FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
September 27, 2018 / 1:12 PM / Updated 44 minutes ago

Cargill profit rises on strong beef demand

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Grains trader Cargill Inc reported a nearly 5 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday as strong demand for protein helped offset challenges in several of its business units.

A Cargill logo is pictured on the Provimi Kliba and Protector animal nutrition factory in Lucens, Switzerland, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Cargill, which reported its highest ever adjusted operating earnings last fiscal year, has weathered the U.S.-China trade war in recent quarters better than rival Bunge Ltd - thanks in part to growing global protein demand and strength in its meat and food ingredient businesses.

The privately held company’s net income rose to $1.02 billion in the first quarter ended Aug. 31, from $973 million a year earlier.

However, the company’s operating earnings fell to $883 million, from $888 million, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $28.7 billion.

Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter and John Benny; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.