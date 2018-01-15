LPC-Creditors face £1.61bn debt exposure to Carillion

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Creditors to embattled UK support services and construction group Carillion have around £1.61bn of debt exposure to the company, which collapsed after being forced into liquidation on Monday.

Carillion has been fighting for survival since July 10, when it issued a profit warning along with a £845m writedown and blamed its problems on difficult markets, compounded by Britain’s decision to leave the EU and deteriorating contracts.

According to the group’s first half results published in September 2017, Carillion has £1.6bn of debt, which includes the following instruments -

* £350m of private placements which mature between 2017 and 2024

* Around £170m of convertible bonds, maturing in 2019

* A £112m Schuldschein loan, arranged by Bayern LB and HSBC in January 2017, which matures in 2020, 2022 and 2024

* £835m of committed syndicated bank loans which mature in 2020, including a £790m revolving credit facility that was renewed in November 2015

The revolving credit facility was arranged by: Banco Santander SA, MUFG, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank SA, Credit Industriel et Commercial, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, Lloyds Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland and Svenska Handelsbanken. Abbey National Treasury Services was a participant.

* £140m of additional loans were agreed in 2017 with five relationship banks, which were due to reduce to £100m on April 30, 2018, subject to certain conditions, and are repayable on December 31 2018.