February 7, 2018 / 11:14 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

J. Murphy & Sons buys Carillion's UK power business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s J. Murphy & Sons Limited has bought Carillion’s UK power framework business for an undisclosed sum, the privately held engineering and construction company said on Wednesday.

It will take over Carillion’s position on National Grid’s electricity overhead lines, substation and underground cable framework contracts and Carillion employees will join Murphy, the company said.

Carillion, which employs 20,000 in Britain, collapsed on Jan. 15 when its banks halted funding, pushing the 200-year-old business went into compulsory liquidation. ] (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

