irrevocable and unconditional corporate guarantee of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Limited Shree Siddhivinayak Real Homes Pvt. LtProposed NCDs CARE BB 3950 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.360 crore Shrine Buildtech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 400 Assigned Standard Frozen Foods Export Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 230 Reaffirmed The Anup Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 150 Reaffirmed The Anup Engineering Ltd Bk Fac CARE A+ /A1+ 1450 Reaffirmed Tirupati Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 58 Assigned Tmt Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 75 Revised from CARE BB- reduced from 10 CR Tmt Steels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 75 Revised from CARE A4 reduced from 10 CR Venture Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Venture Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Viral Associates LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 5 Assigned Vizag Profiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 400 Revised from CARE BB+ Vizag Profiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 760 Revised from CARE A4+ Welspun India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 32285.5 Revised from CARE AA- Yamuna Bio Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 69.1 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.