UK government keeping close eye on services company Carillion - Conservative chairman
January 14, 2018 / 9:55 AM / in 20 hours

UK government keeping close eye on services company Carillion - Conservative chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government is keeping a close eye on building and services company Carillion and ministers hope its partners will find the working capital to ensure it remains a “going concern”, the chairman of the governing Conservatives said on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: A Carillion sign in Manchester, Britain July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

Brandon Lewis told the BBC’s Andrew Marr show that the government had all contingency plans in place for Carillion, which is on the brink of entering administration, according to some news reports.

“We are keeping a very close eye on this, make sure there are all plans, contingency plans in place, but it is a going concern this and ... hopefully, they will be able to work with their partners to get the working capital they need to continue to provide important services,” Lewis said.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
