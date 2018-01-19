Cargill to change German starch plant to wheat processing

HAMBURG, Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. agribusiness Cargill plans to expand its starches and sweeteners factory in Krefeld, Germany, and switch to using wheat as a raw material, it said on Friday.

The Krefeld plant currently produces starches and sweeteners from corn for products including jams, sweets, chewing gum and custard powder.

“We are in the planning process. Work will be completed in 2020,” a Cargill spokeswoman said without providing figures on production capacity or tonnage of wheat involved.

The plant’s expansion will add products including vegetable wheat protein, specialised industrial wheat starches and advanced biofuels. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by David Goodman)