CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 27

Sep 27 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 26, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Bee Kay Precision Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Issuer Not Cooperating; Based on best available information Ganesh Saw Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Jagrati Trade Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 44 Issuer not cooperating Jamipol Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Maa Sheetla Autowheels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 138.5 Issuer not cooperating Manokamana Agrotech Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Issuer not cooperating Mantora Oil Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Assigned P. K. Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Issuer not cooperating Panacea Biotec Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 619.7 Revised from CARE D Raj Salt Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Issuer not cooperating Shree Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed Shree Cement Ltd CP/ ST Debt issue CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Indiamco ST Bk Fac CARE D 145 Revised from CARE A4 Issuer not cooperating Lata Exports Apparels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 67.5 Revised from CARE A4 Shree Raj Metalloys Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed Micro Orgo Chem ST Bk Fac Withdrawn Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 220 Reaffirmed Srei Equipment Finance Ltd CP Issue* CARE A1+ 45000 Assigned * Carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Tata Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 80 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Swaroop Arya Saraswati Vidhya LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Issuer Not Mandir Sr. Sec. School Cooperating Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ /CARE 1300 Reaffirmed A1+ Bee Kay Precision Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Issuer Not Cooperating; Based on best available information Cedar Mfi Trust 31 Series A PTC CARE BBB (SO) Reaffirmed Cedar Mfi Trust 33 Series A PTC CARE BBB (SO) Reaffirmed Cedar Mfi Trust 35 Series A PTC CARE BBB (SO) Reaffirmed Chemical & Mineral Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 150 Reaffirmed Cmi Energy India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-Fund Provisional 350 Revised from based CARE BBB+ (SO); Provisional CARE BBB(SO) Cmi Energy India Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac- Provisional 400 Revised from Non fund based CARE BBB+(SO) Provisional CARE A3(SO) Cmi Energy India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - Fund Withdrawn based Cmi Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 850 Revised from CARE BBB Cmi Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1350 Revised from /CARE A3+ CARE A3 Ganesh Saw Mills Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A425 Assigned Hindalco Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL CARE AA+ 124050 Revised from CARE AA Hindalco Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac – Fund CARE AA+ 16805 Revised from Based CARE AA Hindalco Industries Ltd NCD issue CARE AA+ 60000 Revised from CARE AA Hindalco Industries Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac – CARE AA+ /CARE 115935 Revised from Non Fund Based A1+ CARE AA/CARE A1+ Jagrati Trade Services Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/A4 5 Issuer not cooperating Jamipol Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 200 Reaffirmed A1+ Kandla Port Trust LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 12000 Assigned Lata Exports Apparels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 75 Revised from CARE B Maa Sheetla Autowheels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 75 Issuer not cooperating Maadhav Automotive Fastners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 53 Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Manokamana Agrotech Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 110 Issuer not cooperating Mantora Oil Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 200 Assigned Micro Orgo Chem LT Bk Fac Withdrawn P. K. Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Issuer not cooperating Pacific Global LT Bk Fac CARE B 195 Assigned Panacea Biotec Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 9535.5 Revised from CARE D Patran Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 680 Assigned Premium Lifestyle & Fashion India Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 260 Revised from Ltd CARE BB+; Raj Salt Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 44 Issuer not cooperating Reddy And Reddy Automobiles LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Reaffirmed Rn Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 Issuer not cooperating Sahakar Maharshi Shankarrao Mohite LT Bk Fac CARE B 350 Revised from Patil Ssk Ltd CARE B+ Shree Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 11000 Reaffirmed Shree Ganesh Edibles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 245.4 Reaffirmed Shree Raj Metalloys Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Reaffirmed Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 300 Reaffirmed Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 10 Reaffirmed A2+ Swathi Rice Mill Co. Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50.5 Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Tirupati Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 293.5 Assigned Tristar Lifesciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 346 Assigned Utkal Alumina International Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA /CARE 6500 Revised from –Fund Based/ Non A1+ CARE A+/CARE Fund Based A1+ Utkal Alumina International Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL CARE AA+(SO) 24240 Revised from CARE AA (SO) Vizebh Compositech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 150 Assigned Vtr Marketing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 71.7 Issuer not cooperating Yes Capital (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD issue Provisional 6300 Reaffirmed CARE AA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 