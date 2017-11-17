FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Debt-laden Carillion warns on profit, covenant
November 17, 2017

Debt-laden Carillion warns on profit, covenant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - British builder Carillion issued its third profit warning this year and said it would breach its financial covenant.

“A combination of delays to certain PPP (Public–Private Partnership) disposals, a slippage in the commencement date of a significant project in the Middle East and lower-than-expected margin improvements across a small number of UK Support Services contracts....will lead to profits for the year being materially lower than current market expectations,” Carillion said in a statement.

It also said it expects average net borrowing in 2017 to be 875-925 million pounds and that this coupled with the latest forecasts would mean a covenant breach as of Dec. 31.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
