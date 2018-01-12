British ministers met to discuss fate of Carillion-PM spokesman

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Senior British ministers held crisis talks this week to discuss the fate of key infrastructure partner Carillion, as fears grow at the highest levels of government that the debt-laden group could collapse.

A spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said the government was monitoring the situation closely and making contingency plans after the construction and services group asked creditors for more time to tackle its debts.

He said ministers met on Thursday to discuss the situation.