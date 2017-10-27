FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carillion brings on construction expert Andrew Davies as CEO
October 27, 2017 / 6:14 AM / in a day

Carillion brings on construction expert Andrew Davies as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Carillion, the British construction and support services company that has issued two profit warnings this year, named Andrew Davies, head of family-owned construction group Wates Group, as its next chief executive.

The company said Davies, who has previously held senior roles at BAE Systems and is a non-executive director at Chemring, would join on April 2, until which point interim CEO Keith Cochrane would continue to lead Carillion.

“Andrew brings executive, strategic, turn around and leadership skills to the company as well as experience of complex public sector contracting in projects, support services and construction,” Carillion said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)

