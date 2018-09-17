Uber in talks to buy Dubai riding-hailing rival Careem: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc is in talks to buy Dubai-based rival Careem Networks FZ for about $2 billion to $2.5 billion, Bloomberg reported here on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO: An employee shows the logo of ride-hailing company Careem on his mobile in his office in the West Bank city of Ramallah July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman/File Photo

No final decisions have been made, and the companies may decide against the transaction, Bloomberg reported.

Uber and Careem held preliminary talks in July to combine their Middle Eastern ride-hailing services, hoping to resolve a costly rivalry in the region, Bloomberg had previously reported.

Both Careem and Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.