FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 27
Sections
Featured
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
China
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
Syria
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
September 27, 2017 / 7:08 AM / 21 days ago

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 27

Reuters Staff

14 Min Read

   Sep 27 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of September 26, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING        AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                       (RS.MLN)
-------                               ----------         ------        -------  ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd               ST Bk Fac          CARE A1+       400     Reaffirmed
Bee Kay Precision Pvt Ltd             ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        10      Issuer Not
                                                                                Cooperating;
                                                                                Based on best 
                                                                                available 
                                                                                information
Ganesh Saw Mills Pvt Ltd              ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        50      Assigned
Jagrati Trade Services Pvt Ltd        ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        44      Issuer not
                                                                                cooperating
Jamipol Ltd                           ST Bk Fac          CARE A1+       10      Reaffirmed
Maa Sheetla Autowheels Pvt Ltd        ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        138.5   Issuer not
                                                                                cooperating
Manokamana Agrotech Pvt. Ltd          ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        40      Issuer not
                                                                                cooperating
Mantora Oil Products Pvt Ltd          ST Bk Fac          CARE A3        50      Assigned
P. K. Industries                      ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        60      Issuer not
                                                                                cooperating
Panacea Biotec Ltd                    ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        619.7   Revised from
                                                                                CARE D
Raj Salt Chemicals Pvt Ltd            ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        80      Issuer not
                                                                                cooperating
Shree Cement Ltd                      ST Bk Fac          CARE A1+       8000    Reaffirmed
Shree Cement Ltd                      CP/ ST Debt issue  CARE A1+       3000    Reaffirmed
Indiamco                              ST Bk Fac          CARE D         145     Revised from
                                                                                CARE A4
Issuer not cooperating
Lata Exports Apparels Pvt Ltd         ST Bk Fac          CARE D         67.5    Revised from
                                                                                CARE A4
Shree Raj Metalloys Pvt. Ltd.         ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        15      Reaffirmed
Micro Orgo Chem                       ST Bk Fac                                 Withdrawn
Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd             ST Bk Fac          CARE A2+       220     Reaffirmed
Srei Equipment Finance Ltd            CP Issue*          CARE A1+       45000   Assigned
* Carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company
Tata Services Ltd                     ST Bk Fac          CARE A1+       80      Reaffirmed

