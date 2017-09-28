CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 28

Sep 28 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 27, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Expanded Polymer Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Bills CARE A3 50 Assigned Discounting) Expanded Polymer Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A3 622.4 Assigned Fund based) Jaideep Metallics & Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Assigned Krbl Ltd Proposed CP CARE A1+ 5000 Assigned Ksh Logistics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Assigned M. G. Autosales Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Assigned Maxim Tubes Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Assigned Mutyala Agro Tech Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A4 18 Assigned Neotia Healthcare Initiative Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Assigned Sharma Export ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 230 Reaffirmed Tata Communications Payment Solutions CP (CP) CARE A1+ 1000^ Reaffirmed Ltd ^backed by credit enhancement in the form of letter of comfort from Tata Communications Ltd. (TCL) Tata Communications Payment Solutions ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2145.0@ Outstanding Ltd @ Includes Rs.0.50 crore backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by TCL; Rs.4 crore backed by credit enhancement in the form of debit letter authority from TCL and Rs.200 crore backed by credit enhancement in the form of letter of comfort from TCL Tata Communications Payment Solutions Proposed CP Provisional 1000^ Reaffirmed Ltd CARE A1+ ^backed by credit enhancement in the form of letter of comfort from Tata Communications Ltd. (TCL) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asirvad Microfinance Ltd Series A1 PTC Provisional 660 Assigned CARE A- Asirvad Microfinance Ltd Series A2 PTC Provisional 17.5 Assigned CARE BBB Asirvad Microfinance Ltd Series A3 PTC Provisional 5 Assigned CARE BBB Almehtab Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 - Issuer Not Cooperating Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCD (Proposed) CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCD CARE AAA 5500 Reaffirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCD (Proposed) CARE AAA 4500 Reaffirmed Bisi Engineering LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Assigned Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Perpetual Debt CARE AA 3977 Revised from Co. Ltd Instrument – I CARE AA- Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Perpetual Debt CARE AA 2000 Revised from Co. Ltd Instrument – II CARE AA- Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Perpetual Debt CARE AA 2000 Revised from Co. Ltd Instrument – III CARE AA- Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Perpetual Debt CARE AA 1000 Revised from Co. Ltd Instrument – IV CARE AA- Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Perpetual Debt CARE AA 500 Revised from Co. Ltd Instrument – V CARE AA- Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Perpetual Debt CARE AA 1000 Revised from Co. Ltd Instrument – VI CARE AA- Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Perpetual Debt CARE AA 250 Revised from Co. Ltd Instrument – VI CARE AA- Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 1000 Revised from Co. Ltd – I CARE AA Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 2500 Revised from Co. Ltd – II CARE AA Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 1150 Revised from Co. Ltd – III CARE AA Emerge Glass India Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 585 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Expanded Polymer Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 82.6 Assigned Expanded Polymer Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE BBB- 250 Assigned Gmr Bajoli Holi Hydropower Pvt Ltd LT Fac (TL) Senior CARE D 13800 Revised from Debt CARE BBB- Gmr Bajoli Holi Hydropower Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac –Non CARE D 250 Revised from fund based (BG) CARE BBB- Harpritam Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Reaffirmed Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD (Proposed) CARE AA- 2000 Assigned Holo Pack Securities LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55 Assigned Jaideep Metallics & Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 200 Assigned Kalanikethan Silks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 658.2 Reaffirmed Kitty Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 107 Reaffirmed Ksh Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 160 Assigned M. G. Autosales Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 142.5 Assigned Maxim Tubes Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Assigned Maxim Tubes Company Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- / A3 100 Assigned Mutyala Agro Tech Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 38.3 Assigned Ndr Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1670 Assigned Neotia Healthcare Initiative Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 900 Assigned Raja Agro Cold Storage LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 97.6 Assigned Rajendra Rice & General Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65 - Issuer Not Cooperating Rajendra Rice & General Mills LT / Shortterm Bk CARE B+ / A4 5 - Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Shanti Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 224.9 Assigned Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 17000 Revised from A1 CARE A / A2+ Sri Vishnu Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 44.1 Assigned Suresh Kumar & Sons Trading Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned Tata Communications Payment Solutions LT Bk Fac CARE AA 3000* Outstanding Ltd * backed by credit enhancement in the form of letter of comfort from Tata Communications Ltd. (TCL) Tata Communications Payment Solutions LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 360^ Outstanding Ltd ^ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by TCL Tata Communications Payment Solutions Proposed LT / Provisional 1500* Outstanding Ltd Shortterm FB / CARE AA/A1+ Non-fundbased Fac * backed by credit enhancement in the form of letter of comfort from Tata Communications Ltd. (TCL) Vijayalakshmi Drier Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned 