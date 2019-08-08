Carlsberg raises 2019 outlook after strong H1 beer sales

Carlsberg beer cans are seen at a pub in Mumbai, India, October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg on Thursday raised its profit expectations for 2019 after strong first-half sales.

The company raised its expectation for organic operating profit to “high-single-digit” from “mid-single-digit” percentage growth.

In the first half, Carlsberg said it achieved “strong operating margin improvement” including organic net revenue up 4.2% and total organic volume growth up 1.4%.

The world’s third biggest brewer behind Anheuser Busch Inbev and Heineken, will publish full first-half results on August 15.

Carlsberg shares rose on the news to trade 5.3% higher at 0944 GMT.