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anand Swaroop Arya Saraswati Vidhya   LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        80      Issuer Not
Mandir Sr. Sec. School                                                          Cooperating
Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd               LT Bk Fac          CARE AA+ /CARE 1300    Reaffirmed
                                                         A1+
Bee Kay Precision Pvt Ltd             LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        80      Issuer Not
                                                                                Cooperating;
                                                                                Based on best 
                                                                                available 
                                                                                information
Cedar Mfi Trust 31                    Series A PTC       CARE BBB (SO)          Reaffirmed
Cedar Mfi Trust 33                    Series A PTC       CARE BBB (SO)          Reaffirmed
Cedar Mfi Trust 35                    Series A PTC       CARE BBB (SO)          Reaffirmed
Chemical & Mineral Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB       150     Reaffirmed
Cmi Energy India Pvt Ltd              LT Bk Fac-Fund     Provisional    350     Revised from
                                      based              CARE BBB+ (SO);        Provisional
                                                                                CARE BBB(SO)
Cmi Energy India Pvt Ltd              Long/ST Bk Fac-    Provisional    400     Revised from
                                      Non fund based     CARE BBB+(SO)          Provisional
                                                                                CARE A3(SO)
Cmi Energy India Pvt Ltd              LT Bk Fac - Fund                          Withdrawn
                                      based
Cmi Ltd                               LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB+      850     Revised from
                                                                                CARE BBB
Cmi Ltd                               Long/ST Bk Fac     CARE BBB+      1350    Revised from
                                                         /CARE A3+              CARE A3
Ganesh Saw Mills Pvt Ltd              Long/ST Bk Fac     CARE B /CARE A425      Assigned
Hindalco Industries Ltd               LT Bk Fac – TL     CARE AA+       124050  Revised from
                                                                                CARE AA
Hindalco Industries Ltd               LT Bk Fac – Fund   CARE AA+       16805   Revised from
                                      Based                                     CARE AA
Hindalco Industries Ltd               NCD issue          CARE AA+       60000   Revised from
                                                                                CARE AA
Hindalco Industries Ltd               Long/ST Bk Fac –   CARE AA+ /CARE 115935  Revised from
                                      Non Fund Based     A1+                    CARE AA/CARE
                                                                                A1+
Jagrati Trade Services Pvt Ltd        Long/ST Bk Fac     CARE B+/A4     5       Issuer not
                                                                                cooperating
Jamipol Ltd                           Long/ST Bk Fac     CARE AA- /CARE 200     Reaffirmed
                                                         A1+
Kandla Port Trust                     LT Bk Fac          CARE AAA       12000   Assigned
Lata Exports Apparels Pvt Ltd         LT Bk Fac          CARE D         75      Revised from
                                                                                CARE B
Maa Sheetla Autowheels Pvt Ltd        LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       75      Issuer not
                                                                                cooperating
Maadhav Automotive Fastners Pvt Ltd   LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       53      Issuer not
                                                                                cooperating;
                                                                                Based on best 
                                                                                available 
                                                                                information
Manokamana Agrotech Pvt. Ltd          LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        110     Issuer not
                                                                                cooperating
Mantora Oil Products Pvt Ltd          LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB       200     Assigned
Micro Orgo Chem                       LT Bk Fac                                 Withdrawn
P. K. Industries                      LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       40      Issuer not
                                                                                cooperating
Pacific Global                        LT Bk Fac          CARE B         195     Assigned
Panacea Biotec Ltd                    LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        9535.5  Revised from
                                                                                CARE D
Patran Foods Pvt Ltd                  LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       680     Assigned
Premium Lifestyle & Fashion India Pvt LT Bk Fac          CARE BB+       260     Revised from
Ltd                                                                             CARE BB+;
Raj Salt Chemicals Pvt Ltd            LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       44      Issuer not
                                                                                cooperating
Reddy And Reddy Automobiles           LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       120     Reaffirmed
Rn Rice Mill                          LT Bk Fac          CARE B         150     Issuer not
                                                                                cooperating
Sahakar Maharshi Shankarrao Mohite    LT Bk Fac          CARE B         350     Revised from
Patil Ssk Ltd                                                                   CARE B+
Shree Cement Ltd                      LT Bk Fac          CARE AAA       11000   Reaffirmed
Shree Ganesh Edibles Pvt Ltd          LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB-      245.4   Reaffirmed
Shree Raj Metalloys Pvt. Ltd.         LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        50      Reaffirmed
Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd             LT Bk Fac          CARE A-        300     Reaffirmed
Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd             Long/ST Bk Fac     CARE A- /CARE  10      Reaffirmed
                                                         A2+
Swathi Rice Mill Co. Pvt. Ltd         LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       50.5    Issuer not
                                                                                cooperating;
                                                                                Based on best 
                                                                                available 
                                                                                information
Tirupati Industries                   LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       293.5   Assigned
Tristar Lifesciences Pvt Ltd          LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB-      346     Assigned
Utkal Alumina International Ltd       Long/ST Bk Fac     CARE AA /CARE  6500    Revised from
                                      –Fund Based/ Non   A1+                    CARE A+/CARE
                                      Fund Based                                A1+
Utkal Alumina International Ltd       LT Bk Fac – TL     CARE AA+(SO)   24240   Revised from
                                                                                CARE AA (SO)
Vizebh Compositech Pvt Ltd            LT Bk Fac          CARE D         150     Assigned
Vtr Marketing Pvt Ltd                 LT Bk Fac          CARE B-        71.7    Issuer not
                                                                                cooperating
Yes Capital (India) Pvt Ltd           Proposed NCD issue Provisional    6300    Reaffirmed
                                                         CARE AA
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.