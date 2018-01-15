UK parliamentary committee launches inquiry after Carillion collapse

LONDON (Reuters) - A British parliamentary committee said on Monday it would hold an inquiry into government sourcing practices following the collapse of contractor Carillion.

The Carillion logo is seen at a building site in London, Britain January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

“We are going to conduct a new inquiry on sourcing public services: lessons to be learned from the collapse of Carillion,” said Bernard Jenkin, chairman of the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee. He said the inquiry would be broader that just Carillion.