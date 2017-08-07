FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
Carl Zeiss Meditec reports strong growth driven by China
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
Breakingviews
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
India this week
Photo Focus
India this week
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Bollywood
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 7, 2017 / 5:28 AM / 5 days ago

Carl Zeiss Meditec reports strong growth driven by China

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Carl Zeiss Meditec reported a 20 percent rise in operating profit for the first nine months of the year and an 8 percent increase in sales, driven by strong Chinese demand and its laser systems for refractive vision correction.

The Jena-based medical technology company said on Monday it was well on the way to meeting its 2016/17 full-year goals of revenue between 1.15 billion and 1.2 billion euros ($1.36 billion to $1.42 billion) and an EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margin of 13 percent to 15 percent. ($1 = 0.8480 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.