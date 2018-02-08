British govt says another 101 jobs at Carillion will be cut

Feb 8 (Reuters) - The British government said on Thursday that another 101 jobs at Carillion Plc will be cut, as the fallout from Britain’s biggest corporate failure in a decade continues.

The Official Receiver, which manages insolvencies for the British government, said it safeguarded a further 1,221 jobs at the company but 101 roles have been made redundant.

The jobs made redundant relate to back-office functions and engineering support roles that new suppliers no longer require, the statement said.(goo.gl/ydwYJ2)

So far 2,250 jobs have been saved and 930 job redundancies have been made.

Carillion, which employed around 18,000 people in the United Kingdom, collapsed on Jan. 15 when its banks halted funding, pushing the 200-year-old business into compulsory liquidation. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)